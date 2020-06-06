Sometimes there are no easy answers.
When Bell County commissioners last week discussed the possibility of appointing a former justice of the peace to fill his old seat through the end of the year, it seemed like a good idea — at least on the surface.
The position has been vacant since last month, when the Precinct 4 Place 1 Justice of the Peace Daryl Peters resigned for health reasons. He had missed several weeks of work earlier this year as well.
The result was a massive backlog of cases in the Killeen JPs’ office — more than the remaining justice of the peace, Bill Cooke, could tackle alone.
Commissioners needed someone to fill the void, and soon.
The former JP under consideration, Garland Potvin, worked in the position for 20 years, and would no doubt be able to step in and help immediately.
Furthermore, commissioners reasoned, Potvin could mentor whoever wins the Nov. 3 election for the seat and help them get up to speed before they take office in January.
So, from a common-sense standpoint, such an appointment would seem to make total sense.
But there’s a little more to the situation.
Potvin is a Republican. He lost his 2016 re-election bid to Democrat Claudia Brown, who was subsquently removed from office following a jury trial. Commissioners selected Peters, also a Democrat, to replace Brown in March 2019.
To some people, returning the losing Republican candidate to office would be a slap in the face to the voters who elected his Democratic challenger four years ago.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen branch of the NAACP, said in a news release last week that the potential appointment of Potvin was lacking in transparency and fairness to the voters.
She has a point.
Last time around, the county’s Democratic Party chair was asked to submit four names for consideration, with the commissioners conducting in-person interviews with the candidates.
With Peters’ resignation, it would seem reasonable that commissioners would consider using the same process to appoint his replacement.
But apparently, things have changed.
County Judge David Blackburn said, in his opinion, the process didn’t work well last time, and that the county doesn’t have the luxury of a two- or three-month selection period this time.
In short, the county needs someone sooner rather than later. With that in mind, the commissioners court is expected to discuss the appointment at Monday’s meeting.
In the wake of Driver-Moultrie’s news release, Blackburn and the NAACP president have discussed putting a second name into consideration for the appointment, which seems like the fair way to proceed. Driver-Moultrie and county Democratic Party Chair Chris Rosenberg have conferred on potential candidates for the position.
However, Blackburn made it clear that while he is open to considering a second potential nominee, that person must have the experience needed to move into the job quickly.
Finding such a person on short notice may not be an easy task.
Texas law gives the commissioners court wide latitude when it comes to establishing qualifications for an appointee, so county officials are within their rights to demand experience.
And clearly, with a JP court backlog that is mounting daily, relevant experience is a must-have quality in the eventual appointee.
The problem with this whole scenario is that if commissioners consider a second candidate and that person doesn’t meet their criteria, they either have to settle on that person anyway to appease critics or choose Potvin — which will make the selection process appear to be pre-ordained.
Such a choice would be a no-win situation for the commissioners.
But the people who deserve the most consideration in this process are the Killeen-area residents served by the Precinct 4, Place 1 justice of the peace.
Whether the person appointed to the post is a Democrat or Republican, all area residents deserve a public servant who has the skills and experience to carry out the job professionally and efficiently until voters elect a successor in the fall.
As such, the voters who chose our county judge and commissioners to make decisions on our behalf should trust them to make a clear-headed, responsible choice in this matter.
That doesn’t mean doing what is easiest, or what feels most comfortable. And it certainly doesn’t mean making an appointment that would appease what some would call “the good ol’ boy network” of people who have long been in power.
But it does mean taking all factors into consideration — the candidates’ aptitude, skill set, demeanor and experience, as well as the voters’ wishes — in making a deliberate, reasoned decision.
In hindsight, it could be argued that the county judge or commissioners should have reached out to Democratic Party officials before broaching the subject of an appointment for Peters’ seat.
It’s also easy to see where any discussion of reinstating a white former office-holder to fill a seat that was subsequently held by a minority can have repercussions beyond party affiliation.
Certainly, in these emotionally charged times, following the tragic death of George Floyd and the continued protests in response to that horrific incident, the focus should be on keeping the lines of communication open — between people of all races, cultures, backgrounds and party affiliations.
Against that backdrop, the commissioners’ preliminary discussion may have been viewed as insensitive or tone-deaf, when in fact, nothing of the kind was intended.
Commissioners were considering a potential, simple solution to an immediate problem.
But in politics, nothing is ever simple — and that’s something to keep in mind at all levels of government.
