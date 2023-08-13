The issue of city fees charged to developers isn’t going away anytime soon.
After last week’s Killeen City Council meeting — at which local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser vented to the council about proposed fee increases and questioned numbers provided by city staff — the subject has been a hot topic of conversation.
Add to this the council’s decision to cut some of the proposed increases in half, as well as the acknowledgement by City Manager Kent Cagle that the city’s collection of fees has been uneven, and it’s obvious that further consideration is necessary.
First off, it’s apparent that fee increases were necessary, at least according to city figures. A chart the city displayed during the Aug. 1 council meeting projected a $146,000 shortfall just in the area of final subdivision inspections.
And that large number reflects the city manager’s proposed fee increases, which the City Council subsequently rolled back by 50% in that category.
Developers balked at Cagle’s recommended increases, which were based on the benchmark average charged by 15 similar Texas cities, according to the presentation.
The problem is, the fee increases — which in one instance rose from $5,000 to $15,000 — were to be enacted all at once, rather than phased in.
City engineer Andrew Zagars conceded that the fees hadn’t been increased in several years.
Moreover, Cagle said last week that some fees weren’t collected, partly because of developers sometimes going straight to the city engineer’s office with their plans, rather than to the permit office. It wasn’t intentional, and it’s all on the city, he said.
Cagle has plans to move the permitting process to an online format, which would help the city keep track of projects and the fees associated with them.
That’s all well and good. But he also plans to waive unpaid fees and start the new process with a clean slate.
That decision should raise red flags with the city’s residents.
First of all, residents never get by with unpaid water bills. In fact, the council last week voted to add $1.50 to the monthly charge. Residents who let their water bill go unpaid are likely to have their water shut off — and quickly.
Why, then, should local developers get out of paying fees that reflect services rendered and time worked by city staffers, at taxpayer expense?
Taxpayers deserve to have the money paid back to the city, where it could help to fund permitting operations.
The willingness to simply write off unpaid fees might be labeled as an effort to start fresh with a new set of rules, but it also appears to be an unwillingness to dedicate the time and effort to track down old permit receipts and other billing records in an attempt to collect the past-due balances. In other words, it’s easier to zero out the balance sheet than try to dig into the books.
The “clean slate” approach also absolves the city of any potential discrepancies in the developer fee assessment process, as well as any inefficient or incomplete bookkeeping that may have taken place to this point — and that is anything but transparent.
Moreover, whitewashing the accounts of developers with unpaid fees is unfair to those who consistently kept their accounts up to date.
The Herald last week asked the city to provide information on the amount of fee revenue that remains uncollected, as well as a breakdown, by developer, of the amounts owed.
As of Friday afternoon, the city had forwarded the Herald’s inquiry to the city attorney as an open records request.
The fact that the city hasn’t increased fees in several years should also raise some eyebrows.
Certainly, Cagle must have noticed that the city’s rates hadn’t changed since he took the helm in December 2019. Had he proposed small increases each year since his first budget in 2020, the city might not show such a large shortfall in fee revenue in the plan currently under discussion.
As it is, Cagle says the city is moving in the right direction with fee revenue, with the ultimate goal being to break even — definitely an attainable goal.
However, the question is whether the city is genuinely committed to holding the developers financially accountable, or if the bigger consideration is simply to keep them happy.
The council rolled back the largest fee increases, supposedly because it was considered more fair to stagger the hikes over a longer period of time.
But let’s not forget, the developer fees had not been raised in several years and were well below the benchmark rate charged by other similarly sized cities. In other words, local developers had already been receiving a price break for some time. With that in mind, they shouldn’t have been so quick to criticize the proposed increases that merely reflect the benchmark rate.
And the council shouldn’t have been so quick to accommodate the developers with a rollback of the proposed increases, even if some were later reinstated.
Several questions remain regarding the assessment of developer fees. For example:
Where are the weak points in the current system, and will the new online setup fully address them?
How much developer fee revenue has been lost in the past five years?
When was the last time the fees were at a break-even point, and how has the city adjusted for the revenue shortfall since then?
Was there any attempt by the city to collect unpaid fees in the last few years?
What other fees has the city failed to collect over the past five years, and has there been an effort to address the problem?
These questions and others can best be addressed with an audit.
Several council members have spoken in favor of one, in the wake of the controversy surrounding the developer fees fiasco over the past two weeks.
Certainly, Cagle has identified some of the problem areas with the city’s setup. He would like to see the city’s fee schedule codified in the form of an ordinance — which would require council approval. It would also take the issue of city fees out of the budget process.
Between that change and the move to an electronic permitting process, the assessment and collection of developer fees should be much more efficient and transparent.
But the city’s taxpayers deserve to know what brought the city to this point. How long have the fees been set too low? How long has the city come up short in its fee revenue? And how much money has been lost to inefficiency and and poor record-keeping?
Simply wiping the books clean and starting over does little to engender confidence in the city’s leadership.
Whether it’s an internal review or a management audit from outside the city, Killeen owes it to its residents to clear up any lingering questions before simply moving on.
Developers may argue to the contrary, but the city is a business.
As with any business, it should at least be breaking even — and in the area of developers fees, that’s been far from the case.
It’s time to get everything out in the open, once and for all.
Only then can we start with a clean slate.
1. . FIRE CAGLE. Enough is enough. This man gets a raise equivalent to the wages many city employees struggle to make in a year.
2. FORENSIC AUDIT, NOT the BS managerial audit like last time. Cagle stated in response to my calling him out was, "I have seen that audit and it is extensive'. He may have seen it - bit hasn't even implemented the recommendations it contained - and why we are where we are at now.
3. Magical how whenever we arrive at points like this that it never anyone's fault and nobody is EVER held acccountable - with consequences. The good ole boys and girls wanted to grow this town to this size and clearly are not qualified to handle what they strove to create. Forensic audit, accountability, blame, and consequences is the way forward.
This spot-on assessment by the editor reveals that once again, it's the taxpayer who gets dumped on.
No wonder why Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond" is #1 on iTunes and others. The taxpayer is the one who bears the burden on both ends: who is looking out for them?
One of the problems with Killeen is inept leadership. Their allegiance is to the residents, not developers. If Killeen is to ever branch out to become a decent city instead of a "military town", funding needs to be increased. Why do we care about appeasing developers?
