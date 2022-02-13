A proposed 333-lot Planned Unit development in south Killeen is expected to come up for a vote at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting.
One question is how the vote will turn out. Another is whether a Killeen councilman should recuse himself.
Joshua Welch is one of the developers of the 80.8-acre tract situated on Clear Creek Road, near Prewitt Ranch — the second largest development under consideration by the current city council.
Last summer Welch donated $1,000 to the campaign of Michael Boyd, who was subsequently elected as the councilman for District 4, where the proposed PUD is located.
Here’s where it gets complicated.
Last summer, Boyd said Welch made the donation as a friend. Though Welch had previously worked for local developer Bruce Whitis at WBW Development, at the time he made his contribution to Boyd’s campaign he was no longer employed by Whitis and was living out of the area.
“My campaign does not receive contributions from organizations, businesses and/or special interest groups,” Boyd said in response to questions from the Herald regarding Welch’s donation.
However, now Welch is back in the area and doing business with the city in connection with his new development group. And now that his friend, Boyd, is a member of the city council, does this constitute a potential conflict of interest — especially given Welch’s sizeable donation, which was the largest of any contribution in the 2021 Killeen municipal election cycle?
To be fair, an argument can be made on either side.
If anything, Boyd has been more critical than his council colleagues regarding the 333-acre development that Welch is proposing.
At last week’s meeting, Boyd expressed displeasure with the density of the development, its design standards and the lack of designated green space.
“I believe the proposed development is located in a prominent location in District 4 — across from the airport, where I believe a premier development is appropriate. A premier development,” Boyd said, expressing his view that the current proposal failed to rise to that level.
Welch’s company has already adjusted its proposal in response to critiques from city planners — including narrower streets complete with “street trees,” 5-foot sidewalks and fewer houses that have protruding garages on the front, known as “snout houses.”
Still, even though the developer has tried to meet the city halfway on its design requests, Boyd remained dissatisfied, saying, ““I do think a better designed development could take better advantage of this location.”
Certainly, considering his criticism of Welch’s proposed development, it wouldn’t seem that last year’s campaign donation has resulted in any favorable consideration from the councilman.
Still, the perception of a potential conflict of interest is justifiable, especially given the amount of the donation.
For that reason alone, in the interest of ethics, when the development’s approval comes before the council, Boyd should step down from the dais or simply abstain from voting.
Doing so would not necessarily acknowledge or even imply a conflict of interest. It would simply eliminate the merest perception of one.
There certainly is precedent for stepping down on a particular council vote.
Fred Latham, a real estate broker who served six terms on the Killeen City Council and one term as mayor between 1988 and 2009, frequently stepped down from a vote when an item involved an individual or business with whom he had business ties.
No one requested that Latham recuse himself; he simply abstained whenever he saw a potential conflict of interest.
Several other council members with ties to the local business community also have stepped aside on occasion, when the situation presented itself.
In 2010, the Herald reported that then-City Councilwoman JoAnn Purser stepped down 14 times in 10 months because of her leasing company or her husband’s construction business. No doubt, those were necessary voting abstentions on Purser’s part.
Granted, when a council member owns or is associated with a business that could be impacted by a council decision, that’s a much more defined situation than a one-time campaign donation.
But in the minds of some residents, a conflict of interest is still a possibility.
The question of how Boyd will respond when the 333-lot PUD comes to a vote remains unanswered.
On Wednesday, the Herald emailed Boyd the following question, in part: “We are interested to know if you will recuse yourself from the upcoming vote on the 80-acre Josh Welch development the council has been discussing, which may be up for a vote at the next meeting.
“The newspaper is asking because Welch donated $1,000 to your council election campaign last year. You also said Welch was your friend at that time. ... If you vote on the Welch development, do you see this as a conflict of interests? Why or why not?”
As of Friday afternoon, Welch had not responded to the question.
As a councilman, Boyd has been consistently strong in support of his constituents. He recently questioned a proposed council redistricting plan that would have removed a park from District 4. He has been steadfast in his push for quality development in southwest Killeen and has advocated for more parks and greater amenities in the area.
Given that he has been so outspoken in his criticism of the proposed PUD being advanced by Welch, it would be difficult to accuse him of playing favorites with his friend Welch.
But there is a difference between talking and voting — and when it comes time to give the project a final thumbs-up or thumbs-down, Boyd would be wise to step down.
Some scenarios can create gray areas of judgment, and such would appear to be the case in this issue.
But if Welch is going to continue doing business with the city, and if Boyd is to continue to serve on the council, now is the time for the councilman to take a strong stand.
Stepping down from the final decision on the current PUD proposal would speak volumes.
The answer is simple. Do the right thing: Don’t vote.
(2) comments
I disagree with the conflict of interest charge. While conflict of interest is a real issue, I do not think it is present here. Especially since the charge is levied by a KDH writer.
Seems the city council has a lot of dealings with businesses on both sides. They shouldn't vote on any direct money that affects the citizens of Killeen. Seems money does make the world go around nowadays. If you buy a House here in Killeen you are sadly mistaken.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.