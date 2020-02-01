Voters living in the Killeen school district will soon face another big bond election, the second in two years.
But before they decide whether to throw their support behind the $265 million measure, they should take a critical look at what’s in it — as well as whether the district can afford it.
By a 4-2 vote Tuesday, trustees approved putting the initiative on the May 2 ballot.
The proposal calls for building two elementary schools, rebuilding Harker Heights and Peebles elementary schools, renovating Ellison High School and upgrading the athletic stadiums at Harker Heights, Ellison and Shoemaker high schools. By law, the $56 million in stadium upgrades and $209 million in school construction will be in separate propositions.
But before the district starts making its pitch on the bond issue, it’s important to take a closer look at how the process went down, and what’s at stake.
First of all, let’s remember that district voters just approved $426 million in bonds in 2018. The money from that initiative hasn’t all been spent yet. And now a second bond is on the table.
Second, it’s important to point out that the initial reason for calling another bond issue was to eliminate the need for portable classrooms at the elementary school level. The package that was approved last week goes far beyond what is needed to achieve that goal.
Third, the entire bond process to this point has taken place without benefit of a public hearing to gather input or answer questions.
From Superintendent John Craft’s first announcement of a potential bond issue in October, the procedure has seemed rushed. That is partly because the district only has until Feb. 14 to get a bond on the May ballot. But the condensed timeline also seems to have been by design.
The bond steering committee was chosen quickly and had just four meetings before deciding on a bond package (with no yes or no option on a bond until the last meeting). After the steering committee co-chairs presented the proposed package to the board, trustees voted in the first meeting after receiving it.
That sense of a rushed process surfaced again Tuesday. Board member Susan Jones, noting the absence of Shelley Wells, asked to postpone the vote until all seven members could be present. A motion and a second to vote on the bond was already on the floor at the time, and board president Corbett Lawler proceeded to call the vote.
Not only were Jones’ concerns effectively dismissed with little discussion, but Lawler made a potentially risky assumption that the bond proposal had the four votes necessary for passage. More importantly, in approving the bond issue without further debate, the board chose to brush aside reasonable concerns by the two dissenting members.
Earlier in the meeting, board member JoAnn Purser had pointed to likely cutbacks in state and federal funding as reasons why the district should be cautious with its spending.
This is especially so, since Superintendent John Craft proposed using virtually all of the district’s Strategic Facilities Fund to pay for construction of a new elementary school, a new middle school and upgrades to the stadium facilities at the new high school that will open in 2021. As Craft himself has noted, the district has fallen below the federally mandated 35 percent threshold for military-connected students. The result will be a gradual loss of federal Impact Aid funding — which is used to bolster the district’s Strategic Facilities Fund.
Moreover, the district last year received a huge financial boost from House Bill 3, which provided state funding to districts to provide teacher raises and offset property tax rates. The problem is, that funding expires in 2021 unless the state Legislature acts to renew it in its next session.
Jones also expressed reservations about the district’s spending plans, asking if it would be more prudent to place the third elementary school and new middle school on the 2020 bond and pay for the stadium upgrades with the facilities funds.
Craft said the instructional facilities are the highest priority, which is a justifiable response, in keeping the two projects in-house. But taken together with the upgrade to the stadium at the new high school, the $110 million cost effectively bleeds the strategic fund dry — an untenable decision.
In expressing her reservations, Purser told the board she was disappointed when the district spent, rather than returned, the 3 cents it saved on the tax rate as a result of the sale of the 2018 bonds. She said it could have been returned to the taxpayers instead of the district immediately finding a way to spend the extra money.
When two board members — a successful businesswoman and a mortgage banker — raise legitimate concerns about the district’s finances and spending priorities, it’s time for taxpayers to do the same.
Certainly, building new schools now rather than later will save on construction costs, as Craft noted to the board.
But by throwing in such vanity projects as a high school renovation and stadium upgrades, the district stands to lose the support of voters who just want to achieve the original stated goal — getting rid of portables at the elementary level.
Ultimately, it’s about separating what is necessary and what is nice, and the way the bond is configured, that’s not an easy task.
Though Purser was frustrated with the final bond package, she offered a creative potential solution — separating the bond into three propositions, rather than two.
In an interview late last week, Purser suggested one proposition would call for building three elementary schools, rather than the current two (currently, the third would be built using in-house funds); the second proposition would include the remodeling of Ellison High and the rebuilding of Harker Heights and Peebles elementaries. The final proposition — upgrades to the three stadiums — would be unchanged.
Adding the third elementary to the bond would increase the overall cost, but it would provide a $40 million-$50 million cushion to the Strategic Facilities Fund, which would still pay for a middle school and the upgrades to the new high school’s stadium.
Purser said the bond discussion could take place at the Feb. 11 board meeting, but according to the board’s bylaws, it can only be brought back up by members on the winning side of last week’s vote.
If the board is so inclined, adjusting the bond package language could still be done in time to meet the Feb. 14 deadline for inclusion on the May ballot.
Lawler said Tuesday that the board wasn’t approving the bond; it was just giving the voters the opportunity to vote on it.
That may be true, but splitting the bond projects into three propositions would allow voters to be more specific about what they want to spend their money on — and what they don’t.
No matter what the board decides to do, district residents should be ready to ask some hard questions about the bond, the district and its future finances.
And the time for those questions starts now.
