Once again, members of the Killeen City Council are trying to change the city’s governing framework.
And as Tuesday’s council meeting vividly illustrated, it can be a painful process.
The latest dust-up centered on the procedure for appointing council members to the city’s 29 boards and commissions — a right assigned to the mayor, as spelled out in the city’s Governing Standards and Expectations.
But Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, who has served on the council since November 2020, sees that setup as being in conflict with the city charter. As he interprets that document, the mayor should have no administrative authority over the council, but deciding which council members serve on each committee is an exercise of such authority.
Mayor Debbie Nash-King sees things a bit differently.
Amid a testy debate over the issue of appointments Tuesday, she mentioned that during Jose Segarra’s tenure as mayor, which ended in late March, there had never been any issue over the appointments. But now that she was in the post, there was pushback — and she wanted to know why.
Nash-King went so far as to suggest that the different response is gender-based, and she also stated that the differential treatment is a matter of fairness.
In the end, the council’s consideration of the board appointments was pushed off until this week’s meeting.
During a subsequent discussion of the Governing Standards and Expectations, Wilkerson put forward a three-part procedure for selecting council members for boards and commissions — and the proposal effectively eliminated the mayor’s input.
Under Wilkerson’s plan, the mayor receives the first committee assignments, then assignments go down the line based on current tenure — meaning how long a council member has served in his or her role without a break.
Nash-King objected to the plan, saying that she had remained fair in her appointments, acknowledging the council members’ prioritized preferences of boards and committees.
However, Wilkerson’s proposal moved forward by a vote of 4-1, with the council scheduled to vote on the changes this week. Councilwoman Nina Cobb cast the lone dissenting vote. Councilman Ramon Alvarez was absent Tuesday, and Councilman Jose Segarra left shortly before the vote.
Taken alone, Wilkerson’s plan might seem like a minor maneuver designed to give council members more control over their roles.
However, the revised appointment procedures appear to be just the latest effort to change the dynamic between the council, city manager and mayor — with an eye toward giving the council the upper hand.
In 2021, the council considered two proposals to the city’s governing standards that would have reduced the mayor’s input during meetings. One change would have barred the mayor from attempting to influence a vote during discussion of an item; another would have kept the mayor from speaking on a matter after the vote.
The item containing those proposals was defeated by a 5-2 council vote.
Last fall, the council debated potential changes to the city charter, one of which would have given the city council the authority to direct the city manager to appoint or terminate a department head. In early January, the council nixed the potential change by a 4-3 vote, with Wilkerson, Mellisa Brown and Rick Williams in opposition.
Another proposed change was an amendment removing the city manager’s ability to demand written charges and a public hearing if terminated six months after employment. Voters approved that amendment in the May 7 election.
But with the city limited to conducting charter elections every two years, some council members have moved to make changes through revising the Governing Standards and Expectations.
Among the changes endorsed last week is a proposal to increase in the number of allowable sponsored meetings by council members — such as town halls — from one to three per year. Also moved forward was a proposal to increase the list of locations for sponsored meetings.
While these proposed changes would serve to increase public engagement with council members and the mayor, they would also tie up city facilities more often during the year. Not only that, department heads are often required to attend these sponsored meetings, and a threefold increase in the number of meetings could cause a significant drain on staffers’ time.
Certainly, Killeen’s voters elect their representatives to carry out the city’s business as they see fit.
However, it could be argued that council members have placed too much emphasis on procedures and politics — at the expense of dealing with real problems.
At Tuesday’s marathon meeting — which lasted nearly 6½ hours — the council spent more than 2 hours bogged down in often-contentious debate on board appointments and related revisions to the Governing Standards and Expectations.
Unfortunately, it was pretty much par for the course.
Last year, the council devoted countless hours over a period of three months — including a weekend workshop session — to discuss a potential ethics ordinance for the city. Yet, when it came time to approve the ordinance, council members rejected it by a 6-1 vote, negating the time and work invested.
The council also spent significant amounts of time to reviewing the city charter last fall — even as the city was facing the twin challenges of COVID-19 recovery and damaged roads following Winter Storm Uri.
The council held more than a dozen meetings and public hearings on the charter review, initially deciding on 22 proposed amendments that could go forward for a public vote.
However, when the council finally set the ballot in early February, only 14 items remained, including a pay raise for the mayor and council members, several state-mandated changes and a few language revisions. The only other significant amendment was one that requires council members and the mayor to step down immediately if they file for another office — rather than 40 days before the election. Voters signed off on the change in May, as they did the pay raise.
Certainly, changes to the governing process are necessary to avoid ambiguity and conflicts, as well to adjust to issues in the community.
However, reworking city laws and processes just because it’s possible to do so is not always in the best interest of the elected officials or the residents they serve.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board appointments will be up for a vote once again, as will the changes to the governing standards.
In the interest of meeting the mayor halfway and acknowledging her efforts on their behalf, it would be a positive move for council members to accept the revised list of board appointments, while also making the changes to the appointment process — which they could implement starting next year.
But if this council holds true to form, it’s likely that members will reject the mayor’s appointments, so they can make their own, using the new guidelines.
That’s certainly a waste of time and effort.
Our community is best served when its council and mayor work together — and this can be one of those times. That is especially true, given the number of major challenges our elected representatives could — and should — be addressing right now.
Killeen’s council needs to step back, and then step up.
It’s what the city’s residents expect and deserve.
(1) comment
How typical of people like Nash-King. If you disagree with me its because I am a woman. Or perhaps you are a racist. How about the idea that people disagree with you because you are wrong.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.