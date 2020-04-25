Gov. Greg Abbott is facing some tough decisions regarding easing of the state’s coronavirus restrictions.
How much is too much? How soon is too soon?
Ultimately, the two biggest questions that must be answered are “What is safe?” and “What is practical?”
The governor on Monday is expected to authorize the reopening of several types of businesses that have been shuttered for more than a month. Among them are restaurants, hair salons and movie theaters.
Abbott has been quick to note that all businesses that reopen will be required to adhere to state-mandated safeguards and that health experts must be on board with his decisions before he puts them into action.
Still, it’s worth asking whether the governor isn’t inviting trouble by easing social-distancing mandates at a time when the number of new cases continues to mount.
As of Friday, Texas had recorded 593 deaths, up 32 from the previous day. More importantly, the state had nearly 23,000 known cases of COVID-19 on Friday, just three days after Texas crossed the 20,000-case threshold.
The numbers in Bell and Coryell counties have been concerning as well. As of Friday, Bell County had recorded 151 cases, up 28 since Monday. Coryell County was gaining quickly, with 103 cases, also showing an increase of 28 in the same four-day span. Bell County has reported three deaths and Coryell two.
Still, the local numbers are small in comparison to some of the state’s urban areas, which have seen more than 10 times the number of cases. As of Thursday, Harris County — where Houston is located — had more than 5,200 confirmed cases and 80 deaths. Dallas County had nearly 2,700 cases and 65 deaths, and neighboring Tarrant County reported 1,430 cases and 44 deaths.
Obviously, Dalhart isn’t Dallas, and Fort Stockton isn’t Fort Worth. Restrictions on businesses logically would be very different depending on the size and location of any given Texas city.
In previewing his upcoming announcement, Abbott acknowledged last week that large urban centers would be reopening under different guidelines than rural areas where there are fewer cases.
Certainly, the key to reopening the state is caution — and that likely means restructuring the way businesses operate, at least in the short term.
For restaurants, that may mean removing some tables or cordoning off some areas in order to maintain optimum social distancing for patrons. It likely will mean longer wait times for customers, while restaurant staff sanitize dining areas between customer seatings.
For hair salons, the new restrictions may require more spacing between stylists’ work areas and face masks for all salon workers.
Movie theaters present different problems, because of the proximity and configuration of seats. In order to maintain mandated social-distancing, theaters may have to rope off every other row and mandate at least three seats of space between patrons in each available row.
But with all these reopenings, significant challenges remain. Health experts say the virus can live on surfaces for up to three days, and it can survive in the air for two to three hours. In restaurants with large numbers of customers or movie theaters with large crowds in showing after showing, the task of cleaning and disinfecting these areas will be daunting.
With COVID-19 cases not yet peaking in Texas, reopening shuttered businesses in the next week to 10 days — even with strict health precautions — could be a risky proposition, especially since the state ranks among the bottom three states in the nation in the amount of testing being done for the virus.
It’s certainly understandable that the governor is feeling pressure to get the state’s economy moving again, help businesses survive and put employees back to work. No doubt, many Central Texas business owners, employees and patrons are eager to see somewhat of a return to normalcy.
Still, it seems odd that Abbott last week offered the possibility that schools might not resume classroom instruction on time in the fall; yet he is proposing changes that could lead to a spike in infections — potentially pushing the school start date back even farther.
Georgia’s governor has been widely criticized for moving too aggressively to reopen the state. Gyms, fitness centers, bowling alleys, body art studios, barbers, hair and nail salons were allowed to reopen Friday, as well as massage therapists. Theaters and restaurants can reopen Monday under his new order.
Though the Georgia directive emphasizes social distancing and health screening, it still seems to be too broad and too soon.
Abbott has taken a more measured approach, reopening state parks last week, and initiating a “retail-to-go” concept on Friday, which allows stores to bring merchandise to the customers’ vehicles without allowing patrons inside the establishment.
Certainly, the state needs to see a return of retail business — and business in general. Between the coronavirus shutdown and the recent drop in oil prices, Texas’ economy is hurting.
But the safety of the state’s residents should take top priority.
As Central Texas businesses begin to reopen under new state guidelines, it’s imperative that business owners and managers err on the side of caution when creating their new operating plans — both for the sake of the employees as well as the customers.
Patrons of these Central Texas establishments have a responsibility in this area as well. When possible, we must maintain the appropriate social distancing, wash our hands thoroughly before and after visiting any business and wear a cloth face mask whenever we enter establishments where large groups of people are present — whether that is a restaurant, a movie theater or a grocery store.
Ultimately, how well the governor’s ambitious new orders succeed may be largely up to us.
Once our local retail and restaurant establishments reopen, it’s our responsibility to treat each visit as a privilege. We must take the appropriate precautions, respect others’ concerns and be patient with any delays we may encounter because of new state-mandated requirements.
Life in our community may eventually return to normal, but it will be one step at a time.
It’s up to all of us to ensure that we don’t have to take any steps back along the way.
