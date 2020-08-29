It was an ambitious undertaking — maybe a bit too ambitious.
The Killeen Independent School District would start the school year with virtual learning for all of the district’s 46,000 students.
Under the plan, in-person instruction in KISD would be delayed until Sept. 8, as requested by county health officials concerned about the number of COVID-19 cases at the time.
No doubt, district officials knew that providing virtual instruction for the entire student population was bound to be a major challenge.
Unfortunately, it proved to be a challenge they were unable to meet.
As of Tuesday, between 4,000 and 7,000 students had been unable to log in to the district’s instructional programs because of “technology challenges or shortages,” as the district described the situation in a midweek news release.
The fact that about 10% of the district’s students were denied the opportunity to learn — either because they lacked an adequate device, internet connectivity or other technical issues — is extremely unfortunate.
But in the eyes of the Texas Education Agency, it is also unacceptable.
The TEA requires that if only virtual learning is offered, all students must be able to access that instructional platform, or else the district must offer in-person learning as well.
And because the district was unable to bridge the technology gap for so many students, administrators moved up the start of classroom learning by eight days.
The new in-person start date is now Monday — just the latest change in plans endured by local students, parents and educators.
To be fair, it’s not as if the district failed to plan for all-virtual instruction.
Over the summer, the KISD noted in a news release, the district reconfigured its network, added to its data storage capacity and enhanced two-way virtual communication security. Also, technology personnel distributed 20,300 internet-capable devices for families who indicated a need.
Still, despite the exhaustive planning and preparation for the all-virtual start, KISD officials had to know something like this could happen.
On the first day of school, students logged in to nearly 10,000 Zoom meetings with teachers, but some parents reported problems trying to connect and others reported inappropriate content had found its way onto their devices during the Zoom sessions.
The district also experienced unexpectedly high demand for devices in the days leading up to the start of school and was unable to meet that demand. The district reported last week that it has ordered more devices and hot spots, but the devices are not scheduled to arrive before October.
Part of the problem may lie with the parents, many of whom misunderstood the nature and scope of the virtual learning program. After the district closed down in the spring, KISD officials improvised and provided virtual learning to students who wanted it — but this programming was not nearly as comprehensive as what was developed for the fall semester’s virtual platform.
Consequently, parents whose children accessed limited, optional programming in the spring and summer were not prepared for the mandatory, full-day virtual lessons provided this fall. Whereas two or three students may have been able to share a device earlier this year, it became obvious that each child would need his or her own device this fall. As a result, many parents underestimated the number of devices they would require when they initially communicated with the district on the subject.
Other parents no doubt discovered that their devices weren’t compatible with the district’s online programming, or that their internet service was too spotty to sustain a long-term connection.
Whatever the case, the math simply didn’t work out for KISD, and the administration has been forced to change course — yet again.
The idea of a district-wide virtual start was a laudable one, as it would give parents and students a taste of online instruction and help familiarize them with the platform, in the event that the district has to shut down campuses at some point during the year because of a coronavirus outbreak.
But after two weeks of all-virtual instruction, KISD’s bold experiment has raised as many questions as it has addressed.
Though fewer students will be online after the start of in-person learning this week, will the district be able to respond to the technical issues that have presented themselves so far? Even with 20,000 students logging on each day, the technological challenges will be daunting.
And how has KISD’s all-virtual start hurt the more than 4,000 students who have been unable to keep up because of internet and device issues?
At this point, many students, parents and educators are no doubt thinking it might have been better for KISD to plan for a Sept. 8 start to both virtual and in-person learning, as have the Belton and Temple school districts.
But because the Killeen school district’s efforts fell short, educators have one less week to plan for the return of classroom instruction, and many parents have had to adjust their schedules as well.
For now, KISD will just have to chalk its all-virtual plan up to experience, try to learn from it, and move forward.
The good news in all this is that the Bell County coronavirus case numbers have continued to fall over the last three weeks, with the rolling 7-day average down to 23 cases per day by week’s end.
That’s a positive sign, as thousands of KISD students, educators and administrators start occupying the same spaces in the coming days.
Certainly, the district has enacted strict protocols for cleaning, social distancing, protective equipment and monitoring of students and staff. There’s never going to be a perfect time to reopen schools — short of waiting for a vaccine. And that’s just not a viable option at this point.
So let’s wish our students well — along with our teachers, support staff and administrators — as they start the new semester this week.
And let’s hope for an uneventful, uninterrupted school year for everyone involved.
After all the frustration and anxiety of the last six months, that’s the very least we deserve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.