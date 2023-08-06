LOCAL GOVERNMENT

With adoption of Killeen’s municipal budget just around the corner, it’s important the city officials reevaluate how the city’s money is being spent.

Three current issues serve to illustrate the point: the assessment of fees to area developers, the pursuit of a grocery store for north Killeen, and legal defense costs in the county lawsuit against Killeen’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

It's me

So we pay for a lawyer whoussaying they have more important cases so yhey can't get our stuff turned in on time and keep gibing them more money. He must be gettingmore from the other personir he knows he will losethisone and is stalling for t ime.

Report Add Reply
Wayne Jefferson

This will never happen. Like crack heads on the street they must have more more more. They all have people their claim to represent that want favors too. Land owners being annexed. And deals being made behind closed doors. Let's just tax folks to the point they go broke and leave or go homeless. This is a sad town to live in. Schools are horrible for children to attend. Id suggest grabbing your kids and possessions and get the flock out while you can. Good luck.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.