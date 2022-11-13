Tuesday’s midterm election produced some big headlines locally — such as the strong showings by incumbent Republicans and the continued dominance of Democrats in Killeen-centric races.
But perhaps the most prevalent post-election conversation has focused on the relatively easy passage of marijuana decriminalization ordinances in Killeen and Harker Heights.
The ordinances — labeled Proposition A in both cities — prohibit police officers from issuing citations or making arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances.
In Killeen, 16,845 voters cast ballots in favor of the measure, with 7,411 voters against — a margin of 69.5% to 30.5%.
In Harker Heights, the margin was a little lower but the result was the same. A total of 5,208 Heights voters (just over 64%) favored the ordinance, with 2,927 voters (just under 36%) opposing it.
The ballot initiative was the result of efforts by Ground Game Texas, an Austin-based progressive Democrat organization, which also pushed successful referendums last week in Denton, San Marcos and Elgin. Austin voters approved a similar resolution in May.
While these ordinances make it legal to possess marijuana in amounts under 4 ounces — as long as there is no associated criminal offense, such as selling the drug or being under the influence — they still ignore two legitimate legal issues.
The first problem is that while the newly passed ordinances remove the stigma from possessing small amounts of pot, they overlook the fact that it remains illegal to buy marijuana in the state. Logically, how can someone legally possess a substance that by definition was not purchased legally?
The bigger, more serious problem is that the new ordinances directly contradict state law regarding enforcement of marijuana possession violations. That presents a serious conflict for law enforcement officers, who are sworn to uphold state law, and for elected city representatives, who take an oath to uphold the law as well.
So, what are city officials to do?
Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble wasted little time, issuing an order Thursday, effective immediately, that directs police officers to go along with the stipulations of the ordinance —that is, no arrests for misdemeanor possession of marijuana, no arrests for drug paraphernalia or drug residue, and no city funds or city employees used to request or obtain testing of THC.
The memo does make an exception in cases where a felony narcotics has been deemed a high-priority investigation, or the investigation of a violent felony.
This is quite a turnaround from the chief’s stance earlier this year, when he stated that the department would continue to follow state law regarding marijuana offenses.
It’s also curious that Kimble issued his new directive even before the votes had been canvassed, and before the City Council had a chance to discuss the city’s handling of the issue.
On the other side of the coin is Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell, who was pretty straightforward regarding the city’s next steps when contacted on election night.
“The first step is to canvass the vote. After that though, the ball will be in (the) council’s court, and they’ll have to make a decision on what to do,” he said. “City staff’s opinion is that (the ordinance) is unconstitutional.”
The ordinance will take effect once the vote has been officially canvassed, Mitchell said. After that the City Council will have the opportunity to either remove the ordinance or to let it stand.
No doubt, a vote by the council to rescind the ordinance would be a controversial move — especially given the fact that voters approved it by nearly a 2-to-1 margin. It’s also conceivable that such a decision by the council would open the door to potential legal action against the city — a possibility that the Harker Heights city attorney acknowledged when the petition to place the proposition on the ballot was presented last summer.
Though Heights officials talked openly about potential city responses to voter passage of the marijuana ordinance in the run-up to Tuesday’s election, Killeen officials have kept their discussions under wraps — going into closed session with an attorney to receive legal advice about how to proceed during a meeting in July.
The problem has been a tricky one for both councils.
City charters require the council to place a referendum on the ballot, if a petition for the referendum has the required number of valid signatures. Petitions met the criteria in both cities.
In both cities, staff determined the proposed ordinances to be a violation of state law and recommended that the council disapprove them.
However, the charters also stipulate that if the council rejects or amends the proposed ordinance, it must be placed on the ballot for a public vote. The councils did that in both Killeen and Heights.
Now that the voters have passed the propositions, the law is in effect — or will be when the votes are canvassed.
But the Texas Constitution appears to be at odds with this dynamic.
It states: “No charter or any ordinance passed under said charter shall contain any provision inconsistent with the Constitution of the State or of the general laws enacted by the Legislature of this State.”
That would seem to leave city leaders in Killeen and Harker Heights two stark options: Either accede to the will of the voters and accept a legally flawed ordinance, or take action to amend or rescind a voter-approved ordinance and risk legal action in doing so.
Neither one seems to be an ideal choice.
However, the state Legislature may bail out the cities that have these types of marijuana ordinances on the books.
Last session, a bill to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession gained widespread favor in the House of Representatives and even had the support of Gov. Greg Abbott, who argued that the state’s court system shouldn’t be clogged with minor drug possession cases. It could come up again in the next session, which begins in January.
In the meantime, both Harker Heights and Killeen should look into revising their charters to eliminate the requirement to consider a petition in cases where the proposed ordinance would contradict state or federal law.
Had that been the case this time around, the controversial ballot initiative never would have gotten off the ground, and the two cities wouldn’t find themselves in legal limbo.
Meanwhile, passage of the marijuana proposition by local voters has put Killeen police officers in an awkward position. Kimble’s directive makes the city’s position clear, and officers are given no leeway when it comes to using their discretion. In fact, the ordinance states: "Any violation of this chapter may subject a Killeen police officer to discipline as provided by the Texas Local Government Code or as provided in city policy.”
Officers must now follow the city ordinance rather than adhere to state law. For some law enforcement officers, it may not be a major issue, but for others, it might represents an unwelcome ethical conflict that simply makes their job harder to do.
Proponents of the ordinance have contended that the ordinance would free up police to fight more serious crime, as well as ending the racial disparity in marijuana arrests.
Opponents of the measure argued that decriminalization would tie police officers’ hands, as well as encourage additional marijuana sales in the area, ultimately increasing crime — especially among young people.
Which scenario is more accurate? That remains to be seen.
The issue may have been decided at the polls, but that doesn’t mean the matter is settled.
I wonder who decided to put this law or make this change without first checking the state law? Those that voted against it, did their checking more than those responsible for bringing it up. Now what?
