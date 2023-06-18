How do Killeen residents really feel about their city?
A recently completed survey, conducted by an outside agency, found that more than three-quarters of those polled have a positive assessment of Killeen’s quality of life.
Residents also rated the city higher than state and national averages in 9 of 14 major categories of service, with the highest margins being in fire services and ambulance services.
Those are both great statistics, and one that the city’s leaders should be proud of.
But as with any survey, there’s a lot more to unpack.
The survey results, presented at Tuesday’s Killeen City Council meeting, revealed what areas respondents were satisfied with, where they would be willing to increase funding, and how various programs and services should be prioritized.
Residents were very clear on that last question, targeting street maintenance, police services and code enforcement as the items of highest importance.
ETC Institute, the Olathe, Kansas-based company that conducted the survey between March and May, stated the survey was mailed to a random sample of households in the city, as well as by mail and online. A total of 529 residents completed the survey; the company put the margin of error at plus or minus 4.3%
In addition to overall assessments of various city services, the survey targeted specific areas.
The survey asked residents about concerns regarding their individual neighborhoods. A large majority of respondents — 85% or more — reported concern over the condition of streets leading into neighborhoods as well as in the neighborhoods, as well as street lighting.
Close behind was the level of concern over trash and litter, stray animals, unmowed grass and traffic flow.
The survey also produced some surprising results on the subject of the city’s regional airport.
More than 62% of those who responded reported they flew out of Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport in the past 12 months.
Of those respondents who used the airport, 83.4% said their overall impression of the airport was excellent or good.
Those positive poll numbers should help with the city’s marketing pitch — both to prospective air travelers and to airlines that may consider expanding commuter service in the state.
One particular point of interest was the varying responses regarding different aspects of the city’s police department.
For example, 47% said they were very satisfied or satisfied with police services overall. But that number rose to 62% for department professionalism, and 55% on speed of response to emergency calls. However, the number of very satisfied or satisfied respondents dropped to 41% on traffic enforcement, 31% on community policing efforts, and a dismal 25% on crime prevention.
The fire department, by contrast, scored at least 72% of respondents who were very satisfied or satisfied across four categories, including 84% for department professionalism.
Overall, 52% of survey respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the quality of services provided by city employees, compared to 30% from state employees and 41% from federal employees — higher than other communities the company has surveyed.
However, only 22% of respondents said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the value of their city tax dollars and fees, compared to 30% for state dollars and 34% for dollars paid in federal taxes and fees.
Another specific question involved improvements in the downtown area, with respondents’ strongest support coming in the areas of improved street lighting, increased police patrols, art or museum facilities, pedestrian-only areas, and landscaping.
Finally, the survey asked residents where they gathered information about city business and events.
More than 55% reported getting information from the city website; 50% got their information from water bill inserts. The city’s government access cable — which airs city council meetings — accounted for 18%, the city council 7% and city staff just under 4%.
Surprisingly, only about 24% reported getting information from the newspaper, but this question may be misleading.
First, using a narrow definition of newspaper may have focused respondents’ answers on use of the print product only, when, in fact, a large percentage of newspaper readers obtain their information from online newspaper platforms — such as the Herald’s website, Facebook page, YouTube and Twitter. This is especially true of younger newspaper readers.
Secondly, confining the news category description to city business and events ignores the many other aspects of community news and information that are provided by newspapers in print and online.
The city paid ETC Institute $21,500 to conduct and analyze the survey. Did Killeen get good value for its money?
If the city was looking to identify areas that needed improvement, based on residents’ concerns, the answer is a resounding yes.
The six-page survey gave respondents an opportunity weigh in on city services across a broad spectrum of categories, and the result was a fairly detailed analysis of their input.
The survey also appears to have accomplished two other important goals: To compare the city’s performance with that of other communities, and to help determine the city’s investment priorities.
Robert Heacock, the ETC representative who made Tuesday’s 28-slide PowerPoint presentation, told council members they should be proud of the city’s high scores in a variety areas.
He also noted that he flew into the city’s airport, and he was impressed by the facility.
So, for the most part, the news from the survey was positive, but it also highlighted several areas where the city needs to invest more planning, funding and other resources.
As Killeen makes improvement in areas such as street maintenance, police services and code enforcement, residents’ satisfaction will continue to climb.
But more importantly, so will their pride in their hometown.
And really, that’s the point of conducting this community survey — to find out what is working, what isn’t, and what can be done to make residents’ lives better.
Now that we have some answers, it’s time to get to work.
