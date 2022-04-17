The stories coming out in the aftermath of last week’s violent tornado that ripped across southern Bell County are harrowing and heartbreaking.
Families lost their homes, their vehicles, their belongings — but miraculously, none lost their lives.
Several accounts tell of parents who huddled with their children, in some cases feeling them being lifted off the floor as the tornado tore at the house around them.
In one case, a cat was sucked out of a window of a home as the twister shattered the glass. In another, a dog was swept up by the vortex. Miraculously, both pets survived the ordeal, with the cat walking back home the next day and the dog found some 10 miles away and was returned to its owner.
One local resident, who lost his home to the tornado Tuesday, was living in Jarrell in 1997 and witnessed the massive tornado that killed more than 20 people as it roared through town.
The EF-3 tornado that started near Florence on Tuesday tore a 12-mile swath from just south of Youngsport to western Salado before turning north and dissipating near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
At its peak, the twister is estimated to have had winds reaching 165 mph — the very top of the EF-3 category — and measured nearly a half-mile wide.
The tornado stayed on the ground for 42 agonizing minutes, scouring the landscape as it moved slowly to the northeast.
At last count, more than 75 structures had been destroyed, including two churches along Farm-to-Market 2843. Nearly two dozen people were injured, some seriously.
The Bell County Emergency Management Office, sheriff’s office and local volunteer fire departments are to be commended for their quick response to the violent storm.
Just after the tornado passed, emergency responders made their way through fallen trees and downed power lines to reach damaged homes and search for survivors. The process of documenting damage and checking for storm victims continued well into the following day, as crews with chain saws and needed supplies worked their way through the stricken areas.
Several area churches and organizations also quickly moved to help victims of the storm. Salado United Methodist Church offered shelter to storm victims who needed it, and another Salado church, The Garden of Hope Resource Center, offered to help provide needed supplies to those impacted by the tornado.
The village of Salado announced an initiative to collect donated supplies, with the drop-off point for county donations at the Salado Civic Center on Main Street.
Several online fundraisers popped up to help stricken families as well, with more than 10 GoFundMe accounts established for tornado victims.
On Wednesday, the county established two hotlines in connection with the storm — one to provide help to people affected by the tornado and a second line to help direct people who want to volunteer or provide needed supplies and equipment.
On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for Bell County, which will help impacted residents receive multiple levels of relief, including property tax exemptions, according to District 55 state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple.
The damage inflicted Tuesday wasn’t limited to that caused by the powerful tornado.
Residents across the county sustained property damage from the hail associated with the storm. In some areas, such as Ding Dong, Youngsport and parts of Salado, hail the size of lemons and baseballs were reported, with one Salado resident sharing a photo on social media of a hailstone that was larger than her hand.
At the Killeen ISD administration building on north W.S. Young Drive, a school board meeting was disrupted briefly as golfball-sized hail pummeled the building’s roof. Several vehicles parked outside sustained considerable damage — as did many other homes, businesses and vehicles across the area.
Other parts of the area were impacted by flash flooding, brought on by the blinding downpours associated with some of the storms that moved through.
It was another vivid example of how extreme weather can dramatically change lives — just 14 months after last year’s record cold and ice paralyzed the area for more than a week.
Once again, neighbors are helping neighbors recover and rebuild.
Once again, tears have been shed and prayers offered.
And once again, Central Texans are vowing to move forward.
Standing amid the rubble of what just hours before was Victory Baptist Church, its pastor reaffirmed his faith in God and remained unbowed.
On this Easter Sunday, the pastor and his congregation will gather at the site of the shattered church for their morning worship service.
For those participating, no doubt it will be unlike any other they have experienced.
But on this day that symbolizes rebirth and renewal, it’s almost certain that the Victory Baptist family will be giving thanks that they can be present to worship on this holiest of Christian holidays. And they will no doubt celebrate the opportunity to build a new church, as well.
Starting over is never easy, especially when you’re starting with nothing.
But caring friends, helping hands and supportive churches and organizations can make the journey less arduous.
For the second time in just over a year, some of our Central Texas friends and neighbors find themselves on this painful path.
Let’s all do what we can to ensure they don’t have to walk it alone.
(1) comment
Agree. Please provide a mailing address to send donations to when it is available.
