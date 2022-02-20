Discussing a personnel matter can sometimes be a tricky enterprise, but the Killeen City Council’s handling of such a discussion item Tuesday was both bewildering and unsettling.
The agenda item — the last one listed for Tuesday’s workshop — was extremely vague, to start with. It called for discussion of personnel matters pertaining to the city manager, assistant city manager and the executive director of recreation services.
Councilwoman Mellisa Brown, who requested the item be placed on the agenda, wanted the discussion to be held in closed session “to protect citizens,” as she put it.
The three administrators who were to be the subject of discussion — City Manager Kent Cagle, Assistant City Manager Danielle Singh and Executive Director of Recreation Services Joe Brown — asked that the meeting be public.
What followed was a series of assertions about the legal basis for an open or closed meeting, as well as continued questioning of Mellisa Brown as to the exact reason for the discussion.
When all was said and done, more than 30 minutes later, the council reached a consensus to table the discussion, and in the meantime directed Mellisa Brown to meet with Cagle to discuss her concerns.
This may seem like a reasonable conclusion — until you take a closer look at the dynamics that were at play Tuesday.
First of all, it was disingenuous of Mayor Jose Segarra to continually note, and even joke, that no one except Mellisa Brown knew what the discussion item was about.
Despite their assertions to the contrary, virtually every council member — as well as Cagle and Segarra — had to know what this item involved.
The issue in question dates back to 2019, when a Killeen senior, Debbie Bundy, alleged that the head of the Senior Advisory Board, Patsy Bracey, mistreated seniors at the city’s senior center. Bundy claimed she had a petition with more than 100 signatures from seniors who wanted Bracey removed from the board.
Bundy said that when she told Recreation Director Joe Brown about her plan to present the petition to the City Council, Brown told her he would take care of the issue.
However, Brown’s mediation of a subsequent meeting between Bracey and Bundy failed to bring about a resolution — at least to hear Bundy tell it.
The City Council then got involved, appointing two council members — Jessica Gonzales and Mayor Pro Tem Debbie Nash-King —to serve on a committee that would investigate the situation.
That investigation is still ongoing, with the city unwilling to share its findings to date, or to give an estimated date for its conclusion.
Recently, Bundy contacted the Herald to report the issue had not been taken care of — and had, in fact, gotten worse.
In the last month, the Herald has published two lengthy Sunday articles on the controversy, with both Bundy and Bracey coming to the Herald’s offices to share their sides of the story.
So, when an item to discuss the three administrators mentioned above is placed on the agenda — with four council members besides Mellisa Brown endorsing the motion to do so — it’s a bit of a reach to say that no one knows what it’s all about.
As Cagle and Singh are both Joe Brown’s bosses, it would seem that Mellisa Brown was looking for answers as to why the situation with the senior advisory board hadn’t been addressed at the department head level. She likely wanted to keep the meeting closed so the details, as well as any blunt criticism, would be kept out of the public eye.
However, Brown got nothing but pushback for her efforts Tuesday.
Segarra accused her of trying to “hijack the meeting.”
Nash-King said that Brown was ignoring the fact that an investigation was going on, and she should wait for the results of the investigation.
The question is, how long should Mellisa Brown — or the city’s seniors, for that matter — wait to have this issue resolved?
And a second, important question, is what is Joe Brown’s responsibility in resolving this ongoing problem with the senior center, which he oversees?
No doubt, Brown has his supporters, and many of them were in attendance Tuesday. Some even went to the microphone during the Citizens Comments section to voice their support for the recreation director. Apparently they had some idea of what the discussion item was about
Certainly, the mayor had some valid points in differing with Mellisa Brown’s approach.
First, the city manager is the person who deals with city personnel, so he would be the person to handle any issues regarding department heads — not the council.
Second, the City Council doesn’t have the authority to investigate as a body; that’s why a committee was appointed to look into the senior center issue.
Third, it was difficult to have a substantive discussion among council members without having the issue spelled out.
And whereas Mellisa Brown was no doubt trying to be careful not to say too much in public, she should have given the council more to go on. Even a generic description of the senior advisory board conflict would have been helpful.
Only when it appeared she was about to be shut down did Brown start providing background on the problem, offering dates and bringing up the petition issue.
What is particularly troubling, however, is the council’s motion of direction that Ms. Brown take her concerns to the city manager — and that he would make the determination as to whether the issue is brought back before the council.
If Cagle believes that nothing more needs to be done, that will be the end of it — unless the council committee’s investigation produces findings that call for action.
What is truly unfortunate about this entire episode is that the lack of a timely resolution has not only served to marginalize a portion of the city’s senior community, but it has also threatened to tarnish the upcoming municipal election.
Both Nash-King and Bracey are running for mayor, and Nash-King has rightfully stepped down from the investigating committee to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Mellisa Brown is seeking reelection to her at-large council seat, and one other council member, Rick Williams, is also seeking a second term.
From here on out, any action by the council on this issue will have the potential to be viewed as politically motivated. Moreover, while the issue remains unsettled, continued allegations from residents have the potential to damage the reputations of both Bracey and Joe Brown — and that is unacceptable.
What the city needs is a quick resolution to the council investigation, followed by a public announcement of the findings and any proposed changes that may be needed.
This puzzling episode of vague, secretive discussion items and feigned ignorance on the part of our elected officials has diminished the deliberative process and raised questions about council members’ motivations.
Enough is enough. It’s time to dispense with the gamesmanship and get on with the business of governing.
There should be no mystery as to what that is all about.
