Developmentfees3.jpg

New homes go up in south Killeen last year. 

 Herald | File

It’s back to the drawing board for Killeen city staff.

After an often-testy exchange between developers and the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, the council directed staff to meet with developers to iron out differences over the city’s architectural standards ordinance.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

Interesting how a council that has never built a house, and in some cases cannot pronounce the word "house", is telling developers how to build a house.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.