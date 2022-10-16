It’s been a little over a week since U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced the big news: Fort Hood would be changing its name to Fort Cavazos by Jan. 1, 2024.

The name change wasn’t a total surprise. Fort Cavazos was previously recommended by the Naming Commission, which Congress created to suggest new names or removal of names and symbols that commemorate Confederate figures. Eight other military bases whose names are connected to Confederate figures are also getting new identities.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.