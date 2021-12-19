Town hall meetings can sometimes get heated, but last week’s meeting about proposed changes to the Killeen city charter went over the line.
At issue were two charter revisions proposed by the Killeen City Council — one to increase council members’ compensation and the other to give the council oversight over department heads.
Both issues had generated substantial controversy when they were introduced, and that controversy continued Tuesday night.
Seven residents spoke up, many taking issue with a proposal to increase council members’ pay from $100 a month to $1,000 monthly, and the mayor’s compensation from $200 to $1,500 a month.
They also objected to a proposed change that would give the council the authority to direct the city manager to fire department heads, as well as the assistant city manager and city secretary.
But while the two proposals were the focus of much of the discussion, it was the characterization of council members as “amateurs” by several of the attendees that set off the real fireworks.
One speaker called the council members “well meaning but amateurs.”
Another described the members as “amateur politicians.”
Most council members took the criticism in stride, but Councilman Rick Williams acknowledged that while he may be a first-term council member, he was not doing amateur-quality work on the city’s behalf.
Councilman Ken Wilkerson took objection to the residents’ criticism as well, saying it “does no good to sit here and be lambasted and have people tell us that we don’t need the power to do anything.”
Ultimately, of course, it will be the city’s voters who decide how much power the council has, and how much money they make. All proposed charter changes finally approved by the council will be listed on the May 1 ballot.
But going back to original point of contention, is it fair to describe the council members as amateurs?
Depending on how the question is interpreted, the answer could be “yes.”
First of all, with the exception of Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, who is serving her third term, none of the current council members have been in office longer than 13 months. Two members have served only since mid-May, and one didn’t take office until late June, due to a drawn-out election.
That’s hardly a highly seasoned group of lawmakers.
Second, compared to city councils in cities such as Houston — where members are salaried, full-time city employees who run their respective municipalities under a strong-council government model — Killeen’s representatives could be viewed as amateurs.
Third, in asking residents to give the council oversight over the personnel decisions of the city manager, members are seemingly equating the council’s expertise on city matters with that of the city manager — which is highly problematic.
As former city planning director Ray Shanaa noted in a letter to the editor recently, “The city council hires a competent city manager to manage the entire city staff and day-to-day functions, and they pay him well to do that. Please let him do his job and don’t hire and fire staff for him.”
A resident attending Tuesday’s meeting echoed that sentiment, saying Killeen has a city manager, and this was not the council’s area of expertise.
But the biggest area in which many of the council members have shown themselves to be amateur politicians is in their responsiveness to residents.
For example, the council is proposing a ten-fold increase in compensation for its members via the charter, just months after raising the city’s street maintenance fee, paid by residents, from $1.70 a month to $10 monthly. That’s pretty tone-deaf.
The council also embarked on its just-concluded review of the city charter without involving the public, deciding against forming a committee of residents and experienced lawmakers to go over the governing document, as has been done in the past. Instead, council members spent dozens of hours combing through the charter themselves, tying up city staff in the process. After all was said and done, fewer than 10 substantive changes were proposed.
Moreover, the two biggest proposed revisions — the pay hike and power shift — appear to benefit the council and not the residents.
Seasoned politicians would not consider such major changes without getting the public on board beforehand. But heading into Tuesday night’s town hall, some council members either didn’t anticipate the public’s push-back on these items, or they didn’t care.
For their part, the council’s most experienced lawmakers, Nash-King and three-term Mayor Jose Segarra, have come out against both the proposed pay hike and council oversight changes.
And while the pay increase is more an issue of bad political optics than an actual problem for the city, the proposed shift in power to the council has more potential for negative long-term fallout.
Despite Councilwoman Mellisa Brown’s argument that the council needs the power to direct personnel changes based on previous issues at City Hall, the change could cause more harm than good.
Department heads already answer to two bosses — City Manager Kent Cagle and Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh. Adding the City Council as another layer of oversight could be problematic, both from a structural and employee morale standpoint.
Moreover, if a department head leaves the city, it will be more difficult to recruit and retain a replacement if prospective applicants know they could potentially be demoted or fired by vote of the City Council.
Even more importantly, if and when Cagle decides to move on, it likely would be difficult to find a qualified city manager candidate who is willing to have his or her major personnel decisions subjected to council oversight.
Certainly, some of the proposed charter revisions are beneficial, and even necessary to be in compliance with state law.
But inclusion of the two controversial changes threatens to turn public sentiment against the entire slate of revisions and torpedo the whole review effort.
Council members should consider revising the two problematic proposals before they go to a vote next spring.
Does the council deserve a raise? Perhaps. The members put in a lot of hours; that should count for something. However, a tenfold increase in compensation is not likely to find favor with the voters. Members should settle on a smaller number and conduct a public survey on the issue before finalizing the item for the May ballot.
Should the council be afforded more oversight regarding department heads at City Hall? Maybe, but it would be wiser to make the council’s role in personnel matters advisory in nature, rather than giving members the authority to call the shots over the city manager’s objections.
It’s not too late to make these adjustments. The council has until February to finalize the proposed revisions for placement on the ballot.
Council members deserve Killeen residents’ thanks for putting in the time and effort necessary to keep the city running. Collectively, they bring a diverse array of experience, backgrounds and viewpoints to the dais each week.
But part of governing effectively is listening to and interacting with their constituents.
If Tuesday’s meeting was any indication, members must do a better job of responding to residents’ concerns — even if those comments are blunt and critical in nature.
Being an elected official isn’t always easy. Neither is being a politician.
But an important part of either job is knowing when to talk and when to listen.
Apparently, some of our current council members are still figuring that out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.