Killeen must do a better job assisting people in cold weather.
While the city acted to open a warming center last week when temperatures dipped below freezing, the center was only open during the nighttime hours.
Normally, that would not be a big problem, because temperatures in Central Texas usually rise above 32 degrees once the sun comes up.
However, that hasn’t been the case the past two years.
Last February, temperatures remained below freezing for 10 consecutive days — a record-setting cold spell that left thousands without power and some without water as pipes burst in their homes.
Last week’s storm was much less severe, but the cold was still a serious problem.
Temperatures fell below freezing Wednesday night as a front brought freezing rain and sleet to the area. Throughout the day Thursday, temperatures remained in the 20s, with wind chills close to zero. Those frigid conditions continued Thursday night and into Friday morning. The temperature finally rose above 32 degrees Friday afternoon, but they fell as soon as the sun went down.
In all, the Killeen area saw subfreezing temperatures for about 49 out of 55 hours between 3 a.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Many of those hours were during the daytime, but the city’s warming center closed at 8 a.m. each day.
Contrast this with the city of Temple, which announced Thursday that its two warming centers — the Salvation Army’s McLane Center of Hope and Temple Impact Church — would be open 24 hours for the duration of the current cold snap.
At 11 a.m. Friday, the Salvation Army warming center announced that 12 people were taking advantage of the center, and that everyone living in a cold home was welcome.
The center has a policy of being open 24 hours whenever the wind chill drops below 34 degrees in wet weather and 32 degrees in dry weather.
Temple Impact Church reported having 65 people staying at its warming center overnight.
Killeen only opens its warming center when the temperature is expected to fall below freezing. That in itself is problematic, since a 20 mph wind can make 40 degrees feel like 26, according to weather.gov.
Moreover, Killeen has a policy of closing its shelter at 11:30 p.m. if no one shows up to use it.
The policy is understandable from a management standpoint. However, it doesn’t make allowances for emergencies that may arise in the middle of the night, such as power failures or HVAC problems. A family shivering at home at 1 a.m. is just as much in need of the warming center as those who are feeling cold at 9 p.m.
The city took a positive step Friday when it moved the warming center’s opening time up to 3 p.m. from the previous 6 p.m. start.
It’s all about anticipating need — and that isn’t always an easy task.
There certainly was a need last week at Killeen’s warming center. On Friday the city reported that 14 people had used the center Wednesday night and another 23 on Thursday night.
In previous years, the city has opened the center in anticipation of cold weather, only to have one person show up, or even none.
Still, last week’s numbers show there is generally a need for the service, especially during extended periods of cold weather.
Temple’s Salvation Army warming center illustrated that fact during last year’s winter storm, when the center remained open 24 hours for the duration of the weather event — a commitment that earned the Salvation Army the mayor’s appreciation in the form of a key to the city.
That kind of commitment is needed throughout our area.
Copperas Cove last week offered a warming center in the city’s civic center, even welcoming pets if they were properly kenneled or leashed. The city should continue to offer the warming center to residents whenever bad weather moves in.
Harker Heights, on the other hand, had staged its recreation center as a warming shelter last week but didn’t activate it.
City Manager David Mitchell said first responders identified homeless residents and got them shelter, but the city’s warming center was not opened or publicized.
That is unacceptable. The option of a warming center should have been made known — and made available, as it was last winter — to anyone who may have needed it.
Going forward, the city should develop a plan to activate the warming center every time cold weather arrives — and provide residents a way to contact the city to learn of its availability.
As for Killeen, even though the city now offers a second, alternating shelter location that provides an evening meal, much more can and should be done to meet city residents’ needs.
Killeen should simultaneously offer multiple warming center locations, as Temple does. One reason is because there may be more people in need than a single location can accommodate.
However, a larger reason is accessibility. Many people who have need of a warming center lack dependable transportation, and with Killeen’s center open only during nighttime hours — when the HOP bus service isn’t running — getting to a center can be a significant obstacle for some.
So why not open the shelter earlier, or offer 24-hour service, as in the case of Temple? Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski last week explained, “Unfortunately, our warming centers are only set up to offer temporary relief from the cold environment for our community members in need.”
Kubinski also said the closing time allows an opportunity to clean thoroughly, to adhere to COVID-19 hygiene standards and to reset for the next day. It allows city staff to recuperate for the next shift.
Given these restrictions, Killeen may not be in position to expand warming center services significantly, on its own. Perhaps the key is to partner with other entities, as is the case with Temple.
Though Killeen no longer has a Salvation Army or Red Cross office, the city and surrounding area has more than 250 churches, as well as several service organizations, that may be willing to take on the task of providing 24-hour shelter during periods of extreme cold.
Joining forces with other groups would allow for more locations, additional staffing and more flexibility in hours of operation. This wouldn’t just hold true in Killeen, but in other cities across the area as well.
Whatever action our local leaders take, something must be done.
Cold weather is serious business. Frostbite and hypothermia are potentially life-threatening conditions that become all too common when the temperature plummets.
We simply can’t afford to put people at risk because it’s difficult, inconvenient or too costly to provide adequate shelter from inclement weather.
The current cold snap likely will be forgotten in a few weeks, and residents will turn their attention to other, more immediate problems.
But we must not allow this issue to go unaddressed. Central Texas has endured harsh winter weather for two years in a row, and we can’t rule out the possibility of more severe weather in the future — and more suffering by local residents.
We must solve this problem now, while the memory of icy streets and frigid cold is still fresh in our minds.
Let’s make this commitment to our community’s residents now — and let’s keep it.
