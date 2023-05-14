For the second time in six months, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle is faced with the task of replacing a key member of the city’s administration.

The same week the City Council officially approved the hiring of Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as Killeen’s new police chief, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh announced her resignation. Singh will be taking the city manager’s post in Jarrell.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.