Killeen residents shouldn’t look for a new city hall to be built anytime soon.
City Council members were already wavering about moving forward with an architectural design concept before last week, but a Monday night candidate forum sponsored by the Herald may have decided the issue — at least for now.
During the forum, the three challengers in the upcoming Killeen City Council election threw cold water on the proposal when asked by a Herald forum moderator if they support a bond that raises property taxes to build a new city hall.
None of the challengers saw a need to tackle the project right now, and all said the issue should be taken to the voters.
When it came time for the incumbents to answer the question, they seemed to back away from the city hall proposal as well, calling for investigating the issue, exercising due diligence and considering the project again in the future.
That hesitancy continued at Tuesday’s council meeting, where council members pulled the item that called for paying $108,000 to an architect to develop a concept plan from the consent agenda and proceeded to debate the issue for about an hour.
In the end, the council voted to table the item and discuss it further at an April 4 workshop.
But kicking the can down the road by a month puts the city in a severe time crunch, if the city hall project is to be part of a possible bond package for a November election.
Even if the council were to go ahead and reach a consensus to proceed with the concept plan, it would still have to go to a formal vote at a subsequent council meeting, possibly April 11.
The architect would then have to do substantial research, crunch numbers, view potential sites for the building, meet with city staff to determine needs and come up with a workable concept design for the facility.
Once that initial concept design is presented to the council, it may require adjustments and modifications — which would push the final proposal back even further.
After the final proposal goes back to the council, the city would have to sign off on the plan and determine whether to go ahead with a bond vote in the fall — with the deadline to call a bond election looming in August.
The estimated cost currently being cited for a new city hall is $66 million. However, after an architect assesses the city’s needs and evaluates all the various factors involved in such a project, the cost may well be higher.
That’s why it’s so important to have a professional architect develop the concept plan in the first place. Without one, the council would not have an informed idea of the scope of the project, what the facility would look like and what the price tag would be — and most importantly, how much of an impact it would have on the city’s tax rate.
Without a professional design concept, the city would have nothing concrete to offer voters when it came time to proposing a bond election.
It’s hard to sell prospective car buyers a new vehicle if you can’t even show them a professional brochure about the vehicle’s specifications, features and amenities. Without an architect’s city hall concept design, voters would have little reason to pledge their tax dollars to such an expensive project.
Yet, there are some council members who advocated for the city to conduct its own needs assessment, using city staff. One council member called for touring city halls in the area, to get an idea of what Killeen could incorporate into its own plans.
An exasperated City Manager Kent Cagle noted the city doesn’t have anyone on staff qualified to do this kind of work, and that not hiring a professional architect for the design plan would be like giving city staffers crayons and a piece of paper.
Councilman Ramon Alvarez correctly noted that the city has hired engineers and architects to provide preliminary cost estimates in the past, and this is no different.
However, several council members have equated the $108,000 payment for a concept plan with a commitment to move ahead with the project — and that is not the case.
Cagle was quick to remind the council that the concept plan is not the same as the final architectural design plans, which he noted would cost seven figures. Instead, it is intended to let the city know what kind of facility could be built and how much it would cost.
For lawmakers who intend to put a project up for a public vote, that’s just doing your homework.
Judging from the council members’ response at Monday’s forum and their hesitancy at Tuesday’s council meeting, it’s apparent that most of them don’t have an interest in moving forward on a new city hall right now.
If that’s the case, fine. But don’t posture and pontificate about due diligence if you have no intention of following through with a bond issue in the fall. Don’t waste the city manager’s time, don’t waste the city staff’s time, and don’t waste the public’s time.
It’s highly likely that the council will be no closer to an agreement with the architect next month than it was last week. It’s doubtful that another workshop will produce much in the way of a consensus to move forward.
Given the tight timeline that would have to be met to get a city hall project on a November bond issue, it would be better to just drop the issue for now and consider it at a future date.
If council members are not fully committed to the city hall project, how can they expect the city’s voters to endorse it at the polls seven months from now?
Council members can always go back to the drawing board later on — with or without crayons.
