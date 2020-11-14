The Killeen school district is at a crossroads.
With the coronavirus pandemic surging statewide and the holidays approaching, district officials need to consider the very real possibility that KISD could see a dangerous spike in cases in the next two months.
Already the district has seen a significant number of cases. As of Friday, 324 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the district since March. KISD is reporting active 44 cases currently. Of those cases, 22 are students and 17 are district staff.
While that may seem like a relatively small number for a district with 50-plus campuses and more than 25,000 students attending in-person learning, it’s likely that those figures may rise dramatically if the current virus spread persists. Already, the number of cases has jumped from 200 to 324 since Oct. 25.
In recent weeks, the area has seen problems arise in surrounding school districts.
Because of rising coronavirus case numbers, Copperas Cove ISD closed its high school for eight school days, offering no in-person classes from Oct. 28 through Nov. 8. Classes resumed on Monday. The district canceled two varsity football games as a precaution.
Gatesville ISD closed all of its campuses on Thursday, sending its students home for a long weekend and switching to virtual learning. The school district canceled all extracurricular and athletic activities, forfeiting its state playoff football game Friday.
Beyond the school districts, the entire area is seeing a spike in cases. Bell County Public Health District reported a two-day total of 121 cases Thursday and another 83 cases Friday. Also the case rate has increased to 187 cases per 100,000 residents — the highest number the county has recorded to date.
As a result, Bell County commissioners announced Friday they will return to a virtual format for their weekly meetings, beginning Monday. Other governmental entities likely will follow suit.
Against this backdrop, Killeen ISD has continued operating as usual. To date, the district has not closed any campuses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the escalating virus threat has raised concerns among district educators and staffers — and some of those concerns were outlined in a letter to KISD administrators and board members from Killeen Educators Association president Rick Beaulé. A copy of the letter was published as an ad in today’s Herald.
In his letter, Beaulé criticizes the approach Superintendent John Craft has taken to reducing the spread of the virus in the district, asserting that Craft has adopted policies that downplay social distancing measures, dismiss safety measures such as upgraded air filters and has enacted procedures that have consistently placed high concentrations of bodies in buildings. He also maintains that Craft has not followed government-recommended quarantine measures for exposed individuals.
Bottom line, Beaulé claims that what the district is doing isn’t working, citing a 300% rise in cases since the district reopened to in-person learning at the end of August, a 50% increase in the rate of infection, and the resignation of educators who have become, as Beaulé says, “a mostly forgotten commodity.”
Going forward, Beaulé says, the district must develop a detailed, transparent closure plan in the event the pandemic starts raging through the district. And he believes temporary closures are needed now to stem the spread of the virus on campuses where infection rates are high.
Addressing all of these areas is a reasonable request and should be seriously considered by the school district administration.
No doubt, the district does have a detailed plan in place for closing district campuses in the event of a severe outbreak, but that’s something parents and students have a right to examine in advance.
And while the district does allow parents to switch their children from in-person to virtual learning during the course of the year, it would be helpful for parents to know what circumstances would mandate such a change in learning platforms, and what the timeline for that change would look like.
The next two weeks will be critical for the school district, as it will be for others in areas where the virus numbers are ticking upward.
With many students, staffers and their families planning to travel out of the area for Thanksgiving and Christmas, the threat of rising exposure numbers could be elevated following each holiday vacation period. If enough district students and employees bring the virus back to campus, the pandemic could explode across the district and around the community, forcing renewed social distancing restrictions, closing businesses and throwing local residents out of work.
We simply cannot afford to allow this to happen — especially if we have the ability to reduce the virus’ opportunities to spread.
If the number of virus cases continues to rise sharply in the next week, the district should seriously consider canceling in-person classes until early next year.
It may sound like a radical solution, but the danger posed by a rapidly spreading virus may make it necessary.
For one thing, it would dramatically reduce the amount of interpersonal contact for a period of six weeks — when the virus is expected to be at its peak.
But it’s important to note also that the number of school days involved is not very high — just 13 in-person learning days (Dec. 4 is scheduled as a district-wide virtual-learning day).
With Thanksgiving break starting Nov. 23 and students not scheduled to return from their winter break until Jan. 7, a continual break from classroom learning during that time would give the district — and the community — 44 days to effectively slow the virus’ spread.
Granted, nothing will ensure the virus won’t just pick back up where it left off when in-person learning resumes in January. On top of that, the district must decide how to adjust for the 13 days of missed in-person learning.
But it’s a potential solution that is worth considering, at least at this point.
In the final analysis, the decisions of the district administration — from virus protocols to learning platforms — may well decide how our community comes through the next wave of the coronavirus.
It would be an opportune time for KISD board members to retake the decision-making authority on COVID-19 that they ceded to Craft in the early stages of the outbreak.
Craft’s unilateral decisions on a variety of issues — from the early, district-wide virtual start of the school year to coronavirus protocols for board meetings — have come under scrutiny in recent months.
With the pandemic poised to change the dynamic for school districts across the country, now is the time for board members to exercise the authority voters gave them when they put them in office.
The KISD board, in concert with the superintendent, must take responsibility for the actions and policies that directly impact the taxpayers they serve and the students and staffers they have an obligation to protect.
It’s time to take a more proactive approach to safeguarding the district — and our community.
This may be the coronavirus’ second wave, but on this issue, there are no second chances.
