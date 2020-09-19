What are Killeen taxpayers getting for their money?
That question needs to be answered before Killeen council members vote to allocate more than $725,000 to the city’s economic development corporation.
The amount going to the Killeen EDC is nearly double the amount the organization received each of the last four years, as it stands to receive $338,000 in city money — from the general fund and Water and Sewer fund — that previously had gone to the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce.
City Manager Kent Cagle explained last week that the total was the same as the previous year’s budgeted amount. It’s just that now the money is all going to one entity instead of two.
Actually, it’s not quite that simple.
The chamber and EDC share some staffing, as well as office space. According to Lenna Barr of the chamber, 14.7% of the EDC’s requested city funding partially funds 5.5 economic development professionals who work at the chamber and the Business Resource Center.
And the overall number of GKCC employees is hardly negligible. The city reported last week that the chamber had 10 people on staff.
Is it feasible that the chamber will suddenly be able to stand on its own and pay its employees — without $338,000 in contracted money from the city — through dues from member businesses, webinars and other fundraising initiatives?
Chamber chair Meredith Viguers noted last week that the EDC contracts out work to the chamber, which will provide some funding, but it’s worth asking how much more EDC money might be directed in the chamber’s direction.
That question is particularly appropriate, given the fact that John Crutchfield serves as president and CEO of both the chamber and the KEDC,
Certainly, the KEDC has had success bringing businesses to Killeen, such as the MGC Pure Chemical America’s superpure hydrogen peroxide plant that was approved through a performance agreement with the Killeen EDC in July 2017. In addition, the EDC succeeded in bringing about 367 jobs to the area through two performance agreements with Solix — a business management services company, in 2014 and 2019.
Another feather in the EDC’s cap is the arrival in early 2019 of Z Modular, a division of Zekelman Industries, in the Killeen Business Park. The business, which manufactures American-made steel-framed modules for a variety of markets, said at the time that it expected to hire 250 skilled workers within three years.
If all these figures hold up, the EDC’s efforts will have been at least partly responsible for the addition of 675 jobs in Killeen between 2014 and 2022. That’s not a bad track record.
But it must be noted that for the last four years, the EDC has been carrying out its work on less than $400,000 annually. Will the addition of another $338,000 in city money pay significant dividends?
That’s a question the council must answer before approving the $725,000 at Tuesday’s meeting.
Under terms of the contract, the EDC is required to produce a budget detailing anticipated use of the city’s contribution, within 30 days of the effective date of the agreement.
That approach seems to be a bit backward.
Before the city doles out three-quarters of a million dollars in taxpayer money, council members — and the city’s taxpayers — have a right to know how it will be spent.
Granted, the contract calls for the EDC to be paid quarterly, and two council members and the mayor sit on the EDC board, so there are some controls in place.
But given the situation, in which the EDC stands to see its annual budget nearly doubled, an itemized list of proposed expenditures would seem to be in order before the contract goes into effect, not afterward.
Four years ago, council members decided it was time to tighten the city’s purse strings in regard to the EDC and the chamber. What had been a $1.4 million annual allocation to the two organizations was cut in half.
In 2018, the council approved a transition plan to wean the chamber off of city funding by 2020 — which brings us to where we are today.
But it’s doubtful that those council members envisioned bumping the EDC budget back up to its pre-2016 total once the chamber defunding was completed.
Simply put, does the KEDC really need the $725,000 it stands to receive?
Part of the problem in determining the amount required by the agency is the somewhat vague language in the contract agreement with the city.
The agreement calls for the EDC to “encourage and promote business development of the City of Killeen” and “encourage and promote projects and programs to encourage and further the economic development” of the city.
The five-page document authorizes the EDC to spend funds for almost anything related to promotion of economic development, from supplies, to salaries to travel expenses.
It also gives the EDC authority to secure grants, construct buildings to attract business and contract engineering services and studies.
That’s all understood and fairly standard procedure for an economic development corporation.
But while the agreement does require the EDC to develop goals and an action plan, it lacks objective measurements of those plans and goals.
Three important features of the agreement stand out.
The first requires council approval of expenditure of funds committed by the city to the EDC.
The second allows for other standards to be established from time to time by the mutual agreement of the council and EDC.
The last item requires “citizen satisfaction with the economic, business, commercial and industrial development effort.”
Before the council signs off on this agreement Tuesday, all three of these areas must be reaffirmed and recognized as prerequisites before the EDC can qualify for its quarterly payments.
That the agreement mandates quarterly updates with itemized expenditures, initiatives and goals is a positive and transparent requirement.
But in addition, specific performance benchmarks are needed in order to ensure proper oversight — and those should be available for examination by the public as well.
The money for the city’s contract with KEDC is already in the city’s budget for FY21, but that doesn’t mean that the contract’s approval is a done deal.
Council members should consider what they are giving the taxpayers for their money before they commit to spending it over the next two years — even if that means tabling the vote on the agreement until they can get the answers they need to move forward.
That’s certainly not too much to ask.
You forgot about the TIRZ
