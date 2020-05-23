Memorial Day will be different this year.
Like so many other observances and traditions, this poignant national holiday has been impacted by the coronavirus and the policies enacted to slow its spread.
For just the third time since its opening in 2005, the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will not have a public observance commemorating the occasion. (The ceremony was moved to Killeen’s conference center in 2015 and 2016 because of bad weather).
Concerns over public safety, related to the virus, have also led to the cancellation of the annual public ceremony at the VA hospital in Temple, as well as smaller observances around the area.
This year, there will be no large crowds to pay tribute to the men and women who laid down their lives for our country.
There will be no public presentation of the flag, no military gun salute, no playing of taps.
On this Memorial Day, the more than 8,000 grave markers at the veterans cemetery will stand as silent sentries overlooking the rolling Central Texas Hills — a stark reminder of how many of our military members gave their lives on our behalf.
It’s also should serve as a reminder of how much the coronavirus has become a part of the fabric of our lives.
In this difficult time for our community, we must all step back on this Memorial Day and put our current challenges in perspective.
Many of the sacrifices we have faced over the past two months — closed stores and restaurants, shortages of some grocery items, shuttered entertainment venues — pale in comparison to the sacrifices of our brave military members who have put service above self.
We must also remember the loss suffered by the families of our fallen service members — a loss that is deeper and more painful than anything most of us are experiencing in the current pandemic.
But most importantly, we must be mindful of the fact that our service members — both past and present — have put their lives on the line defending the very freedoms that we now find limited because of public health concerns.
Just as we had taken many of these freedoms for granted before the coronavirus arrived in our state and our community, we also have taken for granted the price that has been paid to protect them.
Certainly, we should have a new, humble appreciation for both.
As our state and our community continue to reopen this weekend — with bowling alleys, bars and skating rinks joining restaurants, stores and movie theaters in opening their doors — we may be tempted to focus on the new venues available, rather than the real reason for this national holiday.
This day was set aside as a time to remember and honor those sacrifices — and we must do so in whatever way we find meaningful.
And even though most of the area’s large-scale public observances are canceled this year, we still have an obligation to remember and honor our fallen service members.
At Fort Hood, the 1st Battalion, 7th Cavalry Regiment will host a rededication of the 4th Infantry memorial at 9:30 a.m.
The memorial represents more than 450,000 military and civilian service members who have given their lives in service to the nation.
In Harker Heights, the city is offering a virtual Memorial Day ceremony, with a live-streamed program at 10 a.m. Monday on the city’s Facebook page.
Across Central Texas, local governments are encouraging residents to pause at 3 p.m. Monday and offer a moment of silence to honor the sacrifices of our fallen service men and women.
This holiday weekend, we must look beyond our current challenges related to the coronavirus outbreak, as difficult as that may be.
We should take the time to reflect on the debt we owe all those who have died in defense of our nation. It’s because of their selfless service and tremendous sacrifice that we can look forward with confidence to a brighter future for our nation once the current crisis has passed.
Next year, hopefully, crowds will once again gather for solemn observances. Flags will flutter, rifles will fire in salute and the sound of taps will echo through the air.
On that day, we will remember this year’s subdued holiday and celebrate what we have regained as a community and as a nation.
But more than that, we will have an even deeper appreciation of our military members who gave of themselves to protect the freedoms we again can enjoy to the fullest.
