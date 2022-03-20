Big changes are afoot at Killeen City Hall.
The longtime mayor has resigned, the mayor pro tem will be sworn in as his successor at the end of the week, and council members are preparing to fill the mayor pro tem’s vacant council seat by appointment.
And all this is going on as the next municipal election is less than seven weeks away.
If it sounds a bit chaotic, it’s because it is, to some degree, given that so many things seem to be happening at once.
However, it’s all being done in accordance with the city charter.
Mayor Jose Segarra, who has served in the mayor’s post since 2016, stepped down Thursday in order to run for a City Council seat. The charter requires that an elected official must step down 40 days before an election if that official is seeking “a different office” than the one currently held.
Segarra, who served on the City Council from 2012 to 2016 before being elected mayor, is ineligible to seek another consecutive term as mayor, due to charter restrictions. However, he can seek another council term — and he will be doing so in the upcoming election.
Two days after delivering his annual State of the City address, Segarra resigned at noon Thursday, setting the stage for Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King to assume the mayor’s post.
There’s a little confusion over when Nash-King’s swearing-in will take place.
Segarra said it would be Friday, citing a state law that says the mayor pro tem is sworn in eight days after the mayor’s resignation letter is submitted. The city reaffirmed that excerpt from the Texas Election Code in a news release late Thursday.
However, the election code states the oath can also be administered when the resignation is accepted by the appropriate authority, whichever is sooner. If the “appropriate authority” is the city administration, that would seem to open the door to an earlier swearing-in ceremony for Nash-King.
Whatever the timeline ends up being, for now, Nash-King is considered the city’s acting mayor, according to Janell Ford, Killeen’s communications director.
As such, Nash-King effectively relinquishes her role as District 2 City Council representative, leaving a vacancy in that position. That means that going into Tuesday’s council workshop, the city will be operating with six council members — a scenario that will continue until a replacement District 2 council member is chosen.
The application period for the District 2 appointment closed Friday, and the city received four applications — two men and two women.
The qualifications listed for the seat are limited: The applicant must have lived in Texas for a year, must be over 18 years old, must have lived in District 2 for at least six months, and must be a registered voter.
Council members are scheduled to interview applicants on March 29, with an eye toward filling the seat quickly.
However, there are several key points that should be made regarding the selection process.
First, the two-week application period seems needlessly short. If the city only received four applications in the designated timeframe, it would make sense to extend the period to give more District 2 residents an opportunity to come forward.
Second, it would be wise to push the interview process until after the election, so that the council members making the choice are the ones with whom the appointee would be working. Since Nash-King and three current council members are up for election in May, it’s possible that one or more of them might not be returning to the dais.
Finally, the council must be open to choosing someone other than those who have applied. While formal applicants should be given first priority, their overall qualifications — and not just their willingness to serve —should be the basis for selection to the seat.
Council members should be looking for someone who has the aptitude and experience to contribute quickly to the governing process.
Who would make an ideal candidate?
First off, council members should look for a person who is a longtime Killeen resident, preferably having spent most of that time living in District 2. Such a candidate would be more likely to have an appreciation for the city’s history, as well as an awareness of the current issues and challenges.
Another plus for a council appointee would be prior experience on one or more of the city’s boards and commissions. A person with those qualifications would have a general knowledge of how the city’s decision-making process works, making the step up to city council less daunting.
If possible, it would be ideal to find a candidate who has been a regular attendee at council meetings over a period of years. Someone with that background would have firsthand knowledge of council protocols and procedures.
Finally, the person chosen should have a strong history of voting in municipal elections. If a resident is willing to shoulder the responsibility of making decisions on the voters’ behalf, he or she must demonstrate a commitment to engage in the local election process on a regular basis.
Ultimately, the best way to select a new District 2 council member would be to give the decision to the voters.
With more than a year left on the current District 2 term, council members should opt to leave the seat open until a special election can be called, perhaps in June. That would give District 2 voters the opportunity to hear from the candidates for the seat and select the person they feel best fits the bill.
If the council chooses the next District 2 representative, the voters don’t get a say in the matter. The district’s residents simply have to live with the council’s choice — for the next 13 months, at least.
Moreover, filling a council seat by appointment gives the new member a decided advantage in next year’s election, without having earned that advantage at the ballot box.
However, council members are unlikely to call an election, choosing instead to make the pick themselves.
Whatever choice the council members make in filling the vacant seat will have an impact on the city’s policies, priorities and budget choices.
And even though the seat represents District 2 specifically, the representative makes decisions in concert with the other members that impact the city as a whole.
In short, the selection of a new council member is a big deal — and should be treated as such.
This process shouldn’t be based on personalities, political leanings or with an eye toward potential voting blocs.
It must be undertaken with the goal of identifying who is best for a job — and it is a job.
As such, the person chosen should have the time available to commit to that job, as well as the willingness to put in the work necessary to do it well.
So choose wisely, council members.
Your city’s residents are counting on you.
