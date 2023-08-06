With adoption of Killeen’s municipal budget just around the corner, it’s important the city officials reevaluate how the city’s money is being spent.
Three current issues serve to illustrate the point: the assessment of fees to area developers, the pursuit of a grocery store for north Killeen, and legal defense costs in the county lawsuit against Killeen’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.
The grocery store issue, in particular, has drawn attention, as the city has thrown $42,000 toward a market study and construction feasibility study to potentially draw Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Oasis Fresh Market to town.
To date, Oasis hasn’t paid anything toward the initiative (other than $2,900, which was subsequently reimbursed), the owner hasn’t visited Killeen and no letter of intent has been signed. In addition, the construction feasibility study hasn’t been started yet.
That hasn’t stopped some Killeen council members and the mayor from jumping on the band wagon, with the mayor already planning a site visit at the Tulsa location.
Last week, the Herald learned that Oasis Fresh Market founder AJ Johnson has also been in preliminary talks with officials in Memphis, Tennessee, and Pine Bluff, Arkansas, to possibly locate an Oasis store in either or both of those locations.
That should give local officials pause.
Oasis isn’t a big operation, having just one store. The company had stood to receive $30 million in state funding to expand its operations to three other Oklahoma locations before questions about the governing structure of Johnson’s nonprofit, Oasis Fresh Foundation, caused lawmakers to cancel the disbursement of funds.
While Johnson told the Herald that the problems with the nonprofit have been ironed out, it’s still doubtful that the company has the kind of capital available to finance the startup of more than one store.
As of two weeks ago, Oasis was requesting a 5-acre parcel of land at 38th Street and Rancier Avenue to build the store.
Problem is, that’s land the city doesn’t own — meaning that’s more of the city’s money that would have to be spent to make the grocery store happen.
Meanwhile, Pine Bluff has an existing store that Oasis could move into and renovate. And Memphis has a community redevelopment agency that owns the site of a potential new grocery store.
That already gives Pine Bluff and Memphis an edge when it comes to bringing a new Oasis store to fruition.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King said last week that she doesn’t think Killeen is in competition with Pine Bluff or Memphis.
But who’s to say that Johnson and his company wouldn’t play the three cities against each other to see who can offer the best deal? That’s what any shrewd businessman would do.
That doesn’t mean Killeen would be out of the running for an Oasis Fresh Market. But it might mean that our community might not get one first.
MARIJUANA ORDINANCE LAWSUIT
Meanwhile, the city and the law firm representing Killeen in the marijuana ordinance lawsuit have requested an extension to file a brief with the 146th District Court in Belton. The city’s opening brief was due last week but both the city and Ground Game Texas — a progressive Austin-based group that organized Killeen’s marijuana petition drive — filed motions to extend the deadlines: To Aug. 28, for the City of Killeen, and Aug. 25, for Ground Game.
One of the reasons cited for the delay was that the city’s legal counsel is heavily involved in another case.
Aside from the appearance of being put on the back burner, Killeen officials should be aware of a couple of potential financial issues involving the delay.
First, since the law firm will have more time to work on the city’s case after receiving an extension, it’s possible that attorneys may spend more time on the brief than they would have otherwise. That’s good from the standpoint of thoroughness, but it also opens the door to higher bills — which are being charged to the city at a rate of $450 per hour.
Despite assurances from the city attorney to the contrary, it’s hard to see how nearly a month’s extension won’t result in a bigger bill.
Another consideration is the fact that the county has until Sept. 27 to reply to the city’s brief, and the city has another 20 days to respond to that filing.
That’s important, because the city recently authorized up to $100,000 for the lawsuit defense — but only until the end of the fiscal year, which is Sept. 30.
If the city’s law firm has run through that money before further legal paperwork is filed, the city would have to authorize additional money for its defense of the lawsuit.
This is the point where city officials need to take a stand and say no to additional spending on this case. If that means settling with the county, so be it. If that means repealing the existing ordinance and instead having an unofficial policy to de-prioritize misdemeanor marijuana arrests, that’s fine, too. After all, former Police Chief Charles Kimble told the council last fall, just after the ordinance passed, the department already exercised a lot of discretion in misdemeanor pot cases and rarely arrested first-time offenders.
So what has the city really gained with the ordinance, and what has it cost the city in return?
Killeen officials can’t keep spending the taxpayers’ money, out of the general fund, to defend an ordinance that is contrary to state law and likely will be declared unconstitutional in the courts.
DEVELOPER FEE INCREASES
Finally, Killeen’s elected officials need to take a hard look at how they are spending the taxpayers’ money to essentially subsidize local developers.
On Tuesday, council members backed down after several high-profile developers complained about substantial proposed increases in fees the city charges for inspections, permitting and other required city services.
No doubt, the developers have some basis for their opposition to the increases, as some of them doubled, resulting in significant potential outlays in spending.
They also had reason to gripe, if the proposed fees were announced without first notifying the developers, as was asserted by several who spoke last week.
But council members overreacted when they unanimously agreed to cut the fee increases by 50%, as proposed by Councilman Jose Segarra, who is not coincidentally a longtime local Realtor.
Segarra instead suggested a staggered increase over a few years, to lessen the impact on developers, a concept backed by Councilmembers Riakos Adams and Ramon Alvarez.
With little discussion, the council endorsed a blanket, across-the-board cut in the proposed fee hikes, to the frustration of City Manager Kent Cagle.
Cagle rightly asserted during the lead-up to the vote that everything has costs, costs are increasing, and somebody has to pay those costs.
By moving to roll back the proposed increases, the council essentially put some of the cost back on the city — and ultimately back on the taxpayers.
And Tuesday’s action was just a motion of direction. It’s entirely possible that when the developers show up again this week before the final vote — and they certainly will — the council will make further concessions.
This just can’t happen.
The council members were elected to be stewards of the taxpayers’ money, and it’s high time they start taking that role seriously.
No more money on the grocery store initiative until the city gets some concrete financial commitment from Oasis.
No more money allocated toward the marijuana lawsuit defense that is bound to go nowhere in court.
And no more monetary concessions to builders and developers who have largely gotten their way for far too long.
It’s time to put the residents — and their pocketbooks — first.
(2) comments
So we pay for a lawyer whoussaying they have more important cases so yhey can't get our stuff turned in on time and keep gibing them more money. He must be gettingmore from the other personir he knows he will losethisone and is stalling for t ime.
This will never happen. Like crack heads on the street they must have more more more. They all have people their claim to represent that want favors too. Land owners being annexed. And deals being made behind closed doors. Let's just tax folks to the point they go broke and leave or go homeless. This is a sad town to live in. Schools are horrible for children to attend. Id suggest grabbing your kids and possessions and get the flock out while you can. Good luck.
