A testy confrontation between a Killeen City Council member and a resident that spilled over into the audience seating area was the talk of the town last week.
The big blowup — over a comment resident Michael Fornino made linking Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson to a tragic Fort Hood shooting in 2014 — erupted into finger pointing, yelling and a warning from Fornino that he was armed, as about 30 stunned audience members looked on.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King commented the following day, “It never should have happened.”
The mayor is right. But unfortunately, it did.
The question now is what the city is going to do to prevent a recurrence of this shocking, and potentially dangerous incident.
For his part, Wilkerson apologized to the audience and fellow council members as soon as he returned to the dais.
The following day, Wilkerson provided the Herald with a detailed account of his connection to the Fort Hood incident, acknowledging that he was the company commander over the unit to which the shooter, Spc. Ivan Lopez, was assigned.
Lopez’s violent shooting spree, in which four people died and 16 were wounded, was a result of his being denied leave to attend a family member’s funeral in Puerto Rico. A subsequent Army report on the incident characterized the denial of Lopez’s leave as a paperwork issue, and the report backed up Wilkerson’s account that he hand-carried Lopez’s paperwork to the battalion commander..
But Fornino pressed the issue during Tuesday’s meeting, after Wilkerson asked him what he meant by his reference to the Fort Hood shooting. As he walked from the podium back to his seat, Fornino responded, “You pushed him over the edge,” an apparent reference to Lopez.
That, apparently, was the tipping point.
Wilkerson got up from his seat, and strode up the aisle, as Nash-King called after him to return to his seat. The mayor then got up and tried to pull Wilkerson back as he approached Fornino, who turned his back on the angry mayor pro tem and refused to engage in a conversation.
As Wilkerson continued to berate Fornino over his comments, Fornino warned Wilkerson not to escalate the confrontation, noting that he was armed and so were two police officers nearby.
To his credit, Wilkerson was contrite after the blow-up and offered some self-reflection as well. He noted that if he could be triggered so easily, he might have to reconsider his role.
But Wilkerson is not the only party at fault here.
Fornino has a long history of coming before the council with grievances across a broad range of topics, accompanied by an accusatory, lecturing style that clearly makes some council members uncomfortable.
On Tuesday night, Fornino was criticizing the council for its handling of Proposition A, the voter-approved ordinance decriminalizing possesssion of misdemeanor amounts of marijuana.
Fornino told the council that because of their selfishness and their egos, they adopted the ordinance, and now the city is facing a lawsuit from the county over it. As a result, he said, the city will have to pay a lawyer to defend the city in court, perhaps multiple times — and the taxpayers will have to pay for that representation.
On that score, Fornino’s not entirely wrong.
State law required the city to call for a public vote on the ordinance, since the council voted against the measure when it was presented by petitioners. But once voters approved it, the council had the option to repeal it, modify it or let it go into effect as written.
The city attorney and Precinct 2 Bell County Commissioner Bobby Whitson both told the council that the ordinance could face legal challenges, since it conflicted with state law.
But whereas the Harker Heights City Council repealed that city’s Prop A, Killeen council members voted to adjust the measure and let it become law.
Subsequently, Bell County Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing County Attorney Jim Nichols to file a lawsuit against Killeen over the legality of the pot ordinance — and Nichols did so earlier this month. The city has retained a Dallas-area lawyer and had a closed-session discussion with him at the tail end of Tuesday’s meeting.
But the bigger question here is whether Fornino crossed the line by bringing up the Fort Hood shooting — and whether he should suffer any repercussions as a result. Impugning a public official’s character and making inflammatory statements in a public meeting should have some consequences.
It’s also important to ask whether Wilkerson violated any protocols as a council member by engaging with the speaker, leaving the dais and confronting him during a meeting.
As with all council members, Wilkerson signed an oath that obligates him to observe proper decorum and “be respectful and courteous ... at all times.” Those elements were certainly absent during Tuesday’s dust-up.
Certainly, Mayor Nash-King should be commended for her efforts to prevent the tense confrontation from escalating.
Perhaps the most troubling aspect of last week’s confrontation is that it’s far from the first time a Killeen City Council member has been caught up in controversy over his or her behavior.
Last fall, Fornino and Councilman Jose Segarra got into a heated argument at a rally outside the vacant H-E-B store on Gray Street, over comments Fornino reportedly made about Segarra being responsible for the store’s closing. Fortunately, Commissioner Whitson was on hand to keep the two men apart.
But Fornino isn’t the only common denominator here.
In 2018, Melissa Brown — at the time a former council candidate — at the order of the municipal judge, was arrested and handcuffed at a council meeting after a verbal altercation with then-Mayor Segarra, who wouldn’t let her address the council.
The case dragged on in the courts, with the city finally dropping the charges this year.
In 2020, then-Councilwoman Shirley Fleming took offense to criticism from local developer Gary Purser Jr., who complained that Fleming and two other council members — all of whom are Black — kept voting to deny approval of his development projects. Purser’s comments did not reference race, though he did use an expletive in addressing the council.
Fleming subsequently took to her personal Facebook page to label Purser’s remarks as racist, causing a stir in the community.
In 2017, during a discussion on a proposed forensic audit of the city’s finances, then-Councilman Jonathan Okray repeatedly and loudly interrupted Councilman Jim Kilpatrick, the chairman of the ad hoc committee steering the audit, and misused parliamentary procedure to control the discussion.
Following a separate outburst by Okray, then-Mayor Segarra noted that city rules allow the presiding officer — usually the mayor — to expel a council member from a meeting if his or her conduct exceeds limits considered civil. However, Okray was not expelled.
Should Wilkerson have been expelled from Tuesday’s meeting after he charged after Fornino? That would have been the mayor’s call — and she opted against it.
Still, council members who violate the principles of their oath should be subject to sanctions by the council — including removal from office in extreme cases.
More importantly, in the wake of Tuesday’s City Hall confrontation, the city must place a higher premium on safety and security for public meetings.
Currently, it is legal for carry handguns into the council chambers — as a result of an ordinance passed in 2016. In 2021, Councilwoman Fleming pushed a measure that would have banned the practice, but it failed to win council approval.
In the aftermath of last week’s potentially deadly confrontation, perhaps it’s time to take another look at the law that’s on the books.
Killeen’s residents have a right to feel safe at a public meeting — and the city’s ability to ensure a safe and secure environment at City Hall will hold the key to its residents’ future involvement.
Meanwhile, our elected officials must do better at keeping their tempers in check.
No doubt, holding city office can be a difficult job.
Apparently, sometimes holding your tongue can be even tougher.
I pinned this note to the KDH 04/21/2023. I'll share it here in its entirety for the record.
Dear Dave Miller,
Just a few points of observation from the 'peanut gallery' regarding the outbreak of acrimony during the meeting in session on Tuesday that was not adjourned. In the process of a citizen delivering remarks, addressing the council under the heading of a Citizens Petition (CP), the citizen was interrupted by members of the council.
First and if memory accurately serves regarding basic procedure (Roberts Rules of Order), in order for a member of council to interrupt speech in progress, from either the dias or the podium, it is apropos to interject and disrupt a speaker by calling for a point of order, than waiting to be acknowledged, then the chairperson either permitting or denying the interrupter to speak. I did not observe that procedure or courtesy exercised from the video footage of the session available on social media.
Second, it was accurate for the mayor to advise the speaker at the podium or on the dias to stick with subject matter consistent with the item on the agenda for which the petitioner rose to speak. However and arguably, though no rule prohibits, members of council may want to consider whether or not to leave the dias for the purpose of confronting a speaker during the progress of a called meeting in session, not in recess called by the chairperson.
Lastly, after members of the council returned to the dias, seemingly, the rules of order to preempt a speaker were still in effect; I did not observe that to occur.
Sincerely,
Jonathan Okray
Killeen TX
