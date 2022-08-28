Three months after the Killeen City Council approved sweeping design standards for new housing construction, developers and builders are asking for an exception.
Council members on Tuesday were asked to consider amending an agreement for Levy Crossing, a 109-acre Planned Unit Development in south Killeen, to allow for smaller setback requirements.
The reason given was fairly straightforward: If the current setback requirements were enforced, the builders would be unable to construct some floor plans they offer — including those with three-car garages.
However, if the 2-year-old PUD agreement is amended, it will be subject to the city’s new architectural and site design standards, which prohibit housing designs in which the garage takes up more than 50% of the front-facing elevation. The standards also restrict the number of houses that have protruding garages, or “snout houses,” which further restricts homebuilders’ options.
In addition, the new standards require a wide array of building requirements – such as enhanced windows, roof styles and architectural features that may have to be incorporated into some of the builders’ floor plans. That is bound to come at a increase cost — something the builders have consistently opposed.
Edwin Revell, the city’s executive director of development services, told the council that opening the PUD agreement back up for discussion would be an opportunity for “give and take,” as is common on PUD agreements, he said.
But this was just after Revell noted that the city staff recommended approval of the amended PUD agreement — with the architectural and site design standards, which the developers don’t want.
During Tuesday’s discussion, it came to light that the PUD’s developer, Gary Purser Jr., talked with City Manager Kent Cagle the previous day. At that time, Purser offered the city a playscape in the development, potentially in lieu of enforcement of the new design standards. Cagle was quick to note that was not the city staff’s recommendation.
According to Revell, developers are asking for a reduction from 25 to 20 feet in front-yard and backyard setbacks, and from 7 to 5 feet in the side-yard setbacks. However, the house sizes will remain the same. Having just 10 feet between houses, side to side, would make for a cramped-looking development — exactly what the city was trying to avoid with its original setback requirements.
The main reason for the requested change is the increased demand for three-garage homes. These garages would have to be on the side of the house under the new design standards, requiring a side driveway. No doubt, floor plans would have to be reconfigured to accommodate this setup.
During a public hearing on the issue, builders were quick to note how much of a hardship they would face if the setback standards were not adjusted.
Stephen Grove of StyleCraft Builders said his company would be able to build nine floor plans with the setback variance but only two without it.
Chris Butler, another builder, said he had hoped for a two-year grace period on the architectural standards and asserted he can’t build the homes he has promised customers with the new standards in place.
These are legitimate concerns, and no doubt it will cost builders and developers time and money to come up with home plans that meet the standards in place.
The city would have a right to expect the PUD’s builders to adhere to the new architectural standards in exchange for a break on the setback requirements.
However, those who addressed the council Tuesday made it clear they want neither.
To be fair, builders and city staff had negotiated for several weeks on the architectural design standards — apparently reaching some sort of compromise earlier this year. But the council threw them a curve by tossing out the revised plan at the last minute on May 22, instead voting for the stricter standards the council had originally approved.
Still, the developer and builders have known for three months that they would have to accept those tough standards if they asked the city to make changes to the original PUD agreement. And by requesting the smaller setbacks Tuesday, that was the outcome they should have anticipated.
But by requesting both reduced setbacks and an exemption from the new architectural standards, they were asking for the kind of special treatment that the city shouldn’t be expected to grant.
So, how is this potential negotiation process supposed to be a “give and take,” as Revell put it?
As Councilman Ramon Alvarez rightly observed, “I’m hearing a lot of take here, but not a whole lot of give.”
According to Michelle Lee of Killeen Engineering and Surveying, representing JOF Developers, the developer is somewhat stuck, since the water and street infrastructure are already in place for the subdivision.
But again, whose fault is that? It’s good that the developer was proactive, but it’s sometimes necessary to accommodate changes in city policy, just as a good developer adjusts to changes in the housing market.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King was correctly concerned about requests to be exempted from the architectural standards, noting that the city set a standard and it should be followed.
That was especially true since the council just earlier that evening had approved the city’s new, $349,000 comprehensive plan — which emphasized the need for higher building and design standards.
Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson was in agreement, stressing, “A standard is a standard. Either a standard is imposed, or you’re grandfathered.”
In this case, Levy Crossing is not eligible to be grandfathered, since no building permits were pulled before the city’s new design standards were adopted.
In the end, the council voted to table the item in order to facilitate more discussion between the developer and city staff.
This was probably the best solution available Tuesday, given the potential impact on a 400-home development and those involved in its planning and construction.
However, moving forward, the city must be careful not to bend too far in attempting a compromise.
Both adequate setbacks and strict architectural standards work hand-in-hand in raising the quality and aesthetic appeal of the city’s new housing areas.
Cramming together large houses with fewer mandated distinctive architectural features will not bring Killeen the kind of upscale neighborhoods it has lacked in recent years.
Ultimately, this may not be a discussion that has a quick resolution, but it’s a necessary one.
Developers and builders have legitimate concerns, but they must play by the rules. Similarly, the city must recognize that it has changed those rules by adopting new design standards after the PUD was approved — and that should factor into the discussion.
Whatever compromises are reached between the city, developers and builders will set the tone for similar projects for years to come.
A reasonable “give and take” is healthy, but it must be one that benefits both parties equally.
And the offer of a playscape — in exchange for an exemption to a major design ordinance — doesn’t quite fit the bill.
