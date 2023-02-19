The Killeen City Council is back to playing the name game.

At Tuesday’s council workshop, members will again discuss the process for naming or renaming city facilities.

don76550

So much unproductive time being spent on this "burning issue." That reflects on the quality of our city council

Noe Rodriguez

Do streets and facilities have to be named under persons. Why can't they just be named under some object, animal, or important event. Later as time goes on we, find out the individual whose name was picked turned out to be someone else. That is what happening to all Fort Hood .

