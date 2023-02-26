First impressions are important.
With that in mind, the Killeen Daily Herald will hold a political forum Monday night for candidates seeking the four district seats on the Killeen City Council.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 10:23 am
With the filing period having ended just over a week ago, this is an early opportunity to hear from the men and women who want to represent not only the people in their district, but the city as a whole.
Each candidate will have a chance to tell a little about themselves, why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish, if elected.
The Herald’s moderators will also ask a series of issue-oriented questions during the forum, with topics ranging from crime to economic growth.
This is an extremely important election, as Killeen is facing opportunities and challenges in several areas.
Residents will have the opportunity to hear how each candidate would address these issues if elected.
And it’s important to understand that even though residents can only vote for the seat in the district in which they live, all the candidates on stage Monday will be taking actions that impact the city as a whole, should they be elected to office. So it’s crucial to hear what they all have to say.
As of Friday afternoon, all seven candidates running for office have said they will be participating in Monday’s forum.
Don’t miss this opportunity to hear from your current district council members, as well as those who are seeking their seats.
Monday’s forum will take place at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, in the Special Events Room on the north end of the facility.
The event begins at 6 p.m., and doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Admission is free.
It’s a long campaign season leading up to the May 6 election, but it’s not too early to learn about and hear from those who will be seeking your vote.
Give them all the chance to make a great first impression.
dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543
