For most Central Texans, voting in a presidential election is a meaningful experience. But for some area residents who went to the polls last week, it was an ordeal.
As early voting for the Nov. 3 election began Tuesday across Bell County, a troubling trend started to emerge: balky computer systems, frustrated election workers and wait times of more than two hours for voters who stood in lines that stretched for hundreds of feet in some cases.
The situation improved somewhat at most county polling places during the day, but dozens of voters were still waiting outside at least one location as the 5 p.m. closing time arrived.
When all the votes were counted Tuesday — just over 6,100 ballots had been cast. It was far short of the first-day record of 9,107 ballots cast in 2016, but considering the long, slow-moving lines, Tuesday’s turnout was pretty impressive.
Certainly, those who were willing to endure several hours of waiting in the sun in order to cast their ballots deserve credit for doing so. It speaks volumes about the importance of the election and the voters’ determination to make their voices heard at the polls.
No doubt, several factors contributed to the bottleneck at the county’s polling locations — and much of it can be linked to the cornavirus pandemic.
For one thing, the pandemic caused several entities to postpone their May elections to the fall, resulting in several city and school board races being added to the November ballot. A longer, more complicated ballot means longer voting times.
Another factor is the coronavirus protocols enforced at each polling location. With social distancing in place, fewer voters are allowed inside the polling place at any given time. In addition, each polling place has fewer voting machines — again, to ensure proper social distancing between voters.
Virus-related sanitation efforts also add to the slowdown, as election workers hand out single-use gloves to voters and disinfect each voting booth between voters.
Still, there are some factors that point to lack of preparation on the part of county election officials — and that is inexcusable, given the magnitude of the election.
In Harker Heights, for example, the computer that logs in voters was down at the start of voting Tuesday, causing voters to wait outside the polling place for two hours while workers tried to fix the problem.
Bell County Republican Chairwoman Nancy Boston noted that this is the first presidential election the county has administered with its new voting machines that were put in place in 2019. The machines were used in this year’s primaries and runoff elections.
But Boston also noted a lack of training for early voting clerks, saying some workers probably weren’t familiar with the new equipment.
Bell County’s deputy chief elections administrator, Jeanette Compean, backed up Boston’s observations Tuesday, noting that some election workers were not computer savvy on the voting machines despite training held the previous week.
But it’s likely that some of the disorganization can be traced to the county’s top elections administrator suddenly resigning last month, less than six weeks before the start of early voting.
Melinda Luedecke, who was hired as elections administrator in 2017, cited a lack of a pay increase in her letter of resignation.
However, it appears the issue may go a bit deeper than that. According to county records, Luedecke received a total of $2,447 in annual raises between 2017 and 2019. However, in last year’s budget, her annual salary was cut by $3,622 to $59,340 — nearly $1,200 less than the salary she started at in 2017.
It’s unknown whether Luedecke’s pay was reduced because of performance issues or budget considerations. However, the timing of her resignation leaves little doubt as to the intent of the action.
The budget in which her salary was cut was approved in August 2019, yet her resignation was tendered more than a year later — just before a high-profile election with an anticipated high turnout.
If county commissioners had any inkling that Luedecke was considering leaving her job, they should have made sure that her assistant was thoroughly trained and ready to take over her duties, if necessary.
Last week, the county named Matthew Dutton — the assistant elections administrator — as the interim chief administrator. Certainly, Dutton is getting a trial by fire, given the magnitude of the election and its accompanying challenges. Hopefully, he and his departmental staff will be able to make the necessary adjustments to ensure a relatively smooth election process from here on in.
After Tuesday’s chaotic start, the subsequent days have proved more encouraging.
As of Thursday, wait times at most locations were down to 45 minutes, and some voters reported completing the entire process in only 10 minutes.
That’s certainly encouraging, and as election workers become more familiar with the hardware and better versed in election procedures, it’s likely that the process will become even more efficient as the early voting period progresses.
That’s important, because the whole point of having three weeks of early voting this election — instead of the traditional two — is to encourage greater participation at the ballot box.
When electronic glitches and inadequately trained election workers contribute to delays that leave hundreds of people waiting in line for hours at a time, the benefit of the expanded voting period could be lost.
Hopefully, the system in place will allow everyone who wants to vote in person to cast their ballot as quickly and easily as possible between now and Oct. 30, the end of early voting. And of course, polls will be open for 12 hours on Election Day, Nov. 3.
But in moving forward, county officials should seriously consider adding more polling places for early voting, especially in presidential elections. Bell County has just six locations countywide, and the fact that Killeen, a city of 150,000 residents, has just two polling sites is problematic.
The location of Killeen’s polling sites is also an issue, with both sites in the northern part of the city — effectively discouraging participation by residents in the other parts of town. Adding a third location at the Lions Park Community Center on Stan Schlueter Loop would go a long way to addressing the problem.
This is a critical election, with voters deciding races ranging from city council to Congress, from JP to president.
It’s our county officials’ solemn responsibility to ensure that every eligible voter is afforded the opportunity to be heard at the ballot box — and not have to jump through hoops to do so.
To those who have waited in long lines to vote in the last few days, thank you for your patience, thank you for your resolve, and thank you for your commitment to our system of democracy.
For those who haven’t yet cast your ballots, don’t be deterred by reports of electronic glitches, long lines or lack of parking. There are 13 more days to go to the polls during early voting, including weekends and expanded weekday hours.
Choose a day, choose a time — then choose your candidates.
It may take a little longer this year, but it will be well worth your investment.
