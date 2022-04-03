The Killeen City Council had an opportunity to strike a blow for transparency Tuesday night.
Council members decided against it.
At issue was whether the council would conduct interviews with applicants for the vacant District 2 council seat in open session, or go behind closed doors.
Despite Mayor Debbie Nash-King’s statements in favor of public interviews, council members decided to talk to the office-seekers in private.
Certainly, there was precedent for holding the interviews in closed session. In 2016, council members interviewed nine applicants for the District 2 seat in a special 1 p.m. workshop before selecting former Councilman Dick Young to fill the vacancy in a 4-2 vote.
Prior to Young’s selection, then-City Attorney Kathy Davis said the city charter states nothing about the process the council should use to fill the vacancy. However, the council passed a resolution in 2011 outlining a preferred process, following the resignation of Councilman Ernest Wilkerson.
That resolution detailed a process by which the city would take applications and use a timeline, which led to the appointment of Mike Lower.
In February 2021, the council again went into closed session to interview candidates for a vacant seat — the District 3 seat that had been held by longtime Councilman Jim Kilpatrick, who died the previous month after a battle with COVID-19.
The council voted unanimously to appoint former Councilman Terry Clark to the position, which only had three months remaining in the term. Other candidates were former Councilman Jared Foster and Nina Cobb, a candidate in that year’s May election, who subsequently won the seat in the May election.
So, indeed the current council was following an established pattern in the interviewing and appointment of council members.
However, this year’s appointment process differed, in several important respects.
First, the council appointment is for more than a year, since the District 2 term doesn’t expire until May 2023.
Secondly, unlike previous years, none of the applicants interviewed last week had prior experience on the council — making all of the hopefuls unknown quantities.
By keeping the interviews behind closed doors, council members were depriving District 2 residents — and Killeen residents in general — of the opportunity to hear the applicants speak about their goals, priorities and approach to governing, in their responses to council questions.
Since there will be no special election for the vacant District 2 seat, it would have been nice for residents to hear firsthand what kind of representative they were getting.
Certainly, it can be argued that by having interviews in closed session, council members may be able to ask tougher questions and be much more direct, without having to be concerned about embarrassing a candidate in public. That’s a legitimate point.
However, it’s also a bit of a cop-out.
Asking difficult questions should be part of the selection process, whether it’s out in the open or in closed session. Council members shouldn’t be overly concerned about asking tough, fair questions, nor how they may be perceived by the public for asking them.
Putting the interviews behind closed doors gives the impression — whether fairly or not — that council members are hiding something from the public, or possibly shielding the candidates or themselves from scrutiny.
Killeen’s city council members last week spent about 30 minutes with each applicant before making a decision.
What were the strengths of each candidate? What relevant experience did each applicant draw on in responding to council questions? How did each applicant view Killeen’s challenges, and what solutions did they offer?
Because the interviews were in closed session, we may never know these answers.
The mayor has the right idea. Let’s open up the process and let residents hear from the applicants as they offer their responses to questions posed by the council.
If the council wants to deliberate privately after all the interviews are concluded, that’s reasonable. But until that point, keep the proceedings out in the open.
Applicants for the city council should be prepared to be in the spotlight.
Council members are often subjected to criticism during the Citizen Comment period at each council meeting. Members are frequently second-guessed during the budget process and get push-back from the public in the wake of controversial city expenditures or policy changes.
If an applicant doesn’t feel comfortable answering pertinent questions during a public interview, it’s likely that person would be equally uncomfortable on the council dais.
Congress just concluded three days of intense hearings for a Supreme Court nominee. Many of the questions were penetrating, others intensely personal. And the entire process played out in front of a packed Senate gallery and under the glare of television lights.
If we can have open hearings for one of the most important positions in our national government, it could be argued that we can conduct interviews in public for a seat on our local city council.
Certainly, Killeen has some precedent for offering the public input on filling important positions in the city.
Residents had the opportunity to meet four finalists for the city manager’s post and hear a council-appointed citizens advisory panel question them, prior to the hiring of Kent Cagle in 2019. The city also made the three finalists for city manager available to the public in October 2016, before Ron Olson was hired as city manager.
Nash-King, who took over the mayor’s post on March 25 and is seeking election to a full term in May, has the opportunity to set the tone for increased transparency in city government — a theme she has frequently championed during her five years on the City Council.
It’s unknown when the council will be put in a position to interview applicants for another council seat.
But whenever that time comes, let’s make sure the public gets to hear what they all have to say — before the appointment is made.
