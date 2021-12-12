Once again, the Killeen community has been shaken by an act of violence.
Tuesday’s shooting at the Killeen Mall, which left a store worker seriously wounded, has raised fears and concerns among local residents.
But mostly, the incident has raised some as-yet-unanswered questions:
Was the shooting a targeted attack, or was it a random act of armed aggression?
How did the shooter get out of the mall after the attack without being spotted by security personnel?
Why didn’t the Killeen Police Department have a major security presence during one of the busiest shopping weeks of the year?
Most importantly, what can be done to keep such a tragic event from happening again?
Regarding the first question, police aren’t yet saying, but it’s more than likely that the victim was intentionally selected.
At least that’s the way it appears, for several reasons.
First, there has been no mention of a robbery or attempted robbery in connection with the shooting. The shooter apparently left the store without taking money or merchandise.
Second, the shooter had to walk a considerable distance through the mall to get to the store where the shooting took place, then run a long way though the mall to get back outside. If this had been a random shooting, the gunman likely would have chosen a store closer to a mall exit.
Finally, though the gunman fired off 10 shots, no other people were hit by gunfire, making it unlikely that he was shooting people at random. He apparently was firing only at the one person who was wounded in the attack.
As to the question about police presence, KPD’s spokeswoman said the police security detail had left the mall at 7 p.m. — about 15 minutes before the shooting took place.
This fact makes it more likely that the gunman’s act was premeditated, and carefully planned.
The shooter was captured on store security video wearing a white beanie, white mask and a dark hoodie. Very little of his face could be seen. He was also wearing white gloves — another indication that this was a methodically planned attack.
The gunman had another factor working in his favor: COVID-19. With so many people walking around the mall in protective masks, no doubt the shooter drew scant attention as he walked toward the store where the attack took place. And because it was a chilly evening, the fact that he was wearing a beanie and a hoodie was unremarkable as well.
The only detail that might have drawn scrutiny would have been his white gloves, but he may have kept his hands in his pockets, as several store security video images show.
For their part, Killeen police did an excellent job in reacting to the incident. With the help of other local law enforcement agencies, KPD officers scoured the mall, sealed off entrances and did on-scene forensics work until well after midnight. According to Chief Charles Kimble, police interviewed every person in the mall who was a potential witness at the time of the shooting to gather pertinent information.
Importantly, the KPD chief held a press conference near the mall less than two hours after the shooting to provide the latest news and information.
However, in the days since the shooting, police have offered little in the way of new information. For example, we still don’t know whether police have interviewed the victim, or even if the victim is capable of speaking to investigators.
Understandably, police don’t want to tip off any potential suspects by offering details on where their investigation is headed or who they have talked to in connection with the case.
Still, it is important to let local residents know whether this was considered an isolated incident — as the mall’s general manager characterized the shooting — and whether police have made any headway in locating a suspect.
It is equally important to show the public that police are taking concrete steps to minimize the risk of further violent incidents at the mall, as well as other retail districts around town.
However, as of Friday, Killeen police had not announced any new initiatives to provide a higher level of security at the mall, or other shopping areas. KPD already has some increased patrols in place as part of Safe Christmas, its spokeswoman said Friday. In previous years, however, KPD made a big show of launching the program around Thanksgiving.
By contrast, Temple last week announced publicly it would be deploying extra police patrols to all the city’s shopping areas during the peak holiday shopping season in an effort to deter crime.
In Harker Heights, the police department has consistently stationed a mobile command unit at the city’s Market Heights shopping center during the holidays for more than a decade, in addition to patrol units. The command unit typically remains on scene until after the stores close, particularly on weekends.
All this begs the question as to why the KPD’s mall patrol ended at 7 p.m. Tuesday, when the mall was scheduled to close just one hour later. And its mobile command unit was back at KPD headquarters.
Publicly and frequently promoting a strong police presence at retail centers during the holiday season gives the public a sense of confidence that police are concerned with their security and are taking steps to prevent crime.
Also, an announced high-profile presence by police serves to deter would-be criminals from acting in the first place.
Arguably, the gunman in Tuesday’s attack might have been dissuaded from committing the crime if he had seen multiple patrol cars circling the lot outside the mall before he went inside.
Granted, police can’t be everywhere at once, but KPD should revisit how it allocates its resources in this area.
The department also must do a better job of releasing current information about high-profile crimes. Police should provide regular updates on cases and offer assurances that the investigation is making progress — or request the public’s assistance if they’ve hit a dead-end.
Our community has been rocked by gun violence far too many times to simply move on after an event like Tuesday’s shooting.
We have suffered two mass shootings, with the Luby’s massacre in 1991 that killed 23 people, and the Fort Hood shooting in 2009 that claimed 13 lives.
Killeen has recorded nearly 50 homicides in the past two years, including 17 this year so far. Each killing involved guns, and many of the homicides were the outgrowth of gang activity.
Police haven’t revealed whether last week’s shooting was gang-related, or if it was a stand-alone incident. But at this point, the reason behind the shooting is less important than circumstances surrounding it. The fact remains that a gunman opened fire in a high-traffic public area during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year, and a man was seriously wounded.
We can’t hide behind the rationale that most shootings happen in the middle of the night, or in another part of town.
The mall shooting serves as a jarring reminder that an undercurrent of armed violence runs through our community — and that it is never far from the surface.
In many ways, it is simply a reflection of the surge of violence that is increasingly being felt across our nation, but that does nothing to excuse it.
This is our community, and all of us — the police, our elected officials, our school system, the media and the general public — must take responsibility for its crime problem.
We cannot give in to violence, and we cannot give up on curbing it.
It all starts by asking some hard questions — and by getting some honest answers.
