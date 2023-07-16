More than a month after the Killeen City Council tabled a vote on appointing a new council member, that vote may finally happen this week.
Or maybe it won’t.
A special city council meeting has been scheduled for Tuesday, at which time members are scheduled to “discuss candidates and consider a resolution appointing a Councilmember to fill the unexpired term of the Councilmember at-large vacancy."
The seat being referenced was formerly held by Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson, who resigned suddenly on May 15.
No doubt, that wording on the council agenda item is intentionally broad. Using the phrase “discuss candidates” allows the council to discuss any candidates — not only who have already applied for the seat — as 16 people did prior to the last scheduled vote.
Also, mentioning consideration of a “potential resolution” does not obligate the council to approve an appointment during Tuesday’s meeting.
It’s entirely possible that the council will discuss candidates and be unable to move forward with a resolution to appoint someone. That’s especially true if Mayor Debbie Nash-King pushes for a candidate with majority support, as she mentioned last month when the first vote was tabled.
Even more likely is the possibility that the council and mayor will have their discussion in closed session, which would shield their deliberations from the public. Under that scenario, no one would know who the council’s choice is — or even if members have one — until after the council returns to the dais.
In any case, the selection process is likely to be done in secret — and that’s unfortunate.
The big question is whether the monthlong delay in discussing the council vacancy will produce a different outcome.
Early on, the council wasted little time in setting in motion the process to replace Wilkerson — announcing a weeklong application period from June 1 to June 8, and setting up interviews with the 18 applicants for the following Monday.
The council appeared to have a consensus choice ready to take the seat, as applicant Christina King was called by the city on June 13 and told to be at the council meeting later that day. She was even sent a copy of the oath of office.
But somewhere between the city’s early afternoon call to King and the council meeting that evening, things changed.
King received a call from Nash-King around 3 p.m. asking her not to come, with the mayor telling King she had some concerns.
Then, just after the council meeting began, Nash-King asked the council to pull the appointment from the meeting agenda. The move surprised a few of the council members, including Michael Boyd, who asked the mayor the reason for her request. She explained that she wanted to reconsider the applicants and reach a majority vote.
Now, more than a month after the item was tabled, the selection of a new council member remains in limbo — as do the applicants for the position.
Of the 16 residents who applied, 14 showed up for 15-minute closed-door interviews with the council and mayor on June 12, the day before the council meeting. Council members reportedly narrowed their choices to two applicants and took an informal consensus vote before adjourning.
However, it appears the council’s choice was less than unanimous, possibly putting the mayor in the position of casting the tie-breaking vote at the June 13 council meeting. That may have been one of the reasons why she opted to push back a decision on an appointment.
And to be fair, the mayor’s concerns are legitimate.
The person chosen for the at-large council seat will represent, and be accountable to, all residents in the city. Given that fact, it is unreasonable to put that choice in the hands of a single elected official — in this case the mayor.
Heading into Tuesday’s special meeting, it’s somewhat uncertain where things stand.
Are the two apparent finalists for the position still considered the finalists, or will the council reopen consideration of all 14 residents who showed up for interviews last month?
It’s also worth asking whether all 14 are still interested in the position. According to two applicants who spoke to the Herald, they received rejection letters from the city the following day. After being rejected once, will these applicants want to put themselves through the aggravation a second time?
Of course, the council may opt to open the application process back up. That would give council members more choices to consider, but would it be fair to the original group of applicants?
Finally, how is any of this fair to Christina King, who was all set to come down to City Hall and be sworn in, only to be put on hold for a month?
No doubt, King’s job as a real estate professional may be playing a part in the delayed vote.
King is also the daughter of two major players on the Killeen real estate scene — Gary Purser Jr. and JoAnn Purser, a connection not overlooked by many in the community.
The weekend after the council tabled the appointment vote, a group calling itself the Take Back Our City Committee placed an ad in the Herald urging Killeen council members not to put any more developers on the council — citing the fact that three developers and /or Realtors already held council seats.
Perhaps the best course of action for council members would be to re-interview who they consider to be the top tier of the previous applicants — but this time do it in public and allow residents to ask a few of the questions.
While meeting privately last month may have shielded the applicants from public scrutiny, the ability to discuss subjects clearly and concisely in front of an audience should be considered one of the key qualifications for holding a position on the council.
Residents, too, have a right to know how their prospective city representative would comport themselves on the council dais.
Fielding questions from residents on issues of public interest would provide a good indicator.
If the council does choose to repeat the interview process, applicants should be asked more probing questions — including topics such as financial aptitude, familiarity with city issues and meeting protocols.
If none of the applicants answer the council’s questions to their satisfaction, it is not just council members’ right but their responsibility to further postpone the appointment.
It’s crucial that council members choose someone who will be responsive to residents’ needs, be willing to the do the hard work necessary to govern the city and have the aptitude to make informed, unbiased decisions.
Better yet, call for an election and let residents file for the office, although the city charter specifies that an appointment should be the method of filling a vacancy.
Whatever the council chooses to do, members should resist the urge to act too quickly.
This decision is too important to rush — even the second time around.
