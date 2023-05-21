The abrupt resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Ken Wilkerson from the Killeen City Council last week came as a surprise to many of the city’s residents.

But it shouldn’t have come as a surprise to his colleagues on the council dais.

dmiller@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7543

Michael Fornino

3. Challenge to the Killeen City Council: Our next hires for City Manager / Assistant City Manager - can we NOT hire people who were FIRED WITH CAUSE from their last jobs? To remind...Cagle FIRED from Leander - with cause. Singh was fired from Hutto - with cause - and was "proud to have been fired".

Michael Fornino

2. Cagle has a long history of feeling he answers to no one. Refer to the Austin Statesman article about him being FIRED - WITH CAUSE from the City of Leander. When then Mayor Troy Hill told Cagle that he would fire him...Cagle's response? "You can't do that." Really? The City Manager serves at the pleasure of the Council, NOT the other way around. What was Cagle's response to being fired? He turns around and sues Leander for $349K and wins on a small technicality. They probably saved money by paying that out in the long run. Is THIS why the Killeen City Council is afraid of Cagle?

Here's a SOLUTION: From here on out, City Manager and Assistant City Manager be placed on a firm contract basis. At the very least, if we get someone that just ain't the right fit after a while, we can simply "sunset" them and not have to worry about petty lawsuits because feelings were hurt. If outright firing would seem problematic, simply let the contract expire and don't renew. It will also give Council a firm timeline to figure out a replacement. Cagle needs to go. He has done enough damage to Killeen. Oh...as a funny final thought - check his LinkedIn page about how he is big on "people and customer service".

Michael Fornino

1. What we have here is the unprofessional and aloof attitude of the City Manager, KENT CAGLE and ineptitude of the City Council as a whole laid bare. In an official email correspondence, I directly asked the "transparent and full time"..."mayor" about all of this. To paraphrase, her response was to ask everyone else. To begin with, why was the resignation submitted to Cagle, and NOT to the Mayor? Does the Council now answer solely to Cagle? Wilkerson is not / was not a cit employee. So why send it to him? Upon receipt, why did Cagle not simply treat it like a misrouted / addressed item and forward it to the Mayor? Why did HE try to convince Wilkerson not to resign? Who put Cagle in charge of anyone on the Council? Then...the Mayor is more upset at the situation being "leaked"...than addressing the obvious elephant in the room?

Noe Rodriguez

Yes, I believe it would have been professional and courtesy on his behalf, to let the council know. Now if important decisions have to be made during his weeks of notice, will he be allowed to vote? In a case where his decision is going to effect the community either for good or bad. Will the council allow him to vote? If not then, why pay for a seat that is just being occupied? Then again why allow too many council members off at the same time?

Michael Fornino

No "weeks of notice". His resignation was with immediate effect. He's gone. Seat vacant.

