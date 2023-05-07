Killeen City Council members Tuesday had an opportunity to send a strong message about the need to enforce standards of civility and decorum.
They sent a decidedly weak one instead.
When Mayor Debbie Nash-King introduced a reprimand of Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson for his behavior at an April 18 meeting — in which he left the dais and confronted an audience member who had just spoken — her request to council members for a motion of direction was met with silence.
For more than 10 seconds after the mayor’s request — which she repeated — council members sat on their hands.
Finally, the frustrated mayor started to ask the city secretary to move on to the next item. But Wilkerson himself offered the motion of direction for his reprimand — for which Nash-King thanked him.
When the mayor subsequently called for a vote on the reprimand motion, all seven council members voted in favor.
But by then, the council’s action was anticlimactic.
Whether it was out of concern for their colleague’s feelings, an unwillingness to break ranks as council members, or a general disagreement with the mayor’s actions, six council members sat silently in response to the mayor’s original request.
It wasn’t as if the mayor hadn’t laid out a convincing case.
She noted that Wilkerson had violated Principle 8 of the City Council’s Standards of Conduct and Section 1-80 of the city’s Governing Standards and Expectations.
And the mayor also alluded to the fact that the resident Wilkerson had confronted, Michael Fornino, was armed, a fact he acknowledged when it was pointed out at the time.
Residents with concealed-carry or open-carry licenses are allowed to bring guns into the council chambers under a 2016 city ordinance.
Council members also had the written statements of three police officers who were present during the April 18 meeting, describing their observations during the altercation. Assistant Chief Alex Gearhart, in a detailed account, portrayed Wilkerson as the aggressor, who had to be restrained as he verbally attacked Fornino.
“Your actions violated the city council standards ... and your behavior was unbecoming of a council member. This could have ended badly for everyone in the chamber,” Nash-King said in her reprimand to the mayor pro tem. “If you ever demonstrate this type of behavior in future council meetings, I will remove you from the dais and you will not return for the remainder of the meeting.”
Yet, with all this information at hand, council members sat quietly after the mayor made her request for a motion of direction.
For his part, Wilkerson has been contrite since the April 18 incident. He apologized to the council and audience members as soon as he returned to the dais that night. He also said the fact that he was triggered so easily made him consider his position on the council.
And in response to questions from the Herald following the April 18 incident, Wilkerson said he accepted responsibility and would accept any punishment the council felt appropriate.
Given that opening, and knowing that the reprimand was listed on the workshop agenda, why did council members shrink back from offering the requested motion?
Why did it fall to Wilkerson — who probably should have recused himself from voting on the issue — to be the one who called for his own reprimand?
Was the council’s inaction prearranged, or was it just a matter of indecisiveness?
Councilman Jose Segarra said he didn’t hear anyone talking about the reprimand in advance. He said that personally speaking, he was just waiting for someone to make the motion.
That’s fine, but in this case, the council waited too long. The mayor was ready to move on to the next agenda item before Wilkerson spoke up belatedly.
Segarra also told the Herald that under standard rules of protocol, it would have been appropriate for Wilkerson to recuse himself, but since he didn’t try to sway the vote in his favor or speak against the mayor’s recommendation, it may not have been necessary.
On the contrary, Wilkerson not only swayed the vote against himself, but made it possible with his motion.
What should not be overlooked in all this is the statement that caused Wilkerson to leave his seat that night.
During comments to the council, Fornino had referenced Wilkerson’s connection to a 2014 shooting at Fort Hood in which Spc. Ivan Lopez killed four people, including himself, and wounded 16 — reportedly because he was denied leave for a family funeral in Puerto Rico.
When Wilkerson pressed Fornino about what he meant by his remark, Fornino said, as he was leaving the podium, “You pushed him over the edge,” referring to the gunman.
Wilkerson, who later acknowledged that he was Lopez’s company commander at the time, charged up the aisle and confronted Fornino, telling him that he couldn’t talk about his military career.
The Army report on the shooting backed up Wilkerson’s account that he had hand-carried Lopez’s leave paperwork to the battalion commander’s office. Wilkerson told the Herald that neither he nor the battalion commander had denied Lopez’s leave. However, a few weeks earlier, Lopez’s leave had been denied at his previous duty station because of a problem with a control number.
Nevertheless, Fornino’s inappropriate comment was the tipping point for Wilkerson, who berated Fornino — himself a combat veteran — calling him “a liar” and “a coward.”
Was Wilkerson’s anger understandable? Certainly.
Were his actions in response to Fornino’s comments excusable? Absolutely not.
Meanwhile, the fallout from that April 18 meeting continues.
As a result of the perceived threat of potential violence, Mayor Nash-King added a discussion item to last week’s agenda about whether to continue to allow handguns in council chambers.
While neither Fornino nor city police officers displayed their weapons during the April 18 confrontation, the escalating situation was cause for concern for many people, including the mayor.
A parade of Second Amendment rights supporters went to the podium Tuesday to urge the council to keep the current ordinance in place — with one speaker noting that most mass shootings have taken place in gun-free zones, including a few during city council meetings.
Council members were split on whether to keep the city’s gun ordinance, with some, including Michael Boyd, expressing serious concerns about the current law, in the aftermath of the April 18 incident.
Wilkerson, who acknowledged that his actions were the reason the gun issue was on Tuesday’s agenda, came out against banning firearms in council chambers.
In the end, the council voted 4-3 against further consideration of the ordinance. Still, it was a conversation worth having, and it’s not over yet.
That said, if it had been up to Segarra, the discussion never would have happened.
As soon as the item was introduced, Segarra made a motion to have it removed from the agenda. Fortunately, before his motion came to a vote, council members started weighing in with their feelings on the subject.
It’s imperative that the council continues to have important discussions on such issues as city handgun policies and council member decorum, among others.
Ignoring issues — or simply choosing not to act on them — will not make them go away.
Certainly, Killeen residents have a right to expect their elected representatives to govern responsibly and comport themselves with civility and restraint.
That’s not a terribly high bar — but far too often it seems difficult to reach.
