Killeen council members are scheduled to vote this week on the naming of two concourses at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.
The individuals for whom the concourses are proposed to be named — former Mayor Timothy L. Hancock and the late Gen. Robert M. Shoemaker — are both deserving of the honor.
But the council shouldn’t vote to approve the resolution — at least, not right now.
There are several reasons to delay action on the issue.
First, there is the issue of public input, or lack thereof. In both cases, the proposal to name the concourses was put forward by City Council members, with no public discussion of the matter.
At Tuesday’s workshop meeting, former Councilwoman Mellisa Brown complained about the lack of feedback from the public on the Hancock concourse. She suggested other options would be appropriate, such as naming a concourse for the late Elizabeth Laird — also known as the “Hug Lady” — who gave hugs to thousands of soldiers at the airport as they deployed and returned from Iraq and Afghanistan between 2003 and her death in 2015. A room is already named for her on the military side of the joint-use airport.
A second reason for delaying action on the concourse naming is a lack of a city policy governing such initiatives.
This was a concern brought up by Councilman Jose Segarra, who wanted to establish some naming protocols before proceeding on the concourse item.
However, Mayor Debbie Nash-King noted that no such policy was in place for the last two facilities to be named in Killeen — the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center and the Raul Villaronga Municipal Court. Nash-King argued that the lack of a city policy was no reason to back away from the current proposals.
When the council took up a motion of direction to advance the naming proposals, Nash-King broke a 2-2 tie with her vote to move the initiative forward to this week’s meeting.
According to Austin attorney Bill Aleshire, who specializes in issues relating to the Texas Open Meetings Act, the council’s action violated the law. The reason, he said, is that the agenda item mentioned only the naming of a concourse for Hancock. Any council discussion on naming the other concourse was a violation, since it was technically not on the agenda.
Aleshire contends that since the council’s action was not allowable under the Open Meetings Act, the city should put the item, revised to include both concourses, back on a workshop agenda for discussion before any votes are taken.
Apparently, that’s not going to happen.
Killeen’s mayor, city manager and city attorney have been adamant that last week’s agenda item was properly addressed and discussed.
So on Tuesday, the council is likely to vote on and approve both naming proposals during the council’s regular meeting.
While all this is going on, the city is conducting an online survey on the issue, asking residents if they agree with the proposal to name a concourse after Shoemaker. It also asks residents to write in their own suggestions.
What are residents to make of this? The survey is scheduled to continue through Nov. 13 — five days after a council vote on the naming initiative could make any survey results moot.
Apparently, city officials are going to cross that bridge when they come to it. For now, the survey is still posted.
But honestly, how are residents supposed to feel if they take the time to take part in the city’s survey, but the council decides to go ahead and name the two concourses without their input?
As it was, the decision to create a public survey seemed rushed, coming after the council’s first discussion on the concourse naming plan — at which time Councilwoman Jessica Gonzalez suggested polling the city’s residents. But then, just a day after the survey went live on Monday, the council moved to take the naming proposal to a final vote, effectively ignoring the survey already in place.
What will happen to the data collected in the online survey if the city approves the naming plan this week? Will the suggestions be considered for future naming opportunities? Will the information be archived in a data base? Or will the survey results just be tossed aside as being no longer necessary?
It’s hard to imagine that the suggestions offered in the current survey will have much value once the concourse naming decisions have been made.
So, the big question would seem to be, what’s the rush?
The regional airport has been open since 2004, and the concourses have been unnamed in its 18 years of operation.
Considering that three council members were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, sending the naming resolution forward with just a 3-2 vote gave the appearance that some council members — and the mayor — just want to settle this matter quickly and move on.
And though some might argue that the city has already spent too much time on the concourse issue, Tuesday’s discussion fell short of a thorough, meaningful debate.
What’s the downside of waiting?
Three head-scratching takeaways emerged from Tuesday’s council action: The city doesn’t need a policy to name something after someone, though it might be preferable. Public input is important — until it isn’t. And it’s not necessary to strictly follow meeting protocols when discussing agenda items.
Is this really the message the city’s governing body wants to project to its residents?
And if the council eventually does decide to develop and adopt a policy for naming protocols and procedures, will it have the public component that has been largely lacking from the current discussion?
While a naming policy would be useful from a consistency standpoint, it also would have the potential to alienate those whose naming suggestions fall short of the city’s criteria.
Another potential problem could arise if some of the city’s already-named facilities don’t meet all the criteria set forth in a new naming policy. Even if these facilities are grandfathered in, as they no doubt would be, the ability to measure previous actions by the new policy could spur hurt feelings and resentment.
Nevertheless, a standardized policy is long overdue — and the city would be wise to work toward developing one.
In the meantime, the council should put a hold on its decision to name the airport concourses. The public deserves to be heard on the issue — both via the ongoing survey and in person at a public hearing, if one is warranted.
Only then, once all the information has been analyzed and discussed, should the council move forward on a concourse naming plan.
The city has dozens of facilities and properties that have the potential to bear the names of Killeen’s most deserving residents — past and present.
It just makes sense that the naming of public facilities should include participation by those who pay taxes to keep them up and running — the city’s residents.
That goes for the airport terminal’s concourses, as well.
Without the public’s input on the subject, this is one council action that should not be cleared for takeoff.
