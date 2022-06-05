Killeen City Council members will be put in an awkward situation Tuesday.
They will have to decide whether to give themselves — and the mayor — a raise in pay.
City residents may be inclined to believe that any action the council might take would be unnecessary, since voters approved a change to the city’s charter in the May 7 election that would authorize an increase.
But while the voters’ action allowed for the raise in compensation, it didn’t mandate it.
The exact wording of the proposition is as follows: The compensation for the council members should not exceed $250 per month and compensation for the mayor shall not exceed $350 per month. Said compensation shall be fixed by the city council.
That means council members will, in essence, have to decide what their efforts on behalf of the city are worth — and go on record with their votes.
According to the agenda item, council members have basically two options.
They can either allow the compensation to remain at the current monthly rate of $200 for the mayor and $100 for council members, or they can set the compensation at an amount not to exceed $350 for the mayor and $250 for council members.
What’s interesting is that last fall, when the council was debating whether to include a pay increase among the proposed charter amendments, as well as how much of an increase to propose, council members were split about what to do.
The proposal originally called for monthly compensation of $1,000 for council members and $1,500 for the mayor — a plan that drew public criticism at a December 2021 town hall meeting. Later in the process, an exasperated council member called for scrapping council and mayoral pay altogether.
In a 6-1 vote, council members eventually settled on the proposal that voters approved in May.
When some members of the public noted that it was disingenuous for council members to consider raising their own pay, it was argued that voters would be making the final call — and if there was a pay increase, it would be paid to members of the next council.
Well, the voters gave the green light, and now members of the next council will be signing off on their own raises, if they choose to do so.
Jose Segarra was the city’s mayor when the council approved the proposed amendment on compensation, As the mayor doesn’t vote except to break a tie, he didn’t vote on placing the amendment on the May 7 ballot. However, voters elected Segarra to an at-large council seat last month. So now he will now be put in a position to approve his own compensation increase.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King, who was a council member representing District 2 when the subject of council pay came up last fall, has consistently argued against an increase. In fact, she cast the only dissenting vote when the council approved putting the pay hike before the voters.
Now, ironically, Nash King stands to receive the greatest increase if the council endorses the voter-authorized maximum pay at Tuesday’s workshop. And because she is now the mayor, Nash-King won’t have a vote, unless it is necessary to break a tie.
The whole issue of council compensation is a touchy one, to be sure.
It’s also an area where there is little agreement among local cities.
In Temple and Waco, for example, elected officials receive no compensation. In Belton and Abilene, council members and the mayor each get a symbolic $1 per year.
Harker Heights council members receive $80 per month and the mayor gets $100 monthly. In Copperas Cove, council members receive $25 per meeting and the mayor gets $50 per meeting, excluding same-day workshops.
So Killeen’s voter-approved amount is higher than that of surrounding cities. However, it’s worth noting that Killeen’s population is also nearly twice that of Temple’s, and almost five times as large as large as that of Copperas Cove and Harker Heights.
But many large metro areas take an entirely different approach to the issue of council and mayor compensation.
For example, according to 2021 data Dallas pays its council members $37,500 a year, Houston pays $56,000 and Austin shells out $69,885 annually for each council member. And mayors are even better compensated. In Austin, the mayor earns $81,344, and Houston pays out $209,000. Obviously, in these towns, elected leaders are considered full-time executives — and they are paid accordingly.
That is not to say that Killeen’s council members don’t deserve adequate compensation. They frequently put in long hours at council meetings and workshops, are responsible for millions of dollars in municipal expenditures annually and are also expected to attend town hall meetings and a host of community events.
However, the assessment of exactly what constitutes “adequate” can differ widely among residents. The compensation approved in May was endorsed by just 2,158 voters, with another 1,861 voting in opposition.
That’s hardly a ringing mandate from the city’s 153,000 residents.
Perhaps council members might want to consider a third option when discussing the compensation issue on Tuesday.
The charter amendment gives members the authority to fix council and mayor compensation at amounts “not to exceed” $250 and $350 monthly.
The council could increase its pay while also showing fiscal restraint by approving compensation that is higher than the current rate, but below the highest rates authorized under the newly approved amendment.
By choosing to raise council pay to $200 and the mayor’s pay to $300, members would be increasing compensation by $100 for both categories, while still staying below the charter limit. Future councils could then go to the top limit when they feel it is appropriate, without having to go back to the voters for another charter amendment.
Overall, we’re not talking about that much money.
Paying council members and the mayor at the fully authorized rates would cost the city $25,200 annually. The lower rate suggested above would only save Killeen $2,400 a year.
Still, proposing a slightly lower rate would send a message to the city’s taxpayers that Killeen’s elected leaders are willing to take less than the “whole loaf” that has been offered.
In the end, there is really no good way to give yourself a raise, especially when you have to do so publicly, in a televised meeting.
But maybe by making the pay hike a little more modest, it’s possible to feel a bit better about it.
Have fun with this one, council members.
