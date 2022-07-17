As the Killeen City Council begins its discussion this week of a proposed ordinance to decriminalize possession of under 4 ounces of marijuana, members need to ask themselves two questions:
Is approving this ordinance legal, and is it ethical?
That fact that council members will be discussing the ordinance is a given: The city charter calls for the council to consider and discuss all petitions that contain the required number of valid signatures from registered voters.
As such, following this week’s preliminary discussion on the petition process, the council will conduct a public hearing and consider the ordinance at its July 26 meeting.
However, the content of any discussion of the matter must acknowledge two crucial facts:
First, the proposed ordinance is in conflict with state law. Second, all council members have taken an oath to uphold state and federal law.
In this context, a vote to pass the ordinance would violate both the existing state law and members’ oaths of office.
However, the charter also states that if the council amends or rejects an ordinance requested by a legitimate petition, the council must put it before the city’s voters.
The obvious question at this point would be whether the city’s charter can compel the council to consider an ordinance that would conflict with state law.
Even if the charter can impose such a mandate, are council members obligated to take action that would violate their oath of office — whether by approving the ordinance as is, or giving their assent to let the voters decide? Just moving the ordinance forward for a public vote on Nov. 8, with the knowledge that passage would result in a measure that conflicts with state law, could be viewed as a violation.
The proposed Killeen ordinance states that the city’s police officers shall not issue citations or make arrests for Class A or Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana offenses, except in limited circumstances — such as the investigation of a felony-level narcotics case that has been designated as a high-priority investigation, or the investigation of a violent felony.
Ground Game Texas, a group of Progressive Democrats that is advocating for the measure, makes the point that changing the law would benefit veterans who could use marijuana for medical pain management, without a legal stigma attached.
And the proposed ordinance is not without its supporters.
Former Killeen Mayor Pro Tem Shirley Fleming is a strong advocate of changing the law, as are Bell County commissioner candidates Louie Minor and Stacey Wilson, who have been personally engaged in the petition drive, which was also successful in Harker Heights.
The names of three Killeen council members appear on the petition: Riakos Adams, Ramon Alvarez and Ken Wilkerson. Considering they are part of the petition process, it could be argued that the council members should step down from the vote on adopting the ordinance.
Whether an ordinance that is at odds with state law can be a legal statute is debatable.
Julie Oliver of Ground Game Texas asserts that the marijuana ordinance is allowable under the heading of “local control,” which she explained gives cities broad discretionary powers when it comes to prioritization of laws.
The word “prioritization” would seem to be the key here. There’s a difference between making a state law a low priority and ignoring it altogether.
It’s also debatable whether a city ordinance can force police officers to ignore state law — which they are also sworn to uphold.
And if an officer does choose state law over the city ordinance, what repercussions would the officer face?
Does the city have the authority to fine or otherwise penalize a city employee for complying with his or her oath of service?
Earlier this year, Police Chief Charles Kimble said he would continue to follow state law regarding marijuana possession. If the ordinance is approved, will the chief leave it up to his officers whether to comply with it, or will he issue a department-wide policy?
Finally, if a person is arrested in Killeen and charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana, would the existence of an ordinance banning such arrests result in the charge being dropped at the person’s arraignment?
Another question that deserves to be raised is the purchasing of marijuana. With the exception of medical marijuana, buying and selling pot is still illegal. So according to the proposed ordinance, it would be legal to possess a substance that might be illegally purchased.
The situation is further complicated by the fact that if the ordinance is approved, it would be legal to possess small amounts of pot in Killeen but illegal to do so in surrounding communities.
It’s not a stretch to suppose that this scenario could contribute to an increase in marijuana sales in Killeen, and possibly draw drug dealers to the area.
That is certainly something that our community does not need — and neither do our local school district and military post.
Both the Killeen and Harker Heights city councils will be having public hearings on their respective marijuana ordinances at their July 26 meetings — and both councils would be wise to consider the ramifications before proceeding with any binding action.
The Herald asked Killeen’s acting city attorney to weigh in on the legality of the proposed ordinance, but city spokeswoman Janell Ford responded, “We do not think it’s appropriate for the City Attorney’s Office to provide legal advice to media about the legality of Councilmembers regarding the petition.”
That’s fine, but hopefully, the city attorney will advise the council members on that issue before they begin any substantive discussion.
Austin voters in May approved an ordinance similar to the one proposed in Killeen, with 85% of the ballots cast backing the change in enforcement.
Ground Game Texas has targeted other cities for the enforcement change as well, including San Marcos and Denton.
But ultimately, the marijuana decriminalization issue is one that should be handled at the state level.
Last year, a statewide measure to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession breezed through the Texas House of Representatives with broad support. However, it died in the Senate.
District 54 state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, has come out in favor of decriminalization of medical marijuana, though he doesn’t favor wholesale decriminalization of the drug.
Even Gov. Greg Abbott has said he believes that a change in the law is needed, noting that it doesn’t make sense to fill the state’s jails and tie up courts with low-level marijuana cases.
With the Legislature convening again in January, activists and lawmakers should put their efforts toward coming up with a law that meets the needs of the state as a whole, rather than cherry-picking communities to change the law in a piecemeal fashion.
Given the conflicts with state law, the proposed marijuana decriminalization city ordinance is arguably illegal, unethical and probably unenforceable.
And that makes it a bad fit for the Killeen and Harker Heights communities.
What a cringe take. I haven’t seen a garbage KDH article like this for awhile
