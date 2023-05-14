For the second time in six months, Killeen City Manager Kent Cagle is faced with the task of replacing a key member of the city’s administration.
The same week the City Council officially approved the hiring of Pedro “Pete” Lopez Jr. as Killeen’s new police chief, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh announced her resignation. Singh will be taking the city manager’s post in Jarrell.
By all accounts, Cagle’s selection of Lopez as police chief was a home run. His broad spectrum of experience — including serving as police chief of Houston ISD, assistant chief in the Houston Police Department, as well as 27 years of military service in the Army and Army Reserves — makes him an excellent choice to lead the city’s police force.
In addition, Lopez’s background serving on a gang task force and drug unit make him particularly well suited to deal with the challenges facing Killeen.
In selecting an assistant city manager, Cagle must aim for the same level of skills and experience.
The assistant city manager is not just the city manager’s assistant. To the contrary, the responsibilities associated with the assistant city manager’s post are in line with those of a chief executive who is technically second in command.
The salary that goes with the job is also an indication of the level of responsibility it entails.
When Singh was hired for the position in April 2021, her starting salary was $175,000 — well over the $160,000 advertised by the city when it posted the job.
Singh had been with the city since 2018, when she was hired as the director of Public Works.
At the time of her promotion, Singh had 14 years of experience in planning and development, local government, economic development and transportation and had served as an assistant city manager in the city of Hutto.
Prior to Singh’s promotion to assistant city manager two years ago, the city spent $14,000 on a national search firm to fill the spot. The job opening drew 59 applications, and of that group, the city sent questionnaires to 13 candidates. Cagle and Human Resources staffers subsequently reviewed the video interviews of six finalists before the city manager selected Singh.
Certainly, promoting from within can be a sound strategy, as it rewards service to the city, values institutional knowledge and builds on current interdepartmental relationships.
However, keeping top administrative jobs “in house” runs the risk of limiting outside perspectives, discouraging new management styles and creating an insular approach to problem solving.
While dedication to the city and an established relationship with city staff are factors that must not be overlooked, they may not be adequate substitutes for a sustained record of success with a variety of municipal governments.
It may be tempting for Cagle to look from within the city to find his next assistant city manager, but what is comfortable may not be what is best.
The assistant city manager should be able to step in and run the city effectively, if the need arises.
And that involves an extremely high level of responsibility.
The city manager must be able to spearhead the annual budget process — from setting spending priorities, to managing departmental operational expenses, to identifying and tapping into revenue sources to fund city projects and programs.
An effective city manager must have a thorough knowledge of infrastructure needs, debt financing, and federal and state grant availability.
During his time in the city manager’s post, Cagle has demonstrated a solid command of the issues in many of these areas, to the city’s benefit.
It would be in the city’s best interests — as well as his own — if Cagle can recruit and hire an assistant city manager who is adept in these areas as well.
In hiring a search firm to assist in the recruiting process, the city must be careful to enlist an established firm with a solid reputation — one that does a thorough job vetting the candidates it forwards for consideration.
The city contracted with California-based Public Sector Search & Consulting for the police chief search, paying the firm $49,500 for its services.
While the firm produced several experienced candidates for consideration, it failed to properly vet one of the finalists, whose troubled record with his current police department had been the subject of several national news articles. Despite the apparent red flags — which surfaced with a minimum of online research — the search firm still presented the candidate to Killeen as a recommended finalist.
It’s reasonable to ask whether the search firm missed the disturbing information in its background check, or simply chose to ignore it. Either way, the city didn’t get good value for its money.
In moving forward with a search for an assistant city manager, the city staff would be wise to conduct its own internet background checks, to supplement the vetting process of whichever search firm the city employs.
It’s hard to overstate how important this hire is for Killeen.
Cagle’s daily management and oversight is essential to keeping the city of 155,000 residents running smoothly and efficiently.
His short-term future with the city is not in question — he signed a new contract with the city in January and was given a 12% raise, to $250,000 annually. City council members gave Cagle exemplary scores on his evaluation — particularly in the area of financial management.
Still, the city has to be ready for any eventuality. As with any other employee, the possibility of an extended illness, family emergency or departure to accept other employment must be taken into account.
That’s why it’s especially important that Cagle choose a candidate who can step into his job, if necessary, with a minimum of disruption to the city’s operations.
In describing Singh’s role, a city news release stated that she helps oversee several of the 13 city departments, as well as advisory boards. Accomplishments during her tenure include nearly $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding being distributed to local businesses and nonprofits; about $15 million in COVID-19 related grants having been administered; adoption of the Homelessness and Mental Health Strategic Plan; and the adoption of a new comprehensive plan.
Certainly, those accomplishments are noteworthy and must not be minimized. However, the next assistant city manager should have a more hands-on role in daily operations, for a variety of reasons.
First, Cagle could probably use a seasoned financial administrator to aid in some of the difficult tasks associated with his job as the city’s CEO.
Also, by involving the assistant city manager in a significant portion of the city’s day-to-day operations, Cagle would be in a better position to take time off when needed, knowing the city is in capable hands.
It’s safe to say that Killeen is a city that is too large and too complex to run on autopilot — at least not for an extended period of time.
With Singh’s last day slated for May 23, the city’s department heads will have to step up and pitch in while the search for her replacement plays out.
That search should begin as soon as possible. But it also must be a process that is careful, thorough and transparent.
Cagle hit a home run with his selection of the city’s new police chief.
Residents should be rooting for him to hit it out of the park with this pick, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.