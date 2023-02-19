The Killeen City Council is back to playing the name game.
At Tuesday’s council workshop, members will again discuss the process for naming or renaming city facilities.
Council members also will look at guidelines for naming or renaming parks, as well as a potential corporate sponsorship naming program.
Also included in the discussion will be the process for naming or renaming city streets.
If all this sounds familiar, it’s because it is.
Last fall, council members engaged in a vigorous debate about potentially naming the regional airport’s two concourses after former Killeen Mayor Timothy Hancock and the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker.
The council also heard a proposal from Councilman Michael Boyd to rename the Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail after the family of Gary W. Purser Sr., which donated the land for the park.
At the time, council members eventually agreed to come up with some guidelines before proceeding on naming or renaming city facilities.
Obviously, some guidelines should be adopted so that every naming initiative follows an objective, transparent process.
Perhaps even more importantly, the council should consider incorporating a procedure by which the public can submit names for consideration.
Coming up with a standardized naming convention is necessary, both from a consistency standpoint and a fairness perspective.
In the past, the council has typically renamed city facilities for prominent Killeen residents after they had passed on.
The city renamed the Killeen Community Center after the late Rosa Hereford, the city’s first Black city councilwoman, who served six nonconsecutive terms.
The city also renamed the city’s Municipal Court building after the late Raul Villaronga, the city’s first Hispanic mayor and a longtime municipal judge.
But when it came to naming a concourse at the airport after Shoemaker, council members balked, as they did with naming one after Hancock, the city’s first Black mayor, who is still living.
The reason the council declined to act at the time didn’t have as much to do with the namesakes’ worthiness as it did the lack of a defined process for making such a change.
And that brings us back to the current discussion.
In the case of the proposed name change for Heritage Oaks Hike & Bike Trail, Boyd’s logic is twofold.
Boyd noted that the land the 3.8-mile trail traverses is located in the Heritage Oaks Park in southeast Killeen, which was donated by the Purser family.
Since the park and trail currently share the same name, Boyd proposed recognizing the generosity of the Purser family while also giving the trail its own identity by changing the name to Purser Heritage Hike & Bike Trail.
That seems like a logical suggestion.
Certainly, the city’s eventual naming policy should address procedures for donated land or facilities. Exceptions may be allowable whereby the donor’s name can be incorporated without a long, drawn-out process prior to a council vote.
However, it gets quite a bit trickier when it comes to consideration of potential corporate sponsorships for naming or renaming city property.
If council members are put in the position of approving corporate sponsorship for a park or facility, it would help to have a specified procedure in place.
For example, the city already has Mickey’s Dog Park — donated by the local convenience store chain — located across from the Rosa Hereford Community Center.
But what would happen if a large corporate sponsor, such as H-E-B, wanted the city to rename Lions Club Park on Stan Schlueter Loop to reflect the grocery chain’s name? Even if H-E-B were to offer more amenities plus financial considerations, the decision wouldn’t necessarily be a slam dunk.
Removing the name “Lions Club” from the park and senior center would undoubtedly cause some hard feelings in the area, not to mention plenty of confusion.
Perhaps a joint-naming opportunity would be the best outcome.
Again, there would need to be some well-defined guidelines for council members to go by in responding to such a proposal.
Finally, there is the issue of street renaming.
As council members have discovered in discussing the possible renaming of Fort Hood Street, plenty of factors need to be taken into consideration.
First, the historical significance of a street name must be considered. Was the street named for a city founder, civic leader or developer? Does the name have some other historical or geographical significance — such as a local landmark, waterway or other identifying feature?
Another consideration is the cost involved to residents and businesses located along the street proposed for a name change.
As council members heard during their Fort Hood Street discussion, changing the name would require business owners to pay for changes in letterhead, business cards, signage, online sites and advertising.
For residents, it would mean account changes with credit card companies, banks, subscription services and all businesses that require physical mailing addresses.
But whether it’s a street, a park or a building, it must be recognized that changing a name translates to a loss of familiarity, a loss of history — and in some cases, a loss of identity.
For these reasons, the City Council must take extra care in developing a set of guidelines and procedures that ensure all considerations are taken into account whenever a naming or renaming request comes up for discussion.
As several council members noted last fall, the city should have developed a policy in this area long before now.
Still, tackling this now is preferable to kicking the can any farther down the road.
The council must work diligently to develop a workable procedure and set up some common-sense guidelines — while also affording the city’s residents the opportunity to provide their input.
In short, it’s time to give the name game some rules.
(2) comments
So much unproductive time being spent on this "burning issue." That reflects on the quality of our city council
Do streets and facilities have to be named under persons. Why can't they just be named under some object, animal, or important event. Later as time goes on we, find out the individual whose name was picked turned out to be someone else. That is what happening to all Fort Hood .
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.