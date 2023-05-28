For the second time in just over a month, emotions bubbled over at a Killeen City Council meeting on Tuesday.
As frustrations mounted among audience members and voices were raised, Mayor Pro Tem Nina Cobb ordered former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown to be removed from the council chambers.
Brown went willingly, accompanied by a police officer, and soon afterward Cobb — filling in for an ailing Mayor Debbie Nash-King — ordered a brief recess.
Just five weeks before, during an April 18 meeting, then-Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson left the council dais to confront an audience member who had made pointed allegations about Wilkerson’s Army career after addressing the council from the podium.
Wilkerson was subsequently reprimanded by the council for his behavior and resigned his seat on May 15, citing family, health and career reasons.
But on Tuesday — the same night council members were scheduled to formally accept Wilkerson’s resignation — tempers flared again as residents who got up to speak during the citizens comments portion of the meeting were gaveled down for addressing subjects not on the agenda.
Part of the blame goes to the audience members, who don’t understand the law. The Texas Open Meetings Act allows governing entities to restrict comments from audience members to items that are on the meeting agenda. While Harker Heights and Copperas Cove generally allow residents to comment on any topic, Killeen does restrict comments to agenda-related items.
However, the blame also falls on whoever worded the last item to Tuesday’s agenda. It stated: "Discuss a complaint against an Elected Official." The item was requested by Councilman Jose Segarra.
The wording was so vague and nebulous that some audience members took it as an invitation to lodge their own complaints against the council, singularly and corporately.
One woman got up and started complaining about the city budget. When told it was not on the agenda, she cited the last agenda item. After repeatedly being told she was off-topic, the woman angrily walked away, arguing as she went.
At one point, City Manager Kent Cagle noted that the item on the agenda was about a specific complaint against a specific official but didn’t elaborate.
Over the next few minutes, two other audience members tried to use the item as the basis for their own complaints but were gaveled down.
Meanwhile, other attendees went to the microphone to make statements supportive of the council, and even though their remarks were not linked to an agenda item, those speakers were allowed to remain at the podium and finish their statements — which angered and frustrated those who had been asked to stop speaking.
Prior to the start of the citizens comments section of the meeting, the mayor — who was suffering from pneumonia and had difficulty speaking — asked Cobb to read the council’s rules of decorum aloud to the audience.
The rules included admonishments against making remarks while others were speaking, applauding during speakers’ remarks and other guidelines designed to minimize disruptions.
When she went to the podium to speak during citizens comments, Brown addressed several items that were on the agenda but also asserted that the reading of the entire decorum policy could be construed as a threat and intimidation of audience members in attendance.
Brown also said that the council should discuss the complaint against a public official in open session — something the council eventually opted not to do, instead going into closed session at the end of the meeting.
When Brown saw that some residents were allowed to speak off-topic while others were interrupted by the mayor pro tem, she began speaking up from the audience, arguing that speakers could comment on a certain person, since the agenda item didn’t mention any names.
When Brown continued to speak up after Cobb warned her to follow the rules of decorum, Cobb told the police officer to remove Brown from the room.
During the brief break that followed, Cobb met with Brown in the hallway outside the council chambers and the two expressed their respective viewpoints on the situation and agreed to move on with no hard feelings. The mayor pro tem also invited Brown back into the meeting, and Brown subsequently returned.
Both women are to be commended for talking things out and not letting the situation escalate.
Brown also deserves credit for her acknowledgement that she had been out of order and that Cobb was right to ask her to leave.
The entire episode points to some issues that have been building for some time but have been largely unaddressed.
The first issue is that of the public’s lack of knowledge about the Open Meetings Act. Several audience members have complained that the city is infringing on their First Amendment rights by restricting comments to agenda-related items.
While they may feel justified in their complaints, prospective speakers must also be aware that the city does allow comments on any topic through the Citizen Petition format. Speakers must register in advance and have their discussion placed on a future agenda. At that meeting, they are allowed 4 minutes to comment on any topic they choose.
Secondly, the city simply must do a better job of wording its agendas. While it’s understandable that the city didn’t want to divulge too much information regarding the specific complaint or the elected individual involved, the vague wording of Tuesday’s agenda item was problematic. The complaint could have just as easily been directed at President Joe Biden or Gov. Greg Abbott, since the item didn’t specify that it was a city official.
A few months ago, the wording on the city’s public hearing notifications caused confusion — making it appear that a public hearing was scheduled on a workshop agenda, when in reality the item listed was merely a notification of a public hearing to take place at the next regular meeting. The problem has since been addressed with a simple notation on the workshop agendas.
The council also must be more equitable when it comes to treatment of speakers during citizen comments.
Certainly, no one wants to hear criticism and negative comments, but it’s unfair to allow residents to spout praise and platitudes — even though they are not addressing an agenda topic — while shutting down other off-topic speakers who come to the podium with complaints.
Finally, the City Council must do a better job of communicating with residents — not just talking at them, as with Tuesday’s cautionary reading of the decorum rules.
Meeting residents on a personal level — as Cobb did with Brown in the hallway at City Hall — will go a long way toward opening lines of communication, understanding concerns and establishing trust.
With newly elected Councilman Joseph Solomon just coming on board, and the council appointing a replacement for Wilkerson in the coming weeks, this would seem to be an opportune time to adopt a new spirit of openness and transparency at City Hall.
No doubt, residents must have the opportunity to share their concerns and express their frustrations. But they must be willing to play by the rules in order to do so.
For the council’s part, members must be open to hearing what residents have to say — both good and bad — and take action on their behalf when the need arises.
And above all, both sides need to treat each other with courtesy and respect.
It all seems so obvious and so simple — but when is that ever the case when it comes to governing?
