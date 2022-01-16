The coronavirus is surging in Bell County.
The number of active cases in Killeen alone has soared from 122 on Dec. 14 to 1,121 on Thursday.
Killeen ISD has seen a 900% rise in cases on district campuses in less than a week — from 20 cases on Jan. 8 to 204 cases among students and staff on Thursday.
The Bell County Public Health District has raised the threat level to the highest rating on the scale, reflecting uncontrolled community spread. It’s the first time the county has been at Level 1 since September.
Against, this concerning trend, area officials are trying to fight back, setting up free testing and vaccination sites in Killeen, Temple, Belton and Nolanville — and even organizing drive-thru testing sites at a rest area along I-35 this weekend.
Some area retailers have gone back to strongly recommending the wearing of masks by customers — vaccinated and unvaccinated alike, and a number of local restaurants are following suit.
But considering the aggressive nature of the omicron variant, which accounts for about 90% of the COVID-19 cases reported in Bell County right now, these stepped-up efforts are still likely to fall short.
That’s because the new variant is not only highly contagious; it also has the ability to sidestep the body’s defenses — even in many fully vaccinated individuals. Though vaccinated people may get mildly ill from the omicron infection, an even greater risk is that they could be asymptomatic but still contagious, meaning that they could conceivably spread the virus without even knowing they have it.
Local schools have been particularly vulnerable to this latest wave of the pandemic.
As of Thursday, Killeen Independent School District had seen a 920% increase in COVID-19 cases on district campuses in less than a week, rising from 20 cases on Jan. 8 to 204 on Thursday. On Friday, that number had risen further, with the district reporting 266 cases.
Especially troubling is the number of younger students who are contracting the virus — chiefly the omicron variant. Of the 266 cases reported Friday, 168 of them were among students and 98 among staff. But of the 168 student cases, 64 of them were at the elementary level — a much higher percentage than the district was seeing with previous forms of the virus.
Equally concerning is the fact that as of Thursday, the Bell County Public Health District was reporting that fewer than 44% of children between 5 and 11 years old are fully vaccinated, increasing the likelihood of a further rapid spread among elementary-age students in KISD. Since Christmas, a majority of the new COVID cases are among elementary school students and staff.
KISD’s educators are understandably anxious and frustrated, with Killeen Educators Association president Rachel Bourrage asking the school board for a mask mandate at all KISD district schools, as well as the option for virtual learning over the next six weeks as the virus cases continue to spike.
It’s hard to say whether a sudden return to virtual learning would be feasible at this time, but the alternative may be an increasing number of parents keeping their children home — either because they fear they will contract the virus at school, or because they have already been exposed.
The same reality exists among educators, with the district increasingly relying on substitutes as teachers are forced to quarantine after exposure or try to avoid it in the first place.
What can parents, teachers and administrators do to keep our current COVID crisis from getting worse? And what can the community at-large do to mitigate the spread of the virus?
First, we need to continue to do the things that worked during the earlier stages of pandemic — social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing masks in areas where there are large crowds. The latest CDC guidance calls for the wearing of N-95 masks or three-ply surgical masks, not cloth masks, which have proven to be ineffective. And while masks won’t stop the virus entirely, they can slow its spread and decrease the likelihood of an infected person passing it on to others.
Mask wearing is especially important in our local school classrooms, and short of a mask mandate, KISD officials must strongly encourage students and staff to wear them and offer them to anyone who requests one throughout the school day.
Second, we must bring up our local vaccination rates in all eligible age groups.
Third, we must continue to place a priority on testing for the virus. This is especially important at a time of year when the flu is prevalent and a significant portion of the population is impacted by cedar allergies. Accurately determining who has COVID and who doesn’t is crucial to slowing the spread.
However, testing has its limitations, and last week’s testing process in Killeen was particularly problematic.
For example, the former Nolan Middle School testing site in Killeen ran out of COVID tests early in the day at least twice last week.
The site also administered a rapid test for more than 90 minutes on Tuesday before getting word from the health district that the test being used wasn’t designed for children under the age of 14. Understandably, that caused some grumbling among parents still waiting with their children to get tested.
However, there was a more serious problem with the Nolan MS testing site. At any given time, more than 200 people were seated in the school’s gymnasium waiting to be tested. However, those exhibiting COVID symptoms such as chronic coughing and fever were not separated from asymptomatic individuals. Even though everyone was masked, a great potential for exposure to the virus remained.
Those getting tested should have been questioned about symptoms while in line, and health care personnel should have been stationed in the waiting area as observers. Those with severe coughing, fever or other COVID symptoms should have been taken to a separate waiting area.
Testing is also an issue in the Killeen school district, which only counts the results of PCR lab-confirmed tests in its COVID data, unlike some surrounding districts. Rapid tests, such as those administered at the city-run testing sites, are not included in KISD’s COVID dashboard. The result is an artificially lower number of COVID infections, and the increased likelihood of exposure from an infected student or staff member.
The good news is that local residents are largely taking their testing opportunities seriously. Over the past two weeks, Killeen’s two city-sponsored testing and vaccination sites have consistently drawn large crowds. The city’s drive-thru site saw long lines of cars throughout the day last week, and the walk-in site was equally busy most days.
What we need now is more testing, more consistency and better efficiency.
Since Jan. 3, Killeen has offered nine hours of testing each weekday at two sites, with the exception of Friday, when only the walk-in site was open.
Late Friday afternoon, the city announced a one-week continuation of the rapid testing program, starting Tuesday — which is essential if area residents are to stay one step ahead of the virus.
If our community is to defeat this latest surge of the coronavirus, we have to play it safe and play it smart.
We need to protect ourselves and others by avoiding potential contact with the virus, by quarantining when exposed and by getting tested if we’re in doubt.
The more responsible we are as a community, the shorter this current surge is likely to be.
