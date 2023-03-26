Killeen’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance appears to be working as intended.
That’s the message interim Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble had for the Killeen City Council last week.
The ordinance, which was approved by voters on Nov. 8, 2022, prohibits Killeen police from arresting or citing people who are in possession of less than 4 grams of marijuana, unless it is in conjunction with other criminal offenses.
However, the ordinance — known as Proposition A — no longer prohibits police from using the odor of marijuana as a probable cause for search or seizure. The Killeen City Council amended the ordinance to remove that clause back in December.
Yet, despite its remaining restrictions, the ordinance is allowing police to do their job, Kimble said.
He cited statistics showing that between Nov. 9 and Feb. 28, Killeen police were in contact with 188 people who had marijuana on them. Of that number, 146, or 77%, were released because their circumstances were consistent with the ordinance’s guidelines.
Kimble said, “We seized the marijuana, and they were on their way.”
Another 42 people were arrested, since their situations fell outside the ordinance’s parameters.
Proponents of the ordinance had argued that the law would serve to keep low-level misdemeanor pot cases from tying up the court system, as well as needlessly tagging individuals charged in those cases with arrest records.
In his report to the council last week, Kimble indicated the ordinance was allowing police to strike a proper balance.
“We want to make this city safe by removing some of the worst violators off the streets of Killeen, and we think we are doing that, even in the confines of this ordinance. This policy does not hamper that,” Kimble said.
One thing lacking last week was a demographic breakdown of the 146 marijuana cases identified during the reporting period.
Ground Game Texas, the progressive Austin-based organization that initiated the petition drive for the ordinance, noted that misdemeanor marijuana arrests in Killeen disproportionately impacted minorities, citing statistics that more than 76% of the city’s marijuana arrests between Jan. 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2020, involved Black men and women.
The ordinance’s backers had argued that adopting and enforcing Prop A would help to eliminate the racial disparity in arrests.
Unfortunately, without a demographic breakdown in the chief’s numbers, it’s unknown if there was a decided racial component to the marijuana-related encounters documented.
Certainly, it’s possible that Prop A may play a role in changing the demographic component of arrests, now that misdemeanor-level amounts are taken out of the equation.
However, the city police statistics also showed that during the same Jan. 1, 2019-Dec. 31,2020 time period, Black individuals accounted for about 75% of all arrests by KPD.
By way of comparison, the Harker Heights Police Department’s Racial Profiling Report, required by the state, indicates that out of 4,854 total stops in 2021, 1,941 of the individuals stopped were White; 1,841 were Black; 880 were Hispanic/Latino; and 173 were Asian/Pacific Islander. The remaining 19 individuals were classified as Alaska/American Indian.
So, while Prop A may have some bearing on Killeen’s arrest figures, it’s fair to ask whether police training and department policy need to be examined across the board, given the racial disparity of the total arrest numbers.
Another lingering question surrounding the city’s marijuana ordinance is its legal standing.
The Harker Heights City Council repealed its voter-approved Proposition A, citing concerns about its apparent conflict with state law on the issue of misdemeanor marijuana possession. Backers of Prop A subsequently organized a second petition drive, and voters will decide a referendum in May on whether to overturn the city’s action and reinstate the ordinance.
Meanwhile, Bell County commissioners have authorized the county attorney to proceed with legal action against Killeen for its adoption of the marijuana decriminalization ordinance — citing the same conflict with state law.
However, even though commissioners gave their OK for a lawsuit back on Dec. 22, County Attorney Jim Nichols has yet to follow through with filing the document with the courts, more than 90 days later.
The Herald has asked Nichols several times over the past two months when the lawsuit would be filed, but despite comments that the filing was imminent, no documents have made their way to the court clerk’s office as yet.
So, to summarize, the ordinance is allowing Killeen police to do their jobs, to stop people with misdemeanor amounts of pot without arresting them but still getting the drugs off the street. Yet, we don’t know if Prop A has accomplished its goal of reducing racial disparities in drug arrests — and above all, we don’t know if the ordinance is legal in the eyes of the state.
That seems like a pretty mixed bag.
It’s a good thing that Proposition A seems to be having the desired impact by those who pushed its passage in the first place. It’s also a good thing that even though police aren’t making arrests for misdemeanor drug possession, they are still confiscating marijuana and taking it out of circulation. This action by police precludes the possibility of a driver getting high after a traffic stop and causing a subsequent accident.
However, as the city’s ordinance stands right now, it only prevents an arrest by Killeen police, within city limits, and under limited circumstances. Drivers are still subject to arrest or citation if stopped by Bell County sheriff’s deputies, county constables, DPS troopers or KISD police.
And as long as Harker Heights’ ordinance remains on hold, Killeen is the only city along I-14 between Copperas Cove and Belton where low-level pot possession is protected.
Meanwhile, Killeen police are trying to walk a fine line between what state law dictates and what the city ordinance allows.
After more than 90 days, it’s well past time for the Bell County attorney to file his lawsuit against Killeen to move this issue into the courts.
Killeen has retained a Dallas attorney to argue the city’s case, and county officials must be ready and willing to do likewise.
The sooner this issue is placed before a judge, the sooner we can get some answers.
Kimble’s report suggests the city’s marijuana decriminalization ordinance may be worth keeping.
But it’s imperative that Killeen — and other Texas cities that have adopted it — know whether it would be lawful to do so.
