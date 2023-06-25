Free-speech considerations are at the heart of a potential policy change Killeen City Council members discussed last week.
The policy in question is straightforward: Residents are not allowed to address the council about any topic that is not on that week’s meeting agenda. To do so requires a formal request, but the opportunity to speak on the requested topic is not granted until a future meeting — and even then it is subject to the approval of the city manager.
Limiting free speech by residents at council meetings — through guidelines created and approved by the council — has left many people in the community feeling frustrated.
That is especially true after the council Tuesday had the opportunity to loosen its restrictions on public comment, but instead backed off.
The current protocols allow residents to talk on any issue that appears as an item on the council meeting agenda, for three minutes each, during the Citizen Comments period. Current rules don’t limit the number of people who can talk about an agenda item. The public is prohibited from talking about non-agenda items during this scheduled period.
If they wish to address a non-agenda item, residents must apply to speak during the Citizen Petition period, which is officially listed on a subsequent council agenda. At that time the petitioner is given four minutes to address the council, and the council may engage in discussion with the petitioner.
While this setup may work well for members of the council, it is not always acceptable to residents, who have expressed frustration with increasing frequency when they are gaveled down for trying to talk to the council about a non-agenda item during the Citizen Comments period.
Complicating matters is the perception that the rule isn’t always evenly applied.
During a recent meeting, many people who went to the microphone to make complimentary — but non-agenda-related — comments were allowed to continue speaking, whereas those with critical, off-agenda comments were admonished and told to leave the podium.
Some of those who were told to stop speaking complained that the city was taking away their First Amendment rights, though the city’s format is allowable under the Texas Government Code.
Councilman Joseph Solomon last week proposed doing away with the Citizen Petition format and instead allowing speakers to address issues both on and off the agenda during the Citizen Comments period, with a three-minute time limit for each speaker.
He correctly noted that all other municipalities in the local area allow residents to talk on any subject during their public comment period.
Solomon’s proposal drew a skeptical response from several council members, including Jose Segarra, who noted that the format had been tried before, without much success.
City Attorney Holli Clements cautioned that the proposed format would have restrictions. Under state law, council members would not be able to engage in discussion with speakers on non-agenda items, other than to clarify policy or agree to put the item on a future council agenda.
Several council members seemed concerned that opening up the discussion to any topic could add a significant amount of time to council meetings, especially if a large number of people want to speak.
The council has several ways to keep meeting time manageable — such as limiting the number of agenda items, and not adding lengthy presentations to meeting agendas. Trying to limit input from the public shouldn’t be one of those ways.
In fact, for a council that routinely grouses about the lack of attendance at meetings, having a large number of residents wanting to engage in public discourse would seem like a good problem to have.
It’s also one way to lay the groundwork for higher voter turnout — something else the council has been wrestling with for years.
Clements advised the council that it could cap the amount of time or number of speakers for a given meeting — but only for non-agenda topics. By law, the city must accommodate all speakers who wish to address an item on the council agenda.
One council member commented that she didn’t see the value of having residents speak if the council couldn’t engage in a discussion, as is allowed under the current Citizen Petition format.
Still, it seems unfair to expect a resident who has a pressing concern to wait two weeks or more before having the opportunity to address the council about it.
Solomon’s response was eloquent in its simplicity: “I don’t think it’s about responding, as much as it is about listening.”
He continued, “I don’t think this is as big a problem as we think it is ... Let them share, let them give us feedback on what they think. That’s all I’m saying.”
Solomon’s motion failed in a 4-1 vote. But prior to the vote, several council members acknowledged there was some merit in his plan, while noting that it needed fine-tuning.
Certainly, this is an issue that should be revisited. Coming up with an equitable, manageable plan to broaden the scope of issues the city’s residents can address, without a formal application process, is in the council’s best interests.
For a council that is often viewed as secretive and sometimes dismissive of residents’ views, this affords an opportunity to earn trust and build mutual understanding.
Also, concerns about open discussions greatly extending meetings times are largely misplaced.
Other than meetings where the city’s marijuana decriminalization referendum or other controversial issues were on the agenda, it’s rare to have more than a handful of people come to the microphone.
In Harker Heights, where residents are free to bring anything before the council on a weekly basis, it’s not unusual to have nobody step up to the microphone.
Still, the public has the chance to speak, on whatever topic they choose. And that’s important.
Giving residents the opportunity to voice their concerns — on any topic and at any meeting — is the best way to promote and improve the democratic process.
Would such an expanded format be more difficult to moderate? Perhaps.
Would allowing a broader spectrum of public comment lengthen council meetings? It’s possible.
But freedom of speech should be the primary consideration whenever our elected officials gather on their constituents’ behalf.
Killeen’s city council members should act accordingly.
Noe, you are correct. Unfortunately we have a council that comes to work in a Ringling Brothers truck and who are contemptuous of the electorate. Not a single one of them is worth voting for and I don't. A council election should be picking the best for the job rather that the resent system of hiring the handicapped.
I believe Killeen citizens should be able to speak or address any topic which is not on the councils agenda. If the council is not prepared to respond, then their answer or comments should be scheduled for the next meeting. The council responds should not take two or more meetings for their feed back. And hopefully their quick respond is not " We are working on it". Citizens want answers to what, who, when why, where and how.
