The clock is ticking on the name change for Fort Hood.
On or before Jan. 1, 2024, the post’s new name will be Fort Cavazos, in honor of Gen. Richard Cavazos, the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general, who commanded Fort Hood from 1980 to 1982.
That decision is basically set in stone, thanks to a congressional mandate ordering new names for all military installations that commemorate Confederate figures. Fort Hood, which is one of eight installations being rebranded, was named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood.
A subsequent order from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin endorsed the recommendation of the federal Naming Commission to change the post’s name to Fort Cavazos.
While the name change for Fort Hood is moving inexorably forward, it’s up to area cities’ elected officials to decide what to do about streets or facilities bearing its current name.
At Tuesday’s Killeen City Council workshop, members discussed the issue of renaming Fort Hood Street, which runs southward from the post’s Frank W. Mayborn Gate, where Fort Hood meets Rancier Avenue.
In introducing the discussion topic, Mayor Debbie Nash-King noted a large number of soldiers, veterans and family members supported changing the name of Fort Hood Street. She offered that changing the name to Fort Cavazos Street would be a demonstration of unity with the Army post.
But the mayor also noted the potential expense to business owners along the street as a consequence of a name change.
Council members offered their thoughts, and some ran along similar lines.
Both Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez and Councilman Michael Boyd advocated for consulting business owners along Fort Hood Street before moving forward with action on a name change.
However, Councilman Jose Segarra, who served at Fort Hood, called for leaving the street name as it is, as a tribute to the thousands of soldiers who served here, and in recognition of the post’s history.
Segarra’s position may be at odds with the Pentagon’s directive for the post’s renaming, but it carries strong support from many in the area — veterans and civilians alike.
In an online poll on the subject last week, Herald readers were asked whether the City Council should rename Fort Hood Street, as the post would be renamed next year.
Of the 533 people who had responded to the poll as of 2 p.m. Friday, 255, or nearly 48%, favored keeping the Fort Hood Street name to recognize history. Another 153 respondents, or almost 29%, favored keeping the name because changing it would be problematic for businesses along the street.
So we come down to the essential question of whether to favor cultural sensitivity and unity, or honor tradition and familiarity.
It’s not an easy question to answer, especially for longtime residents or veterans with strong ties to the post.
How many thousands of soldiers deployed from Fort Hood, started a family on post or were given their first command here? For some, it was their first duty station. For others, it was their last.
And hundreds of Fort Hood’s soldiers sacrificed their lives in defense of our nation.
For all the pain associated with the post’s connection to the nation’s Confederate past, how many thousands of soldiers were stationed here and never knew about the post’s namesake, or didn’t care?
That is not to say that changing the post’s name in recognition of slavery’s hurtful past is not a commendable step.
However, it’s acceptable to ask whether the surrounding cities — which have been so closely connected to Fort Hood for 80 years — should be expected to wipe out all vestiges of that historical past.
Killeen’s city council will have to make that naming decision a second time when it comes to the city’s airport — Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
As the airport is a joint-use facility, the city may not have total freedom when it comes to a new name. Considering the military post is a partner in its operation, it’s likely “Fort Hood” will have to be removed from the airport’s name.
But will the council substitute the name Fort Cavazos, or just go a different direction entirely?
Also, if any changes are made, the Federal Aviation Administration will have to sign off on them and incorporate the new name into the federal air traffic network.
As for businesses in the area, not that many have Fort Hood in their name, but those that do — such as the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, and organizations like the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity — will have to confront the issue of the post’s new identity.
Ultimately, the Pentagon can tell military installations what to do, but in the surrounding communities, it’s up to residents and their elected officials to do what they feel is best.
Boyd and Gonzalez are right to poll business owners in their districts and gauge their feelings about renaming Fort Hood Street, which has long been part of the city’s identity.
But the mayor is right to consider the concerns of community members who have backed the change of Fort Hood’s name to Fort Cavazos and would likely support such a change for Fort Hood Street as well.
Fort Hood’s name has been synonymous with military strength and technological advancement on the battlefield. The post’s name has been associated with some of the most important military victories in our nation’s history.
However, in recent years, the post’s name also has been tainted by troubling news — chiefly the death in 2020 of Spc. Vanessa Guillen on post at the hands of a fellow soldier. The subsequent Pentagon investigation led to several long-overdue changes across the military.
For many who lived through this nightmare, however, removal of Fort Hood’s name from all area landmarks and thoroughfares would be a welcome development.
In the end, some people are going to be pleased with the council’s decision about the street renaming and others are going to be disappointed. But that’s the way things work in a democracy.
The best thing the council can do at this point is gather input, do research and talk to as many constituents as possible.
This is a complicated issue that merits thorough discussion and careful consideration.
But in the final analysis, it’s up to the council to decide what’s best for our city.
That’s what they were elected to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.