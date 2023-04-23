A testy confrontation between a Killeen City Council member and a resident that spilled over into the audience seating area was the talk of the town last week.

The big blowup — over a comment resident Michael Fornino made linking Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson to a tragic Fort Hood shooting in 2014 — erupted into finger pointing, yelling and a warning from Fornino that he was armed, as about 30 stunned audience members looked on.

Jonathan

I pinned this note to the KDH 04/21/2023. I'll share it here in its entirety for the record.

Dear Dave Miller,

Just a few points of observation from the 'peanut gallery' regarding the outbreak of  acrimony during the meeting in session on Tuesday that was not adjourned. In the process of a citizen delivering remarks, addressing the council under the heading of a Citizens Petition (CP), the citizen was interrupted by members of the council.

First and if memory accurately serves  regarding basic procedure (Roberts Rules of Order), in order for a member of council to interrupt speech in progress, from either the dias or the podium, it is apropos to interject and disrupt a speaker by calling for a point of order, than waiting to be acknowledged, then the chairperson either permitting or denying the interrupter to speak. I did not observe that procedure or courtesy exercised from the video footage of the session available on social media.

Second, it was accurate for the mayor to advise  the speaker at the podium or on the dias to stick with subject matter consistent with the item on the agenda for which the petitioner rose to speak. However and arguably, though no rule prohibits, members of council may want to consider whether or not to leave the dias for the purpose of confronting a speaker during the progress of a called meeting in session, not in recess called by the chairperson.

Lastly, after members of the council returned to the dias, seemingly, the rules of order to preempt a speaker were still in effect; I did not observe that to occur.

Sincerely,

Jonathan Okray

Killeen TX

