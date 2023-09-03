Killeen has four local real estate professionals serving on its city council.

With the council having seven members total, those with real estate connections could conceivably control the city’s direction on a variety of issues — should they vote as a block — including the future of Killeen’s growth.

Scot

The last City Councils of Harker Heights had 60% of its members fully property tax-exempt, and year after year they increased property taxes to go into excess city financial reserves to offset the revenue gap their own exemption was causing. They literally voted for others' taxes to go up to ensure the loss of tax revenue didn't cause city services to degrade. When will we see this editorial? When will we see the KDH editor call for property tax exempt council members to abstain from tax increase votes that increase taxes on others?

