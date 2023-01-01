It’s the start of a new year — one that promises to bring plenty of changes for Killeen-area residents, as well as the resolution of several issues already in the pipeline.
The outcome of one of those issues — a challenge to Killeen’s voter-approved marijuana decriminalization ordinance — not only could determine the disposition of misdemeanor pot possession cases in the city, but also impact the legality of similar ordinances around the state.
In a surprise move, Bell County commissioners last month agreed to sue the city over its ordinance, which the district attorney and county attorney contend is contrary to state law, and therefore illegal.
The Harker Heights City Council voted to repeal its voter-approved ordinance in November, citing the same concerns.
If a judge rules Killeen’s ordinance is either illegal or unenforceable, that could potentially invalidate ordinances passed by voters in more than half a dozen Texas cities in the past year, including Austin.
Such a ruling — or one by a subsequent court — could send a strong signal regarding cities’ power to authorize petition-initiated referendums, when legal concerns are at stake.
Another major issue facing the local community is the pending change of Fort Hood’s name to Fort Cavazos, in honor of the Army’s first Hispanic four-star general. A decorated war hero, Cavazos served as the post’s commander from 1980 to 1982.
Under a congressional directive, which was signed off on by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, military installations with names connected to members of the Confederacy have until this time next year to fully eliminate all on-post signage reflecting their current name.
That means that Fort Hood, named for Confederate Gen. John Bell Hood, must change signage on the main gate, streets and other buildings carrying the name Fort Hood. Already the post has changed the name of Hood Stadium to Phantom Warrior Stadium, and Club Hood has been renamed the Lone Star Conference Center.
As the date for the transition draws closer, Central Texans will have to make decisions on whether the Fort Hood name will continue in the community at-large.
That process is already beginning.
On Tuesday, the Killeen City Council will discuss whether to rename Fort Hood Street, the main arterial roadway that runs south from the post’s eastern gate.
It’s not simply a matter of replacing street signs. Dozens of businesses are located along the road, and changing its name will necessitate new 9-1-1 addresses, business cards, stationery and advertising materials for the impacted commercial establishments.
A number of other businesses, clubs and organizations across the community will have to make the same decision as the post transitions to its new identity.
Several key changes in leadership are on the horizon in the new year as well.
Killeen will have a new police chief soon, as current Charles Kimble announced his retirement, effective Jan. 27. The new chief will have to confront a troubling trend of rising crime numbers, including a criminal homicide count that reached 22 in 2022, the second-highest total in five years.
In May, Harker Heights voters will elect a new mayor, as current Mayor Spencer Smith is term-limited after six years in the post and cannot seek another consecutive term. The new mayor will face a host of challenges, as the city grapples with continued growth, while trying to adjust for the loss of tax revenue created by the disabled veterans tax exemption — for which the city is not currently compensated by the state.
With the state Legislature scheduled to convene this month, the local area’s representatives — state Reps. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, and Hugh Shine, R-Temple — will be renewing their efforts to expand state reimbursements to cities disproportionately impacted by the exemption. Part of that effort includes expanding eligibility for reimbursement to cities that don’t physically border a military installation. That would include Harker Heights, which last year saw a reduction of $3.2 million in its property tax revenue, without receiving any compensation from the state. Shine has said he plans to file several bills as early as next week.
Residents also have the completion of several construction projects to look forward to.
This spring, Copperas Cove residents can anticipate the long-awaited completion of the U.S. Highway 190 beautification project, which will add a center island and expanded sidewalks.
Sometime this summer, Killeen will see the opening of Station 42, a 368-unit, mixed-income multifamily project near Conder Park — the largest project in north Killeen in decades. Leasing will begin in late spring, with the completion of construction anticipated by late next year.
In the fall, the National Mounted Warfare Museum, located just outside the Army post’s main gate, will have its grand opening — giving the area a new source of tourism and educational opportunities.
Of course, there are several unknowns for the coming year.
As the area continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s unknown what impact future variants will have on our community. Recent variants of the virus have been less aggressive, and mortality rates have been falling, but there’s no guarantee that trend will continue.
Central Texas residents would be wise to get their booster shots and continue exercising caution in large crowds, as well as practicing good hygiene.
The weather is another unknown as we begin a new year.
Will Central Texas have an extended period of subfreezing weather for the third consecutive year? Will the area experience snow and ice, as it did during Winter Storm Uri in 2021?
The ongoing drought is another area of uncertainty. Though the Killeen area received significant rainfall in November and early December, it still finished the year nearly 10.6 inches below its normal precipitation total. If the dry trend continues this year, it could be devastating for area farmers and ranchers — especially if Central Texas sees a repeat of last summer’s extreme heat.
The dry weather also enhances the threat of wildfires, which is a concern for residents across the area. The 32,000-acre fire that raged on Fort Hood last spring should serve as a reminder of how quickly such blazes can surge out of control.
Although the coming year should be a relatively quiet one politically — with no county, state or national elections scheduled — area residents will be asked to weigh in at the polls in a number of municipal, school board and college board elections.
The outcome of those races can have a major impact on how local tax money is spent, as well as which projects take priority.
On this first day of 2023, it’s a good time to take stock of the year just ended and consider the possibilities of the year to come.
Hopefully, 2023 will be a year that features little in the way of severe weather, health scares or political discord. We could certainly use a break in those areas.
But whatever difficulties come our way this year, we’ll face them together, as a community.
It’s what we do best.
