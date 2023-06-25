Free-speech considerations are at the heart of a potential policy change Killeen City Council members discussed last week.

The policy in question is straightforward: Residents are not allowed to address the council about any topic that is not on that week’s meeting agenda. To do so requires a formal request, but the opportunity to speak on the requested topic is not granted until a future meeting — and even then it is subject to the approval of the city manager.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

0
0
0
0
0

(2) comments

don76550

Noe, you are correct. Unfortunately we have a council that comes to work in a Ringling Brothers truck and who are contemptuous of the electorate. Not a single one of them is worth voting for and I don't. A council election should be picking the best for the job rather that the resent system of hiring the handicapped.

Report Add Reply
Noe Rodriguez

I believe Killeen citizens should be able to speak or address any topic which is not on the councils agenda. If the council is not prepared to respond, then their answer or comments should be scheduled for the next meeting. The council responds should not take two or more meetings for their feed back. And hopefully their quick respond is not " We are working on it". Citizens want answers to what, who, when why, where and how.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.