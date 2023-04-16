Killeen City Council members are considering up to $232 million in capital improvement projects for the city.
But it remains to be seen how — and if — they will be funded.
This week the council will discuss issuing more than $30 million in certificates of obligation to pay for several projects recommended by City Manager Kent Cagle: Expansion of the parking lot at police headquarters and construction of a police evidence storage building, a fixed-based operator building at Skylark Field, a fleet services facility and parks maintenance facility, along with park construction and renovation.
The total bill would come to about $32 million and would not require voter approval. The funds from the issuance of the bonds would be available in early August.
The city also could decide fund several projects with general obligation bonds — which do require voter approval.
The project that gets top billing in this category would be the construction of a new city hall, at a cost of about $66 million.
Other projects that may be funded with general obligation bonds include an animal quarantine facility, a southwest branch library, a recreation and teen center, new park development and new roads.
By far, the project garnering the most attention — and discussion — is the new city hall project.
At last week’s meeting the council, in a 5-2 vote, approved paying an architectural firm about $108,000 to develop a concept plan for the new facility, which would combine several other city offices at one downtown location.
The step is necessary to provide city officials, as well as residents, a comprehensive picture of what a new city hall would look like, what features it would include and how much it would cost.
Only then can council members move forward with a proposed bond issue.
There are two significant hurdles to overcome, however.
First is the timeline. Cagle has told council members that they must be able to call a November bond election by August, but moving from authorizing a concept plan to drawing up the language for a bond issue in four months will be a major challenge.
Hiring architects to design buildings is just the first step in the bond-preparation process — which can include land and property acquisition when necessary, financial forecasts, analyzing the tax implications and working with bond attorneys.
The second hurdle is selling the city’s residents on the need for a new city hall right now.
Certainly, the city has outgrown the current City Hall, which was built as a school in 1923 and renovated for its current purpose in 1995, at a cost of $2.7 million. Not only is the current building short on space, but it has structural issues — especially with the third floor, only half of which is usable.
So, there’s no doubt that the city could use a new city hall. The only question seems to be “when”?
At a Feb. 27 candidates forum hosted by the Herald, five of the six candidates — including all three incumbents — favored putting off a potential bond issue for a new city hall until some point in the future.
However, in the last few weeks, council members have shown renewed interest in the project, with Councilman Michael Boyd asserting that almost all of the constituents he’s talked to have been in favor of the city hall project.
Councilman Jose Segarra, however, has been less positive about the prospects for a new city hall.
In casting a “no” vote for the funding of the architect’s city hall concept plan last week, Segarra expressed doubt that the city can convince voters of the need to support the bond to build it.
“It’s going to take a lot of selling between now and November to ... the citizens to vote for something like this,” Segarra said. “I don’t think ... we can do that. I think ... we do need a city hall eventually, and I’m all for it. But I think in the end, it’s not going to happen.”
The last time city pushed a bond election for a new city hall was in 1986, and didn’t go well.
After voters rejected the bond issue, the council first purchased buildings on Avenue D for use as administrative offices. Other buildings were purchased as well, with city offices taking up residence in several locations downtown.
Then, after the Killeen school district decided to close the historic Avenue D School in the late 1980s, the city began negotiations with the school district about taking over the building, and the deed was transferred in 1991.
But in the 28 years since the city has used the former school as City Hall, the city’s population has more than doubled, growing from 75,846 residents to more than 153,000. The need for city staff and the space to house them has grown accordingly.
Add to that the continuing need for upkeep on the current 100-year-old structure, and it’s apparent that a new city hall will be a growing priority moving forward.
But will voters see the building of a new city hall to be an urgent need — one that will result in a higher property tax rate?
Perhaps the architect’s concept plan will generate public enthusiasm for the project, especially if the new facility incorporates several city services in one location, as is currently planned. It will also gain public favor if the city hall features a significant police presence — something that has been sorely lacking in downtown Killeen since the city relocated KPD headquarters seven miles to the south in 2010.
Another way to gain public acceptance would be to consolidate all the capital improvement projects into one bond issue, rather than separating out the city hall project. If voters also have the chance to approve a new recreation and teen center, a southwest library and a new park, as have been proposed to this point — along with a city hall — the package likely would have a better chance of passage.
It will be up to the city council members to decide what projects to fund through certificates of obligation and Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone money — and that list may be considerable.
But it will also be up to the council to decide whether to put the rest of the city’s wish list before the voters in November.
If council members go that route, they will have some hard selling to do.
Ultimately, the voters will have the last word on whether the city gets a new city hall in the near future.
And since the taxpayers are holding the checkbook, that’s the way it should be.
