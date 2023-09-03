Killeen has four local real estate professionals serving on its city council.
With the council having seven members total, those with real estate connections could conceivably control the city’s direction on a variety of issues — should they vote as a block — including the future of Killeen’s growth.
It’s true that the same could be said of any four council members voting as a block.
And certainly, there’s nothing against a real estate broker, developer or other real estate professional serving on the council. If the voters put them in office, they are fully qualified to serve.
However, if they use their real estate connections to serve the interests of the Realtor and developer community, they could risk crossing the line regarding conflicts of interest.
Council members Ramon Alvarez, Michael Boyd, Jessica Gonzalez and Jose Segarra are all licensed real estate agents, though Gonzalez is currently working as a property manager with a local real estate company, and Boyd’s listings are largely in Austin, Georgetown and Round Rock. A fifth council member, Riakos Adams, is involved in the real estate industry, but primarily out of state, though he handles mortgage appraisals locally.
The fact that so many members of the city council make a living in the real estate business should draw attention to their relationship with local builders and developers.
That perceived relationship has been on display lately. Boyd last month made a motion of direction to send proposed amendments to the city’s architectural design standards back to the city staff, so that they could hammer out a compromise plan with developers — who had taken issues with several of the amendments. Alvarez agreed with the idea, and went so far as to suggest that both the city staff and developers could come up with separate plans and the council could choose between them.
The city council also showed its stripes last month, when members agreed to reduce increases to developer subdivision inspection fees by 50% — at the urging of Segarra, a prominent Killeen real estate broker.
And earlier this year, Segarra’s wife was the listing agent for the sale of prominent local developer’s $300,000 home. That fact that Segarra voted on projects proposed by that developer since the home sale transaction should be concerning to the city’s residents.
No doubt, the local development community has pushed back hard against the city’s architectural design standards ordinance and the subsequent amendments. Developers and builders have also balked at the inspection fee increases, even though Killeen’s fees are still below the benchmark average of 15 area cities.
Segarra, in proposing the 50% cut in the amount of the fee increases, cited fairness and the need to phase in any hikes, to ease the burden on the builders and developers.
That’s a valid argument, but only up to a point.
If the development community has been paying fees that were far below the benchmark average, it has been getting a sizable break up until now. The city has been absorbing part of the cost — and by extension, so have the city’s taxpayers. For every year the city has to play catch-up on the fees, the taxpayers remain on the hook.
Certainly, council members with ties to the real estate community can accommodate builders and developers — to some degree — and merely label themselves “pro-business” or “pro-growth.”
But there comes a point where their actions could cross the line.
To avoid any potential conflicts of interest, the members with local real estate ties should recuse themselves whenever an agenda item comes before them that falls into an ethical gray area.
Having real estate professionals, home builders and developers on the Killeen City Council is hardly a new thing.
Realtors have served the city well over the years. Allen Cloud served as both a mayor and councilman, as did Fred Latham and the late Raul Villaronga.
The late Gary Purser Sr., a prominent local developer, served on the city council, as did homebuilder Don Farek. Several other members of the building and development community have held city office over the years, as well.
However, there are two major differences between then and now.
First, many of those earlier council members stepped back from the dais when it came time to vote on an item in which they had a financial interest. Latham was known to recuse himself often while serving in the role of councilman. On the current council, it’s rare to have a council member abstain due to potential conflicts.
Also, even when builders or developers were elected to the council in prior years, it was uncommon to have more than one or two of them on the council at any given time.
The fact that the current council has a majority of its members connected to the real estate community should make residents extra vigilant when it comes to questions of influence.
Residents have a right to know whether any of these council members have received campaign contributions or other favors from local builders and developers.
In her campaign finance report filing from March, Gonzalez reported receiving $2,000 from Lawrence Passariello, a real estate investor who owns several downtown properties. She also reported a donation of $500 from Mohammad Bahrami, who owns the former H-E-B building downtown.
Passariello also made a $1,500 contribution to Adams during his election campaign earlier this year.
Boyd, during his campaign for office in 2022, reported a $1,000 donation from Josh Welch, who formerly worked for a Killeen developer and still does homebuilding business in the city.
Again, there is nothing wrong with taking donations from builders and developers — and indeed, builders and developers are free to donate to any campaign they wish.
The problem comes if the donor considers the contribution an I.O.U. or a bargaining chip to be used at a future date.
Segarra has described members of the development community as lobbyists — and in some respects they are.
They go before the city staff and city council and attempt to get consideration on issues of mutual interest.
Council members have the responsibility to balance their requests against the city’s needs, as well as those of the city’s residents. Whether the developers have donated to their campaigns or promised political support should have no bearing on their ultimate decisions.
And to be fair, none of the council members with real estate ties has done anything to overtly side with the development community at the city’s expense.
But all eyes will be on the council in the coming weeks.
Developers and home builders are certainly within their rights to offer suggestions to city staff and recommend tweaks to the architectural design ordinance that could benefit both the city and homebuilders.
As the city’s design standards come back for council review, it will be interesting — and possibly revealing — to see where council members come down on the final product.
Gonzalez commented last week that she wanted to ensure the development process — from collection of fees to interpretation of the ordinance — works well.
That’s certainly a laudable goal — and one that the entire council would be wise to embrace.
But when it comes to architectural standards, ultimately it must be the city, and not developers, who are calling the shots.
Obviously, the architectural design standards ordinance is just one piece of the community development puzzle, but it is an important one.
The city’s comprehensive plan cited the city’s lack of upscale housing and its lack of connectivity between neighborhoods as issues the city must address.
Part of the effort to boost the city’s housing profile is to implement and enforce higher design standards in the construction of new homes. If the city fails to provide aesthetically pleasing homes with high resale value, buyers will go elsewhere.
Also, local developers’ focus on basic, affordable homes has benefitted first-time homebuyers, but it has come at the expense of housing diversity. In other words, buyers seeking upscale, high-end homes have very few options in Killeen and may have to look in nearby markets, such as Nolanville, Salado or Temple.
Consequently, Killeen’s property tax revenue has taken a hit, as mostly low- to medium-priced homes are on the tax rolls. Over a period of time, the tax revenue produced by these homes is not adequate to fund the programs and services required as the city grows.
In the coming weeks, the council must stand firm on upholding the design standards the city staff recommends, with only minor adjustments by developers.
In short, council members must choose to prioritize long-term sustainability over short-term profit.
And that choice should be clear, no matter what their occupation.
(1) comment
The last City Councils of Harker Heights had 60% of its members fully property tax-exempt, and year after year they increased property taxes to go into excess city financial reserves to offset the revenue gap their own exemption was causing. They literally voted for others' taxes to go up to ensure the loss of tax revenue didn't cause city services to degrade. When will we see this editorial? When will we see the KDH editor call for property tax exempt council members to abstain from tax increase votes that increase taxes on others?
