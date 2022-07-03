Bell County commissioners have thrown a wrench into Killeen’s plans for a $10 million downtown county annex building.
Killeen City Council members last month signed off on an amended interlocal agreement with the county to build the annex on the site of the old First National Bank Texas building. The city’s only obligation in the project was to demolish the old bank facility — which is being donated to the city by FNB Texas.
However, last week commissioners expressed concern over the timeline for the project.
According to the agreement, Killeen has one year to demolish the building and deed the land to the county — after which the county would have three years to build the annex.
Commissioners worried that the timeline was too compressed on the back end, leaving only about a year for the county to design and complete most of the construction on the facility.
One reason for the time crunch is the fact that a bond is funding the new annex, and it specifies that 85% of the money must be spent within three years after it is issued. That’s a problem if Killeen takes its full year to demo the old structure.
Consequently, commissioners voted to table the agreement.
If the timetable for the project was the only concern, it would be an easy fix. Bell County Judge David Blackburn said they could work with Killeen officials and the project’s architect to develop a more concise deadline.
But apparently, one county official is having bigger misgivings about the project altogether.
Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke objected to the downtown location, noting that it’s out of the way for some people and not easily accessible. Luedeke, who oversees the current vehicle registration office on Priest Drive, said that location sees about 150,000 people annually, and that it is hard to get to. He said the downtown location is even more difficult to reach — which he said defeats the purpose of making the new annex more convenient.
Luedeke told commissioners he would like more conversations about an alternate location for the new annex.
At what point was the county going to bring Killeen officials in on all this?
The actions of the commissioners court, while understandable, are coming a little late in the game. While the city has not yet taken possession of the building, the City Council has reconfigured its historic district to remove the property in anticipation of the new annex taking its place.
Nevertheless, it must be acknowledged that the former bank site does carry some significant challenges.
First, the city will have to pay about $300,000 to demolish the facility and clean up the site. It’s a much lower figure than City Manager Kent Cagle cited when the topic first came up at a City Council meeting last summer, but it’s still significant. And if the cost rises past $500,000, the city would have an opt-out clause, which would put the project back at square one.
Second, the city must contend with the parking situation for a new annex. Plans call for a 30,000-square-foot facility, but even if the building is three stories tall, its footprint will occupy much of the 1.7-acre property. Given the thousands of people who would use the annex for marriage licenses, vehicle registrations, county tax business and its two justice of the peace courts, providing adequate parking could be a problem.
Third, Killeen’s downtown area is not well-placed or easily accessible, particularly from Interstate 14. With the exception of Rancier Avenue, virtually every route to the city’s center requires several turns and jogs — as well as multiple traffic signals. Consequently, traveling to a downtown annex might be a considerable inconvenience for some residents, as Luedeke suggested.
Finally, the city continues to have a crime problem in its downtown area — or at least the perception of one. As long as that perception persists, it’s unlikely the city will experience significant growth in foot traffic in the city’s center — particularly after dark. That reality must be considered when looking to the annex project as the key to revitalizing the downtown area.
It’s been almost exactly a year since then-Mayor Jose Segarra started working to get the county to agree to his proposal to consolidate the current county offices housed in several buildings on Priest Drive into a new facility downtown.
When county officials agreed to the plan earlier this year, it seemed like a perfect catalyst to jump-start the city’s downtown revitalization efforts.
However, the question remains as to whether the city’s center can be fully restored.
Three of the city’s largest mainline denomination churches pulled out of downtown and erected new buildings in the southern part of town. Two of the city’s banks did likewise, as did the city’s cable provider, which moved its local office to Harker Heights.
The city had a hand in hastening the decline, moving the city’s police department seven miles south in 2011.
Then, three years ago, the area’s longtime H-E-B grocery store closed its doors, further depressing the area and inconveniencing its residents.
At this point, it’s hard to say whether opening a new annex three years down the road will be able to reverse downtown Killeen’s flagging fortunes.
If the county opts to keep the project at its current location, Killeen officials must be actively engaged in improving the area, as well as promoting it.
That process has gained some traction with scheduling of downtown events, such as the Juneteenth parade and this weekend’s Fourth of July festivities.
But more must be done to ensure that the area is on the upswing even before the new annex opens its doors.
That means drawing businesses downtown through creative promotion and significant incentives.
That also means putting a premium on public safety and security, particularly during the evening hours.
As part of the redevelopment effort, the city also could focus on developing distinctive, eye-catching signage directing people to downtown from all areas of town.
But if city leaders don’t have the willingness or commitment to take these steps, perhaps they should consider an alternate location, as Luedeke suggested.
The $300,000 demolition cost on the bank property instead could be spent on property that offers easier public access and more parking — such as when the DPS offices moved from Priest Drive to Elms Road five years ago.
Ultimately, it’s about doing what’s best for the city and its residents — whether that means putting the annex downtown or building one elsewhere in the city.
And let’s not forget that Bell County has a $10 million stake in this as well.
It’s up to city and county officials to work with the architect and come up with a plan that works for everyone involved.
That process must start Tuesday, when commissioners again discuss the project.
For his part, Segarra says he will be on hand to express his support for the downtown annex location, along with others from the downtown community.
Whatever decisions are made, the project must move forward, and soon.
As our county officials are well aware, the clock is ticking.
