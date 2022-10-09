The Killeen City Council won’t be meeting this Tuesday.
That’s because the council — all seven members and the mayor — are in Washington, D.C., for the national meeting and exposition of the Association of the U.S. Army, or AUSA, as it’s commonly known.
Certainly, the national conference presents a unique opportunity for city officials to meet with Army leaders, hear about future plans for Fort Hood specifically and the Army in general, as well as provide feedback about our community’s needs relative to the military and its resources.
The local chapter of AUSA is the largest in the nation, so a strong show of support from city leaders serves to reinforce the chapter’s prominence, as well as its standing in the community.
Attending the conference also helps to the build the city’s already-solid reputation as a supporter of Fort Hood, its soldiers and their families.
Council members benefit from the experience as well.
According to a news release from city spokeswoman Janell Ford, who is also in Washington for this week’s event, “The conference consists of professional development opportunities, including seminars and special presentations on the issues affecting today’s Army. Council will have the opportunity to attend a family town hall discussion where senior Army leaders answer questions from military families, along with two other family forums and educational programs. Army leaders, participate in a wide range of discussions featuring Army, Department of Defense and industry leaders.”
Council members also will hear from Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, who will give the keynote address, Ford noted.
After Councilman Michael Boyd returned from last year’s conference, he told the Herald, “Attending the AUSA 2021 conference offered me the opportunity to learn and establish relationships.” Boyd also said he was able to utilize the conference to find ways to develop the connection between Fort Hood and Killeen.
Still, despite the annual conference’s benefits — such as its informational seminars and the opportunity to develop relationships with Army leaders — the event also can be viewed as a social gathering, with nightly dinners, hospitality rooms and sightseeing excursions.
Additionally, much of the information presented at the conference is available through Fort Hood’s leadership, as well as the Heart of Texas Defense Alliance in Killeen, headed by retired Col. Keith Sledd.
For this reason, as well as the cost involved, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights generally decline to attend the annual conference, as they did again this year. Neither Bell County Judge David Blackburn nor any of the county commissioners made the trip, either, according to county spokesman James Stafford, who did note that several commissioners expressed regret that they couldn’t make it.
And the cost involved in financing the trip is significant.
In 2014, Killeen spent nearly $20,000 in sending nine city officials to the AUSA conference.
Making the trip were Mayor Scott Cosper, City Manager Glenn Morrison, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine, Fire Chief Jerry Gardner and Council members Elizabeth Blackstone, Steve Harris, Terry Clark, Jose Segarra and Wayne Gilmore.
According to records obtained by the Herald, hotel accommodations accounted for $11,896, airfare costs were $3,374, incidentals were $243 and ticketed events cost $530 for a total of $18,190 spent.
Of course, that was eight years ago, and with inflation being what it is, the odds are Killeen is laying out even more money to send nine people Washington for the current conference.
Last year, the city sent just one person to the AUSA meeting — Michael Boyd. Then-Mayor Jose Segarra had been scheduled to attend but opted to visit family in Virginia instead, reimbursing the city for the airline ticket.
As with many cities, Killeen’s council and staff have training and travel funds available in the budget for events like AUSA.
Another training opportunity is the annual Texas Municipal League conference, which took place last week in San Antonio.
Council members get a direct benefit from attending this meeting, which gives council members guidance regarding fundamental areas of city government and offers resources for public service.
With the exception of Councilman Ramon Alvarez, all Killeen council members attended the three-day TML meeting, which wrapped up Friday.
Council members and staff from Harker Heights and Copperas Cove were in attendance at that meeting as well.
Bottom line, there is a great deal of difference between a meeting dedicated to educating city leaders about the nuances of city government and one designed to highlight the achievements of an Army advocacy organization.
Consequently, Killeen’s municipal budget should weight the two meetings accordingly, when it comes to allocating training and development funding for council and staff.
Certainly, all available council members and city staff should attend the annual TML conference, as a matter of ensuring good governance.
But when it comes to the annual AUSA conference, the city needs to be more judicious with its spending.
No doubt, the city has an interest in a continued presence at the AUSA meeting, but it’s questionable whether sending a large contingent is necessary.
To be fair, Killeen should come up with a policy for who will attend each year.
Sending just the mayor and city manager would be one such policy. Attendance by the city’s two most prominent officials would be cost-effective and show a strong commitment.
The city could also divide the council into two groups, with district council members attending the AUSA meeting one year and the at-large members making the trip the next.
Several other setups are possible, such as sending the city manager and the mayor pro tem, or sending the mayor and council member with the most seniority.
The point is, the city doesn’t need to spend $20,000 to $30,000 each year to send its elected officials on a junket to the nation’s capital under the guise of “training and development.”
It may not be a lot of money in the context of a $265 million city budget, but it still sends a message to taxpayers — and it’s not necessarily a good one.
With many Killeen residents having to cut back on their spending to adjust for the rising cost of rent, gas and groceries, it doesn’t make sense for the city to go all-in on travel expenses for its council and city staff.
Let’s come up with a travel schedule that both benefits the city and is fair to Killeen’s council, administration and staff.
But more importantly, let’s remember who’s ultimately paying the bill.
