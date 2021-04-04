Killeen City Council members will consider the appointment of a new assistant city manager on Tuesday.
The problem is, they’ve had virtually nothing to do with the selection process up until now.
City Manager Kent Cagle has conditionally appointed Public Works Director Danielle Singh to be the city’s assistant city manager — a position that has been vacant since the resignation of David Ellison last fall.
In addition, the council will be asked to approve the appointment of Jeffrey Reynolds to succeed Singh in the top spot over Public Works. He currently serves as the department’s assistant director.
Certainly, promoting from within can be a solid strategy, as it rewards service to the city, acknowledges institutional knowledge and builds on current interdepartmental relationships.
However, in the staff report accompanying Tuesday’s City Council agenda packet, it is noted that Strategic Government Resources, the recruiting firm hired by the city to fill the assistant city manager’s post, distributed a national recruiting brochure that drew nearly 60 applications between Jan. 5 and Feb. 1.
Questionnaires were sent to 13 candidates, after which Cagle and Human Resources staffers reviewed six video interviews. After all that, the staff report notes, on March 24, Cagle extended a conditional offer to Singh.
That’s all well and good, but where was the city council in all this?
Let’s not forget that the city council has the task of hiring and firing the city manager. That makes the council members Cagle’s boss.
The city charter also gives the council final authority over the hiring of an assistant city manager, department heads and the city secretary — which is why the council is being asked to sign off on the promotions of Singh and Reynolds at Tuesday’s meeting.
But the council’s involvement in hiring an assistant city manager should go beyond rubber-stamping the city manager’s choice after it’s already been made.
At the very least, the council should have been kept in the loop in regard to how the recruiting process was going, and members should have had the opportunity to review the resumes of the applicants after the city had trimmed the field to 13 hopefuls.
In addition, council members should have been offered the chance to review the video interviews and offer their input before the final decision was made. Hiring the search firm cost just over $14,000 of taxpayers’ money — and our elected officials have a right to see the results of that expenditure.
No doubt it’s important that an assistant city manager be able to work well with the top executive, and it’s never easy to know how that dynamic will play out when someone is brought in from outside the city organization. Hiring from within eliminates that unknown variable and helps to provide a greater sense of continuity among the staff.
But let’s also remember that an assistant city manager must be able to step into the city manager’s role in the event the top executive were to be absent for an extended period or take another job outside the city.
None of this is meant to diminish Singh’s experience or management potential. She would bring to the post 14 years of experience in planning and development, local government, economic development and transportation and has served as an assistant city manager in the city of Hutto.
However, an in-house hire can sometimes have inherent limitations, and council members should have been given the courtesy to review all potential qualified candidates in coming up with the best fit for the job.
In late 2018, as then-Assistant City Manager Dennis Baldwin was approaching retirement, the city conducted a search for his replacement, also using SGR.
Under then-City Manager Ron Olson, the city in mid-December publicly announced the list of five finalists for the job, including a brief biography of each candidate.
The city conducted in-person interviews with the finalists that same week, and Olson announced Ellison as his choice in early January, after which the council unanimously approved the hire.
In addition to the opaque nature of the current selection process, the council has the right to question the salary disparity between what was offered Ellison and what Singh stands to make.
Ellison had more than 20 years of municipal experience with multiple assistant city manager assignments. At the time he was hired by the city, Ellison was a project manager for the city of San Antonio Airport System, following a three-year stint as assistant city manager.
When he was hired by Killeen, Ellison was given a salary of $140,473 annually. By the time he departed the city, his pay had risen to $148,000.
The current ACM position was advertised at $160,000 —a sizable bump over Ellison’s ending pay.
But the staff report accompanying Tuesday’s council agenda lists Singh’s projected base pay at $175,000, nearly $30,000 higher than the amount Ellison was making when he left the city.
The question is, did the council approve the higher salary figure, or did Cagle at least advise council members beforehand?
Certainly, Cagle is entitled to work with someone he respects and trusts, and that speaks well of his choice of Singh.
But the city manager simply must do more to bring council members into the loop. They should not be put in the position of approving his assistant city manager pick on the same day they are formally apprised of it.
Unfortunately, this is not the first time Cagle has acted unilaterally and told the council after the fact.
Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing a drastic decrease in the city’s hotel/motel tax revenue, Cagle eliminated the city’s arts funding in the 2020-21 municipal budget — a drop from $268,000 the previous year.
Council members didn’t find out about the cut in funding until frantic representatives of the city’s various arts groups came to a council meeting to protest the reductions.
Ultimately, the council voted to restore about $85,000 in funding, but Cagle should have foreseen the potential outcry and at least advised the council of such a significant budget change.
Also last year, Cagle included about $725,000 in the municipal budget for the Killeen Economic Development Corporation — before the council formally voted to approve the funding for the outside agency. Considering the EDC’s funding has been the subject of contentious debate during Cagle’s tenure, the city manager should have left the funding out of the budget. The council could just as easily have passed a budget amendment once the EDC contract was approved.
No doubt, Cagle has his own style of managing, and in many cases that means taking action, then seeking formal approval afterward.
But unilateral decisions put council members in a difficult place. It’s much preferable to involve the council in the decision process along the way — either through direct discussions or frequent emails — so that the members aren’t forced to play catch-up on important issues.
Such as the hiring of a new assistant city manager.
Keeping our elected representatives informed about what is going on isn’t just a matter of respect or courtesy. It’s a matter of transparency.
And Killeen could certainly use a lot more of that.
