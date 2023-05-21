To the Editor:
I see that Joe O’biden and his gang of incompetents, left-wing loonies, socialists and deviants want four more years to finish destroying our remaining American institutions and values.
This is an administration that fills its staff based on racial and sexual identity. Meritocracy has no place among the O’biden sycophants.
National policy that affects the American public is made by O’biden and his lackluster Cabinet based on personal and political agendas, not what is best for America.
We have a president who is clearly struggling due to cognitive decline. While Americans worry about inflation, high prices, rampant crime and an open southern border, the O’biden administration worships on the altar of climate change, promotes and celebrates an insane transgressive agenda to replace biological women, willingly destroying our fossil fuel industry and energy independence and allows China to pillory and supplant America on the world stage.
O’biden and his cronies believe in blaming America first and leading from the rear.
Our Allies question our resolve and our enemies no longer respect and fear us.
Our next national election will determine the long-term viability of the American ideal some of us spent our life defending. I worry for the future of my grandchildren!
Lester Nickolson
Killeen
Well stated.
