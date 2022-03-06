The Killeen City Council started accepting applications for a new council member Friday — but it’s fair to suggest the process seems a bit rushed.
The application process has opened because of an “anticipated vacancy,” as the city put it in a news release Thursday.
That vacancy is almost certain to occur in District 2, because the current holder of the District 2 seat, Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King, is seeking the mayor’s seat in the May 7 municipal election.
The city charter requires candidates who are seeking an office other than the one they hold to step down 40 days before the election — which would be March 28, in this case.
However, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra — who is ineligible to seek reelection because he has served the maximum number of consecutive terms allowed under the charter — is running for a seat on the City Council, so he would have to step down early as well, as he’s also seeking “another office.”
Segarra has already said he would step down before the 40-day window, which would enable Nash-King to move up to the mayor’s post — while also making it unnecessary for her to step down early.
It’s complicated, but the upshot is, the council is going to need a new District 2 council member once the mayor departs.
The process for selecting a new member is already underway, with the application period open through March 18.
As the open position will be a district seat, applicants must live in that district in order to apply. Other stipulations include being a U.S. citizen of at least 18 years of age and not having been convicted of a felony. As for residency requirements, applicants must have lived in Texas for the previous 12 months and in District 2 for the previous six months. Applicants also must be registered voters to qualify.
The mayor and City Council plan to interview the candidates on March 29, according to the city news release.
Since March 29 is the day after the deadline for Segarra to step down, Nash-King would be the person in the mayor’s post for the interview process, along with the six remaining council members.
The candidate selected will serve the remainder of Nash-King’s term, which ends in May 2023.
Even though this is a perfectly legitimate method for selecting a council member’s replacement, it does raise a few questions.
First, since four of the six people doing the interviewing are running for election in a few weeks, it casts the selection process in a particularly partisan light. Already, council members are reportedly jockeying to advance their personal choices for the position, though no names have been floated publicly.
It’s also interesting to note that depending on the May 7 election outcome, some of the people involved in choosing a new District 2 representative may not be around to work with the new member in a few weeks.
Perhaps most importantly, the city charter states that the council can appoint someone to serve “up to a year” of the unexpired term. Since it’s more than a year until May 2023, would the candidate selected have to wait until this May to take office, in order to meet the charter’s time frame?
A question regarding this issue was posed to the city Friday, but no response was provided.
Ultimately, the best course of action might have been to postpone the selection process until after the May 7 election.
That way, the council members doing the interviewing and selection would be the same ones who would be working with the new member for the coming year. It would also take any potential election campaign politics out of the decision-making process.
Several previous council vacancies have been filled by appointment as well, though not all occurred in the run-up to an election.
Last year, the council was faced with finding a new District 3 council member, following the untimely death of three-term Councilman Jim Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick died Jan. 5 after a battle with COVID-19, and the council subsequently selected former Councilman Terry Clark to fill the seat on Feb. 22.
Clark served the three months remaining on Kilpatrick’s term, then stepped down.
In June 2016, the council selected another former councilman, Dick Young, to fill a seat that had been vacant since March of that year.
In a bit of ironic foreshadowing, the seat Young filled was District 2, and the person who stepped down from the seat was Segarra, who had to leave his three-term council seat in order to run for mayor.
However, in 2016, the council opted to leave the District 2 seat vacant until after the election — an election in which Segarra was voted into his first term as mayor, a post he must now vacate to meet the charter’s requirements.
To remove the appearance of election-season politicking, the council should postpone the selection process for a new council member for a few weeks.
Surely, the council can navigate the next eight weeks with six members, and accomplish all the work that needs to be done.
Further, the council doesn’t need the distraction of dealing with a new personality on the council right before an election.
Council members also don’t need the additional stress of bringing a new member up to speed on council issues and meeting protocols right now.
Let the newly elected at-large council members, the newly elected mayor and the remaining district members make the selection of a new member after Killeen’s voters have had their say.
In the meantime, the city should expand the application period, which would allow more potential council members the opportunity to throw their names in the hat for consideration.
The selection of a new council member is a big responsibility that should be exercised carefully, deliberately and with extensive discussion.
There is no reason to rush the process — especially if the council wants to get it right.
On that point, most Killeen residents would no doubt agree.
