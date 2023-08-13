The issue of city fees charged to developers isn’t going away anytime soon.

After last week’s Killeen City Council meeting — at which local developer Gary “Bubba” Purser vented to the council about proposed fee increases and questioned numbers provided by city staff — the subject has been a hot topic of conversation.

Michael Fornino

1. . FIRE CAGLE. Enough is enough. This man gets a raise equivalent to the wages many city employees struggle to make in a year.

2. FORENSIC AUDIT, NOT the BS managerial audit like last time. Cagle stated in response to my calling him out was, "I have seen that audit and it is extensive'. He may have seen it - bit hasn't even implemented the recommendations it contained - and why we are where we are at now.

3. Magical how whenever we arrive at points like this that it never anyone's fault and nobody is EVER held acccountable - with consequences. The good ole boys and girls wanted to grow this town to this size and clearly are not qualified to handle what they strove to create. Forensic audit, accountability, blame, and consequences is the way forward.

Scot

This spot-on assessment by the editor reveals that once again, it's the taxpayer who gets dumped on.

No wonder why Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond" is #1 on iTunes and others. The taxpayer is the one who bears the burden on both ends: who is looking out for them?

DIVISION

One of the problems with Killeen is inept leadership. Their allegiance is to the residents, not developers. If Killeen is to ever branch out to become a decent city instead of a "military town", funding needs to be increased. Why do we care about appeasing developers?

