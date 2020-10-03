Funding for the arts is back in the news this week.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will review recommendations for funding amounts for seven applicants who are seeking money from the city.
Before voting next week, the council will either agree with the recommendations or adjust the amounts, which total $84,000 for the coming fiscal year.
But the ultimate disbursement of city money won’t be the end of the discussion surrounding the funding process — nor should it be.
Both the funding total and the process by which it is divided merit a second look by the council, moving forward.
The biggest question is whether the city should commit to a minimum level of designated funding for arts programs on an annual basis.
That question had never been raised until this year, when the Killeen Arts Commission saw its budgeted total for FY 21 drop to $0, after receiving about $250,000 in the previous budget.
The defunding was tied to a drastic drop in hotel occupancy tax revenue — due in large part to the impact of the statewide coronavirus-related shutdown of businesses and entertainment venues, including the Killeen Civic and Conference Center. That led to a decline in the HOT fund’s reserves, to less than half of what city financial policy called for.
City Manager Kent Cagle’s response to the fund’s precipitous decline was to zero-out the KAC budget for the coming year.
While the decision may have been financially prudent, it was certainly questionable as far as fairness to the arts commission. And it was potentially disastrous from a public relations standpoint.
After several members of the Vive Les Arts Theatre — one of the applicants for KAC money each year — expressed their frustration over the proposed defunding, the City Council voted unanimously at its Sept. 1 workshop to consider alternative funding for KAC. An amount of $84,000 was agreed upon, and this additional funding was approved when the council approved the FY 21 city budget.
For this year, the problem was addressed, but several questions remain.
First, was the council informed of the KAC defunding plan before the budget was formally announced in early August?
Second, when did the KAC board first get word that the commission would be receiving no city money for the coming fiscal year?
Third, when did the applicants for KAC funding find out that they stood to receive no money for their respective programs this year?
Timing, as they say, is everything, and whether funding recipients were blindsided or given fair warning says a lot about how the whole issue was handled.
Now, it’s time for the council to discuss how the reduced funding will be doled out for the coming fiscal year — but members would be prudent to consider a larger look at the arts funding process.
As things stand, the arts commission receives funding requests from various groups in the city. Board members use rating sheets featuring a set of criteria such as artistic, cultural and economic impact, as well as whether the applicant’s activity promotes tourism for the city.
The members’ ballots are anonymous, and city staff compile and weight the results before returning them to the arts commission. The KAC then ranks the applicants and determines the funding amount. That recommendation is presented to the council for consideration.
This all sounds like a reasonable process, but it has a few holes in it.
For example, applicants are not limited to one funding request. The Vive Les Arts Societé and VLA Children’s Theatre each applied for — and received — funding from the KAC, both this year and last. In fact, the two entities combined are slated to receive $37,158 of KAC’s total allocation of $84,000. That’s 44% of the money for technically one entity.
Also, the criteria regarding the applicants’ qualifications are vague in terms of what constitutes cultural or artistic merit. The applications also don’t require specific benchmarks for tourism potential, such as hotel room bookings or estimated total economic benefit to the city.
In addition, though the arts commission’s ballots are anonymous to prevent KAC board members from having undo influence over funding decisions, the council can overrule the board’s recommendations. While that is no doubt valuable as far as checks and balances, it opens the door to potential favoritism on the part of council members who may have an interest in shifting funds from one applicant to another.
Going forward, the council needs to answer one important question: How much of a priority is promotion and funding of the arts to our community?
If Killeen is to support the arts wholeheartedly, the city must promote and budget for them accordingly.
Other than the two VLA applications, just five other groups requested and received KAC funding in the last two budget cycles. In a city as large and culturally diverse as Killeen, the fact that so few applications were received indicates either a lack of awareness on the part of local arts groups or a lack of promotion on the part of the city.
If the city wants to enlarge its cultural base and grow tourism, an increase in arts funding would seem to be in order, rather than a total that doesn’t even reach six figures this year.
Certainly, this year’s unfunded KAC budget is an aberration. Cagle acknowledged that almost all municipalities where he has worked in city management have provided funding for the arts, with community theaters and cultural events being common recipients.
But the city must find a way to get more bang for its cultural and tourism bucks.
Last year’s KAC funding total was just $90,000 shy of what the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce received and about $110,000 short of what the city’s economic development corporation was allocated. Yet the KAC’s nearly $250,000 was split among just 10 applicants; only seven sought funding this year.
Council members must consider ways to both expand the city’s cultural offerings and increase the funding to help support them. That means potential changes in the city’s funding mechanism, which until this year had been hotel occupancy tax revenue alone.
Currently, the KAC is barred from engaging in fundraising activities, but that may have to change. As long as the commission doesn’t raise money for any specific group, it should be allowed to generate its own funding.
Further, arts commission funding should be structured so that the KAC and City Council can disburse money to applicants during the fiscal year, to accommodate newly organized events that merit funding.
This is a perfect opportunity to work toward raising the bar for the arts in our community.
Artistic and cultural programs and events help to define a city’s identity — as well as its personality.
It’s time for Killeen’s personality to shine — and our elected representatives should work to make that happen.
