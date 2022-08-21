The Killeen City Council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on awarding more than a quarter of a million dollars in grant funding to help a handful of local nonprofit groups fund cultural events.
It’s a process that takes place annually and a laudable undertaking, but it raises some serious issues.
One is that the city requires very little in the way of documentation as to how the money is spent.
Moreover, even though the city is doling out large amounts to each organization — up to $92,000 in one case — the groups receiving the money are still charging admission to the events the city is subsidizing.
The money being used to fund the grants is coming from two sources. The largest amount, $230,000 is coming from the city’s hotel occupancy tax, or HOT, revenue. The remaining $29,668 is unspent federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act from the current fiscal year.
The seven organizations up for the grant funding submitted applications to the Killeen Arts Commission earlier this year, and the commission evaluated the applications, using a list of criteria ranging from cultural value to potential to bring in tourism from outside the community.
One problem with the evaluation process, however, is that the list of criteria is more or less a checklist, filled out on ballots by commission members.
City staffers subsequently weight the commission’s ballots to determine funding, but there doesn’t seem to be a formula in place to assess how many patrons an event is likely to draw or how much money it is likely to generate for the city.
In that respect, the process is subjective, which makes the grant amount recommendations subjective as well.
Also, Texas law states that municipalities may use HOT money “only to directly promote tourism and the convention/hotel industry,” according to the state comptroller’s website. “This means the proceeds should be spent on projects or events that result in visitors or attendees staying overnight in the community, generating more hotel occupancy tax.”
Applicants for the Killeen Arts Commission funding must demonstrate that one person stays at a Killeen hotel for every $3,000 the nonprofit receives. In other words, a group receiving $21,000 would need to show that its event generated three hotel stays in the city.
That may be difficult to accomplish, without requiring dated hotel receipts from event-goers.
In addition, many of the groups receiving arts funding sponsor single-day, come-and-go events. They may hard pressed to show that event patrons stayed overnight in a Killeen hotel in connection with the event. And is the Arts Commission demanding to see proof that the hotel requirement is being fulfilled before approving funding for each nonprofit?
The commission’s guidelines require grant recipients to file a “report” on an event before funding is disbursed, but it offers no specifics on what the report must include or how detailed it must be.
As a result, recipients are under no obligation to provide exact cost figures — which leaves open the possibility of inflated estimates and overstated costs.
Moving forward, the city must demand more from the organizations it funds.
Nonprofits that receive Arts Commission funding should be restricted as to how much they can charge for admission to their events, as well as how much they can charge participating vendors — since the city is offsetting the cost of putting on each event. Keeping admission costs low or even free would serve to increase attendance by the community’s residents, promote tourism and increase exposure for the nonprofits and the city alike.
Grant recipients should be required to provide the city with an itemized list of expenditures whenever an event is put on. This would include everything from travel reimbursement and lodging for entertainers or speakers to the cost of food, gift bags and promotional expenses.
If commission members had the opportunity to review a detailed budget for each event, they could more accurately assess the amount of funding needed by the event’s organizers — and to better evaluate future requests.
More importantly, the city should put an end to potential conflicts of interest by barring individuals from serving on the Arts Commission if they are members of groups seeking HOT funding.
At present, both the arts commission’s chair and vice chair represent nonprofits that stand to receive city funding Tuesday — with the vice chair’s group potentially getting the largest amount of any group. Such an arrangement appears both unethical and lacking in transparency.
None of this is to say that the Arts Commission doesn’t perform a valuable service by encouraging and facilitating cultural events in a city that should value and promote its diversity.
But the commission can and should improve its efficiency and level of transparency — while also demanding a higher standard of accountability from organizations that receive grant funding from the city.
Late last week the Herald requested copies of the nonprofits’ event reports to the Arts Commission, as well as any other documentation provided by these groups seeking city money.
The city declined to provide it, instead asking the newspaper to file an Open Records Request.
The effect of this move is to delay the Herald’s receipt of the information — if indeed the city is in possession of it — until after the council’s Tuesday vote on awarding the grant funding.
Let’s not forget that this is taxpayers’ money that is being doled out.
Without a complete accounting of the paperwork required to qualify for funding, City Council members will be making a less than fully informed decision on the spending of city money — and that is not acceptable.
Until council members can get all their questions answered regarding reporting requirements and how the funding was determined for each applicant, a vote on the Arts Commission funding should be postponed.
Killeen residents have a right to expect their city’s money is spent wisely and well.
That should be the case whether we’re talking about multimillion-dollar road projects, the hiring of administrators who earn six-figure salaries or the disbursement of a few thousand dollars to a local nonprofit group.
Even the most minor expenditure — executed wisely — is an opportunity for the City Council to earn and keep the public’s trust.
Let’s take the time and get this right.
(1) comment
18 months after massive street damage from a winter storm, the damage has not been repaired. So now our Ringling brothers city council wants to completely waste money that could go to street repair and maintenance. What is wrong with these clowns?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.